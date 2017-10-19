I want to slice up some pizza with that starship.



Seems so...un-Trek like. Reply

A bit Reply

lol a friend of mine has a Star Trek pizza cutter and he used it when we all gathered to watch the premiere of Discovery. Now I can't unsee it bc their ship legit looks like one, even more so than the Enterprise. Reply

I literally gasped when they said 'fuck'. Cussing? In MY Starfleet? Reply

T'Pol's ass has already been on screen. That would not be new for Trek. But the swearing shocked me. Reply

I don't like that they swear 😂 makes it seem less like Star Trek, and more like any other 'dark' and 'gritty' sci-fi TV show Reply

Michael needs more screentime. I thought she was supposed to be the main character?? I feel like she's getting more and more 2 dimensional as a character as focus shifts more to the boring white men and I'm NOT here for it. Reply

Focus seemed more equally distributed this episode with more of a focus on Lorca on L'Rell's ship meeting Ash, which is very Star Trek as it's always been an ensemble and not a 'main character + crew' kind of situation.



I agree I want more of her on screen because Sonequa is amazing, but also the show DOES need to develop the other characters too.



Like those bridge characters tbh. Reply

I was SO excited at the beginning to see more WOC in leading roles in a fantasy/sci fi setting but then they fucked that up ROYALLY - not only with the Captain but also with Landry.



The focus has been a bit all over the place, I guess there is an overarching plot/story but it all seems very haphazard so far tbh! I will definitely continue to watch it but I hope things tighten up in that respect.



edit: but then, Bryan Fuller is involved and considering how Hannibal turned out I don't have much hope...



Edited at 2017-10-18 08:37 pm (UTC)

The irony of them touting this as a 'THE CAPTAIN ISN'T THE MAIN CHARACTERRRRRR' show and then we see the finished product and it's like "you sure, bb?" Reply

I mean... she's a main character in the same way that all other Trek main characters are main characters. Which is "technically yeah but also it's an ensemble show". Reply

Looks promising! Finally a return to focusing on Michael. Reply

Between STD and Disco... what even were they smoking in the writer's room?! (I want some.)



All I can say is that although I NEED PHILIPPA BACK IN MY LIFE SOMEHOW i'm also mollified by the constant references to her, and how her presence remains looming large over Michael and the show.



Basically Stamets thinks he's some great scientist, but its not the mycelial network that spans across the entire cosmos, it's CAPTAIN PHILIPPA GEORGIOU. Reply

Yeah, I clocked that DISCO shirt too, like???? what? lol Reply

there's apparently going to be a prequel book. but ofc lorca is in it too and lbr based on how they promoted her and then what happened on the show she'll have like a page. i'm salty idgaf. Reply

Unless the book is 99% Philippa and 1% Lorca going "DAMNIT, PHILIPPA! WHY ARE YOU SO MUCH BETTER THAN ME?!" no 1 curr. Reply

I feel like I’m the only one already over this. It just hasn’t pulled me in the way DS9 or Voyager did :/ Reply

I feel like STTNG has a really bad first season and it was the first of a new generation of trek. Like Enterprise, Voyager and DS9 had an easier job following the template.



Since this is the first trek show in ages, I am willing to give them time to find their footing. Hopefully by S2, we will see the Trek we love come to the surface. Right now, its like the odd love child of Babylon 5 and Enterprise. Reply

TNG's first season is really bad in comparison to the later seasons but it's not actually that bad on its own. Sure there are some episodes that just suck but there are also decent ones and maybe it's because I know that it gets progressively better from S2 on but I find S1 fairly watchable and entertaining.



I'm also not sure how much that argument holds up because while TNG's storytelling format might not be fitting anymore so they have to remodel it for our current sensibilities, there are plenty of other shows to model Discovery after and that's what the show seems to be doing in the wake of The Expanse and Battlestar Galactica. Only it's not measuring up to them either. It's still early days so they can right the ship but right now it's clear that they haven't gotten the best writers on board. Everything else is pretty much on point (with casting in a few cases being debatable but the production values are A+). Reply

No, I am too. Discovery has really broken my heart. Reply

The majority of the comments I've seen online has been negative, you are far from being the only one. Reply

Oh, I didn't know that! Well I guess that gives me some hope??



My issues with Hannibal are manifold, I swear I could write a thesis on how awful I thought it turned out but it would be an incoherent rambling mess so it would be more of a rant.



I loved the cinematography/aesthetic at the beginning but then the whole thing devolved into:



- a mess of slo-mo soft focus shots of wine being poured and snails crawling (LITERALLY SNAILS CRAWLING)

- Hannibal being woobified with fucking FLOWER CROWNS instead of portrayed as the murderous cannibal he actually is (and you know that shit wouldn't fucking have happened if he;d been played by a non-white man 👀)

- the weird relationship between Will and Hannibal that just turned the whole thing into drawn out fanservice

- PLUS the fact that they treated all the female characters like shit!!!



Back to Star Trek...honestly I thought the way the first few episodes were set up was SO clumsy, why dedicate an entire episode to an incident that would be better served as flashbacks? Why skip half a year into a war where the viewers have NO idea what's going on? There's been so little character/story development, it just feels like an action based big budget sci fi series with no heart and thus very little like what Star Trek is actually supposed to be... Reply

hannibal's misogyny is really a sore point considering the entire relevance of hannibal lecter in pop culture derives from silence of the lambs, which is irredeemably transphobic , and salvageable only by the performances, directing, and jodie foster's character, of which the narrative was centered around her.



so for the show to treat all the female characters terribly (and also create a clarice starling stand in early on in the first season and kill her off) was blasphemous. at least it ended with red dragon. if it'd gone on any longer they'd have to write in will for clarice because of copyright jargon, further erasing clarice's impact in making the show possible to even exist in the first place. Reply

PUKE



I will never forgive Bryan Fuller for what they did to Beverly...I mean...!!!



I completely agree. I HATED the way they treated all the female characters as basically props for Will and Hannibal's ~forbidden love~PUKEI will never forgive Bryan Fuller for what they did to Beverly...I mean...!!! Reply

I love this show and I can see a lot of cry babies here lmao Reply

You and me, the only two people liking the show on ONTD (or the Internet, while we're at it). Reply

I want that shirt. Disco and Trek, my aesthetic has never been more perfectly captured.



Hope we get to see waaaay more of lt Tyler next ep! Reply

I'm confused about the timeline. Like poor Ash had been in the prison vessel for 7 months but then L’Rell had been there like since last week's episode (?)

Anyway I liked the episode a lot. Reply

Add that to the pile of arguments that Ash is really Voq or that there's at least something fishy going on. Reply

i keep hoping there will be a YES moment for me where everything will click and i'll be like YAS THIS IS STAR TREK but instead i'm just like Reply

I'm watching this but it's just not clicking with me.



I hope that unattractive guy who helps Lorca escape won't get added to the cast and become a love interest for Michael. He is not cute.



Tilly is annoying. I appreciate that there's a sunny, optimistic character on this gloomy show but there's something about her that irks me.



These Klingons also suck. The reveal that they ate Georgiou was too disturbing -- though I cackled also because the Michael/Philippa shippers are already annoying. Reply

