October 19th, 2017, 02:52 am
Star Trek: Discovery Episode 6 "Lethe" Trailer
Anyways. Weird that they say fuck and shit now. Won’t be surprised if we get bare ass and titty in an episode.
A bit
I agree I want more of her on screen because Sonequa is amazing, but also the show DOES need to develop the other characters too.
Like those bridge characters tbh.
The focus has been a bit all over the place, I guess there is an overarching plot/story but it all seems very haphazard so far tbh! I will definitely continue to watch it but I hope things tighten up in that respect.
edit: but then, Bryan Fuller is involved and considering how Hannibal turned out I don't have much hope...
All I can say is that although I NEED PHILIPPA BACK IN MY LIFE SOMEHOW i'm also mollified by the constant references to her, and how her presence remains looming large over Michael and the show.
Basically Stamets thinks he's some great scientist, but its not the mycelial network that spans across the entire cosmos, it's CAPTAIN PHILIPPA GEORGIOU.
Since this is the first trek show in ages, I am willing to give them time to find their footing. Hopefully by S2, we will see the Trek we love come to the surface. Right now, its like the odd love child of Babylon 5 and Enterprise.
I'm also not sure how much that argument holds up because while TNG's storytelling format might not be fitting anymore so they have to remodel it for our current sensibilities, there are plenty of other shows to model Discovery after and that's what the show seems to be doing in the wake of The Expanse and Battlestar Galactica. Only it's not measuring up to them either. It's still early days so they can right the ship but right now it's clear that they haven't gotten the best writers on board. Everything else is pretty much on point (with casting in a few cases being debatable but the production values are A+).
My issues with Hannibal are manifold, I swear I could write a thesis on how awful I thought it turned out but it would be an incoherent rambling mess so it would be more of a rant.
I loved the cinematography/aesthetic at the beginning but then the whole thing devolved into:
- a mess of slo-mo soft focus shots of wine being poured and snails crawling (LITERALLY SNAILS CRAWLING)
- Hannibal being woobified with fucking FLOWER CROWNS instead of portrayed as the murderous cannibal he actually is (and you know that shit wouldn't fucking have happened if he;d been played by a non-white man 👀)
- the weird relationship between Will and Hannibal that just turned the whole thing into drawn out fanservice
- PLUS the fact that they treated all the female characters like shit!!!
Back to Star Trek...honestly I thought the way the first few episodes were set up was SO clumsy, why dedicate an entire episode to an incident that would be better served as flashbacks? Why skip half a year into a war where the viewers have NO idea what's going on? There's been so little character/story development, it just feels like an action based big budget sci fi series with no heart and thus very little like what Star Trek is actually supposed to be...
so for the show to treat all the female characters terribly (and also create a clarice starling stand in early on in the first season and kill her off) was blasphemous. at least it ended with red dragon. if it'd gone on any longer they'd have to write in will for clarice because of copyright jargon, further erasing clarice's impact in making the show possible to even exist in the first place.
PUKE
I will never forgive Bryan Fuller for what they did to Beverly...I mean...!!!
Hope we get to see waaaay more of lt Tyler next ep!
Anyway I liked the episode a lot.
I hope that unattractive guy who helps Lorca escape won't get added to the cast and become a love interest for Michael. He is not cute.
Tilly is annoying. I appreciate that there's a sunny, optimistic character on this gloomy show but there's something about her that irks me.
These Klingons also suck. The reveal that they ate Georgiou was too disturbing -- though I cackled also because the Michael/Philippa shippers are already annoying.
I like Michael, but the rest of the characters are either really bland or too unlikable.
And the portrayal of the Klingons is terrible.