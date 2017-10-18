Celebrities React To The Passing of Gord Downie
There will never be another one like you, Gord. Rest in peace my friend.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 18, 2017
RIP Gord Downie. 🇨🇦— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 18, 2017
I’m truly saddened by the news of Gord Downie’s passing. Canada has lost one of its bright stars. He will be missed but not forgotten.— Gordon Lightfoot (@Lightfoot365) October 18, 2017
So long, Gord. Thank you. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/hFG1ujudez— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 18, 2017
Oh no. No words. RIP Gord Downie you beautiful human. https://t.co/2sYLdFWz1o— Tom Power (@tompowercbc) October 18, 2017
Grateful. #rip
Sending love to the Downie family. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hx5afFolca— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) October 18, 2017
Thank you Gord. You'll never stop inspiring us.— ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) October 18, 2017
I’m just sitting here with tears. Gord was a great guy. My deepest sympathies to his family and the guys. Our camp is shattered today.— Matthew Good (@mattgood) October 18, 2017
Our hero Gord Downie died today. What an inspiration, in so many directions. A big reason we became a band. All pain & gratitude here— Hey Rosetta! (@heyrosetta) October 18, 2017
What a gift Gord was to all of us. The country feels gutted right now. #RipGord #Poets— Rick Mercer (@rickmercer) October 18, 2017
it's a sad sad day for Canada and Canadian music... rest in peace Gord.. and thank you... pic.twitter.com/canJevOCDw— Rush (@rushtheband) October 18, 2017
I send out this song with love, respect and gratitude in honour of Gord’s generosity of spirit. I admired so much his honest way of communicating what he saw and the courage and conviction he searched with.— Feist (@FeistMusic) October 18, 2017
Thankyou, and I love you.https://t.co/ynHAv6F5gX
To my friend. xo J pic.twitter.com/95VO2yxkxi— Jeff Lemire (@JeffLemire) October 18, 2017
Oh that tribute from Jeff Lemire made me tear up. So beautiful <3
Gord really was something special. The Tragically Hip are such a uniquely canadian institution, I cannot believe he's gone. He was the soundtrack to so many of our lives. The way he spent his last few years, fighting for reconciliation and a better Canada for First Nations, was so admirable and i seriously hope to hell that it's something that is continued and something that Trudeau strives towards.
I worked in the music industry back then and had stopped counting the gigs I attended at about 700 some years before, but I was in no way prepared for a sold-out ACC being 'conducted' (I can't put it any other way) by Gord Downie. That man was a force of nature in the best way possible. His integrity, dignity and grace in the last year should be an inspiration to us all. To paraphrase Hamlet, we shall not look upon his like again.
You're certainly right, we will not see the likes of him again, and we could all learn from how he lived and died.
That's a hell of a canadian concert that you saw, lol.
I stg when Tom Petty died I realized we hadn’t heard from Gord in a while and was filled with dread
I knew this was coming but it's still somehow so shocking. Gord was someone truly special and he spent his last few years on earth trying to make Canada a better place with his focus on First Nation reconciliation. I think he's one of the most amazing people.
Also, seeing the tweet for Gordon Lightfoot is a sad reminder that one day there will be a post about him and that will gut me. Something about being a Gordon seems to make you make great music for Canada.
Gord is an iconic Canadian name imo. There were 2 Gords in the Tragically Hip. Then you've got Gordon Lightfoot, Gordie Howe, and actor Gordon Pinsent. My parents had 3 friends named Gord. I feel like the name is dying out with all the Haydens, Kaydens, and Braydens - which is truly a shame.
Cancer is the vilest creature there is. My sister passed from it about a year and a half ago and my family is still healing.
RIP Gord, you were one of the greats.
The only other person who I think comes close to exemplifying that type of Canadian songwriting right now is John K Samson from The Weakerthans. He's also got a musical style that just sounds Canadian to me - like The Hip or Matthew Good.
When the CBC/Netflix Anne of Green Gables adaptation used "Ahead by a Century" as its theme tune earlier this year, I found it kind of nice that more people outside of Canada might at least hear some of the Tragically Hip's music, since they never really expanded beyond borders (not that they needed to, of course).
i don't even know what to say. that drawing is both gorgeous and heartbreaking. z"l may his memory be for a blessing.
and this is exactly why his death is so fucking gutting
the way gord downie loved canada is the right way to love it