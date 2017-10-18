Billy Joel expecting third child at 68
A New Uptown Girl (or Boy) Is on the Way! Billy Joel, 68, and Wife Alexis Expecting Second Child Together https://t.co/m0mvcBUYBt— People (@people) October 18, 2017
+ Expecting a baby with his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick
+ Has two daughters: Alexa Ray (31) with Christie Brinkley, and Della Rose (2) with his current wife
Source
Werk that dusty sperm, Billy!!
Favorite Billy Joel song?
Congrats to him!
Alexa and Alexis
I would be LIVID
My mom had me pretty young, divorced my dad, and got remarried. Her new husband had his son pretty young, and they both had my sister later in life. It's weird. People think I'm her mom.
at 68, you're essentially having kids whose most prominent memory of you will be your funeral. i don't get it.
I mean, you could be one of the lucky ones and make it to your 90s, but even then, you're alive through their college years (and stressing them out with constant worry about your health) at absolute best.
mazel tov!
LMAOOO MTE. And paired with that gif?? I can't right now, I'm dying. XD
Honestly I have so many mixed feelings about them expecting a baby at Billy's age, and that's definitely a weird age gap, to say the least - that's gotta be an awkward family get-together, man...
This question was a mistake, sis! You know I can't pick just one!! But I wanna contribute to this post, sooooo to name a few:
Allentown
Keeping The Faith
The Longest Time
Piano Man
Only The Good Die Young
And So It Goes
A Matter Of Trust
Not to mention this gem:
Yeah IA like I love his music but I can't help but side-eye him.
You have good taste sis!! Why Should I Worry, yaaaaaaaaaaas underrated movie!!
My faves are:
I Go to Extremes
The Entertainer
We Didn't Start the Fire (lol I used to listen to this before my history exams in college bc it got me hyped up)
Miami 2017
...k lemme stop bc I have too many lol
