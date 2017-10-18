October 18th, 2017, 12:16 pm alienjive Riverdale 2x02 Clip: The Pussycats + Cheryl Cover the Iconic "Milkshake" They're in high school, right?SOURCE Tagged: black celebrities, kelis, music / musician, television, television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 113113 comments Add comment
I legit screamed when I saw the song titel. SO PERFECT. I can't believe it taken them this long to use it. And of course, Cheryl is singing it.
I wonder if Josie will appear in more than 0.2 seconds tho
"oh hey, I know that song" should not a be a desired reaction to music!
why is that white in the band now?
It'd be nice if Melody gets to speak this episode...
eh, that's just the way it is with any fandom that has lots of teens in it right lol
some of the acting is pretty shitty like someone goes up the the main blonde girl and gives her awful news and she's like "oh no..." but it's so flat and really underacted lol it was unintentionally funny
riverdale is 100% cringe and takes itself weirdly seriously. the sexualisation of the characters is also done in a weird way. I stopped watching not long after this scene, what even is this:
There is a pretty cool article in THR about how the CW worked to translate high Netflix numbers into live viewers.
ha
Especially the shots of everyone in the crowd gleefully swaying and giggling like this is some wholesome shit. Like they can't be serious. This has to be intentionally hilarious.
Cheryl snatching the air from ha mama's lungs in the hospital last ep SLAYED ME! And then her giving Fred the "kiss of life"...
we are getting a very special cruising ep soon
I still can't get over the circa 1920s hospital from last episode lmao