Billy Joel expecting third child at 68

good for her, get money bitch

When I read "Billy Joel, 68..." I instantly thought he passed away and GASPED.



Congrats to him!

omg noooooo tbh I'd be sobbing at my desk and wouldn't be able to make the post if that were the case!

adblock

this man is more attractive than Billy Joel.

did you literally just do a search for "old man"

Yes 😳

I had to double look, the ears made me think of prince Charles

Wyd

I love that gif.

for some reason i read it as billy idol and i was surprised to read about him on ONTD

his wife is 35?????????

Mte

What? And she's only a couple of years older than his daughter.

Did you noutice their names?





Alexa and Alexis

That's really my main issue here. Honestly, I don't have a big problem with an age gap if the younger party is over 30. But when your daughter is practically the same age... I don't like it. But Billy isn't asking me.

IKR



I would be LIVID

these women really don't love themselves to be in ur 30's and taking nearly 70-year-old dry crusty dick.

idg why so many young successful women do that. as long as they are happy...

idk if you were being shady about her appearance, but that's how i interpreted your comment and i agree.

She looks like she's in her 40s, at least in that pic. But gross none the less.

Damn, a 30 year age difference btwn your siblings.

Weirdly, I know two different families who have a 30 year age gap between siblings without anyone trading in for a younger spouse. One was a 30 year gap between the siblings full stop, the other was there were 6 siblings fit in between the oldest and youngest. Both were "surprises" though.

Was the younger kid adopted/born via surrogate or something? Otherwise ... I guess the mom had one at 16 and another at 46?

Just like the one between mum and dad!

and here i was thinking the 20 years between me and my youngest half-sister was as bad as it gets

A girl on my floor in college was 18 years older than her full biological twin sisters. She went to college and her parents decided to have more kids.

I was 21 when my half sister was born. And my stepbrother (her half brother) is in his mid-40's. She's only 14.



My mom had me pretty young, divorced my dad, and got remarried. Her new husband had his son pretty young, and they both had my sister later in life. It's weird. People think I'm her mom.

I wonder if it's odd for her to have younger siblings that could be her own kids. Since my youngest sister was born earlier this year - 2 days before my 63 year old father's birthday - I've felt a bit odd myself, if only because I was the baby before this & am all the way grown LMAO

I don't like when people have kids this late in life. a) Older men's sperm has a higher chance of creating a kid with health issues, despite society discussing older women primarily. b) You probably won't be around for the majority of the kid's life. That's irresponsible and selfish IMO.

"You probably won't be around for the majority of the kid's life."



at 68, you're essentially having kids whose most prominent memory of you will be your funeral. i don't get it.

Yep.



I mean, you could be one of the lucky ones and make it to your 90s, but even then, you're alive through their college years (and stressing them out with constant worry about your health) at absolute best.

That's a risk people take by having children at literally any age though.

mteee

Lmao mean

Although I'm sure Billy Joel's kids will want for nothing financially, for other families with HUGE age gaps like this, it'll just end up with the kids having to care for their aging and ailing parents while also trying to bring up their own children. It's a huge burden and it causes so much stress but no one ever thinks about that implication.

that gif is killing me

Gross

he will die before his child reaches uni



mazel tov!

*middle school

I was expecting "has died" after that second comma, omg

lol okay I changed the wording!

there's so much to unpack here.

mte. i don't understand the congrats, lol

I thought it meant the lead singer from green day. I was like he is NOT 68!

LOL That was my first thought then I saw the age and was like oh wait.

Werk that dusty sperm, Billy!!



LMAOOO MTE. And paired with that gif?? I can't right now, I'm dying. XD



Honestly I have so many mixed feelings about them expecting a baby at Billy's age, and that's definitely a weird age gap, to say the least - that's gotta be an awkward family get-together, man...



Favorite Billy Joel song?



This question was a mistake, sis! You know I can't pick just one!! But I wanna contribute to this post, sooooo to name a few:



Allentown

Keeping The Faith

The Longest Time

Piano Man

Only The Good Die Young

And So It Goes

A Matter Of Trust



Not to mention this gem:



"Why Should I Worry?" is his best song, fight me.

I have it on my Billy Joel playlist on my phone because imo it belongs there with all his other music. :D

lmao I was waiting for you to show up <3



Yeah IA like I love his music but I can't help but side-eye him.



You have good taste sis!! Why Should I Worry, yaaaaaaaaaaas underrated movie!!



My faves are:



I Go to Extremes

The Entertainer

We Didn't Start the Fire (lol I used to listen to this before my history exams in college bc it got me hyped up)

Miami 2017

...k lemme stop bc I have too many lol

this is my procrastination bop

YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSS WHY SHOULD I WORRY! HE HAS THE NERVE TO NOT PLAY THIS IN CONCERT.

He's so ugly, I would hate him if I was one of his kids for passing his awful genes on me.



Just imagine taking that ugly old dick inside you. True horror.

I probably jam way too hard at Uptown Girl ngl

It's a great song to crank up with the windows down and sing along at the top of your lungs tbh

Omg I forgot that one in my list up there! It's sooooo fun to listen to. ♥

YOU CAN NEVER JAM TOO HARD TO UPTOWN GIRL

god that's a good song

The gems sparkling in this gif are mesmerizing.

