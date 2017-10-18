Celebrities React To The Passing of Gord Downie

Oh man, that Jeff Lemire drawing :(



Gord really was something special. The Tragically Hip are such a uniquely canadian institution, I cannot believe he's gone. He was the soundtrack to so many of our lives. The way he spent his last few years, fighting for reconciliation and a better Canada for First Nations, was so admirable and i seriously hope to hell that it's something that is continued and something that Trudeau strives towards. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not even Canadian but still teared up when I read the news earlier today. My sister is a huge fan and we managed to get tickets to their show on January 1 2000 with acts like The Watchmen, The Headstones and Treble Charger supporting them. What a way to ring in the new Millennium.



I worked in the music industry back then and had stopped counting the gigs I attended at about 700 some years before, but I was in no way prepared for a sold-out ACC being 'conducted' (I can't put it any other way) by Gord Downie. That man was a force of nature in the best way possible. His integrity, dignity and grace in the last year should be an inspiration to us all. To paraphrase Hamlet, we shall not look upon his like again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All these bands were so good /not Canadian either Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Gord was certainly a showman, in the best of possible ways. I said this in the earlier post, but the Hip concerts when I lived in the states were like big old canadian expat reunions. Aside from border towns they never got huge in the USA and would play smaller venues and they were sooooo comforting to go to when I felt homesick. Except their lyrics would make me more homesick, lol.



You're certainly right, we will not see the likes of him again, and we could all learn from how he lived and died.



That's a hell of a canadian concert that you saw, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Justin Trudeau cries over the death of Canada's biggest rockstar, Gord Downie: https://t.co/3mist2l1HD pic.twitter.com/HaKj5eR1PO — VICE (@VICE) October 18, 2017

Trudeau legit cried while talking about it :( Reply

Thread

Link

I’m so upset. I’m at work so can’t post all of my favourite songs like I want to... everyone listen to Grace, Too for me. and Fiddler’s Green if you want to destroy yourself



I stg when Tom Petty died I realized we hadn’t heard from Gord in a while and was filled with dread Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Grace, Too is one of my favourites as well.





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those are excellent song choices. I heard Bobcaygeon being played while I was eating my lunch and was basically crying into my food. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everyone in my office cried watching that, today. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck him forever and the internet for giving him cookies



Edited at 2017-10-18 08:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Thanks OP for doing this. I was so sad this morning when I made my post that I didn't want to wait for reactions to come in.



I knew this was coming but it's still somehow so shocking. Gord was someone truly special and he spent his last few years on earth trying to make Canada a better place with his focus on First Nation reconciliation. I think he's one of the most amazing people.



Also, seeing the tweet for Gordon Lightfoot is a sad reminder that one day there will be a post about him and that will gut me. Something about being a Gordon seems to make you make great music for Canada. Reply

Thread

Link

Something about being a Gordon seems to make you make great music for Canada.



Gord is an iconic Canadian name imo. There were 2 Gords in the Tragically Hip. Then you've got Gordon Lightfoot, Gordie Howe, and actor Gordon Pinsent. My parents had 3 friends named Gord. I feel like the name is dying out with all the Haydens, Kaydens, and Braydens - which is truly a shame. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A family friend named Gordon just died (at a really old age). He was a Saskatchewan farmer and honestly one of the nicest, most genuine people I've ever met. So I subscribe to your theory. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never met a Gord I didn't like. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jeff Lemire's legit just made me cry at my desk at work. Reply

Thread

Link

Such horrible news to wake up to this morning. I knew it was coming but like PMJT said, I still hoped it wouldn't happen.



Cancer is the vilest creature there is. My sister passed from it about a year and a half ago and my family is still healing.



RIP Gord, you were one of the greats. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm emotional. We've lost other amazing Canadians (Leonard Cohen, for example) but no one who spoke to the heart of Canada like Gord did, and I don't think they'll ever be another one like him. He made us better. Reply

Thread

Link

I totally agree. His lyrics were so purely Canadian and that's so rare to find. They weren't useless shout-outs like Drake constantly talking about Toronto. The lyrics resonated and instilled a certain kind of feeling in people across the country about our country and what it means to live here.



The only other person who I think comes close to exemplifying that type of Canadian songwriting right now is John K Samson from The Weakerthans. He's also got a musical style that just sounds Canadian to me - like The Hip or Matthew Good.





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the weakerthans/john k. samson were my junior high, high school soundtrack ;-;



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So sad. The Hip were part of my high school and college soundtrack during the 90's Reply

Thread

Link

RIP.



When the CBC/Netflix Anne of Green Gables adaptation used "Ahead by a Century" as its theme tune earlier this year, I found it kind of nice that more people outside of Canada might at least hear some of the Tragically Hip's music, since they never really expanded beyond borders (not that they needed to, of course). Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sorry for your loss, Canada Reply

Thread

Link

i drove from the west to the east last summer and as i was driving through southern saskatchewan i listened to grace, too and hearing it now puts me back in the car, watching the sun set as i drove alone across the country for the first time.



i don't even know what to say. that drawing is both gorgeous and heartbreaking. z"l may his memory be for a blessing. Reply

Thread

Link

that drawing.. </3 :( RIP Reply

Thread

Link





Gord Downie wipes tears from his eyes in the middle of the Tragically Hip's "Grace, Too" https://t.co/JFz3pEkEwk pic.twitter.com/ZFOdKuBx9F — CBC News (@CBCNews) August 21, 2016

Gord loved Canada and knew that to be a better country you must ask questions and examine your country’s racist and problematic past. Ask better of your country. Ask better of your elected officials. Don’t ignore your country’s racist past. Support Indigenous communities. Support reconciliation. That’s how you honour Gord Downie and his legacy. Reply

Thread

Link

this, 1000%



and this is exactly why his death is so fucking gutting



the way gord downie loved canada is the right way to love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I send out this song with love, respect and gratitude in honour of Gord’s generosity of spirit. I admired so much his honest way of communicating what he saw and the courage and conviction he searched with.

Thankyou, and I love you.https://t.co/ynHAv6F5gX — Feist (@FeistMusic) October 18, 2017

Feist tweeted and posted a song as tribute: Reply

Thread

Link

Oh thank you! I had checked her twitter but there was nothing up when I posted. I'll add it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wasn’t a fan but he was a good man. Reply

Thread

Link

i already said it this morning, but i cried when i heard. he really loved canada and it shows in the hip's music. ive been listening to them all day. Reply

Thread

Link

The thing with The Tragically Hip is that their sound is just so distinctly Canadian and I don't even know what that means but other Canadians seem to get it. I never really listened to them, think I was a bit too young to hit the craze but they were consistently played in the 90s, early 2000s. So I think most Canadians, in the soundtrack of their lives, the 90s would be backdropped to TTH. Reply

Thread

Link

His music is associated with so many of my memories. It really is a huge part of growing up in Canada. We lost a great one today. Reply

Thread

Link