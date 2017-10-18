there's nothing like the over the top sexulization of teenage girls at a murder crime scene! good ole riverdale! Reply

They are consistent, I'll give them that. Reply

I snorted so hard at the accuracy Reply

lmao mte Reply

lmao on point Reply

but its for charity....LMFAO Reply

twin peaks could never Reply

looool Reply

I legit screamed when I saw the song titel. SO PERFECT. I can't believe it taken them this long to use it. And of course, Cheryl is singing it.



I wonder if Josie will appear in more than 0.2 seconds tho Reply

They’re playing sophomores lol. I wish I was getting diq in the shower who looked like Archie back then. Reply

Why was the one girl so far away from the other two? That's all I could focus on.



Lol because it's Cheryl. Surprised she didn't have her own red spotlight shining on only her the whole time. Reply

The Posh Spice of this group tbh. Reply

I'm crying @ everyone smiling and swaying along like it's a slow song at the sock hop. Reply

fuck I hate ~simple~ covers of bangers... SO MANY OF MY FRIENDS SEND ME TOXIC COVERS AND I DON'T CARE BECAUSE THE ORIGINAL IS BETTER!!!



"oh hey, I know that song" should not a be a desired reaction to music! Reply

lol I have to agree Reply

Lol Reply

Ha, I feel your pain. I ended up playing the original. There was a fucking dumb phone commercial that would use Milkshake, and it would irritate me so much cause I would get so excited thinking I was about to hear the actual song but NOPE Reply

Lol I know since I watched this I need to bop my bussy to the original but I'm at work :P



Edited at 2017-10-18 07:57 pm (UTC)

This. The original is so iconic, and they watered it down hardcore. Reply

nothing is worse than the ones in movie trailers! Reply

is there a full version tbh Reply

Probably on the next soundtrack release Reply

It always makes me laugh when I see what kids where to school on teen dramas. I know its fiction, but like most school dress codes wouldn't allow those looks. Reply

I always thought it was dumb how they had a uniform at school on gossip girl but only serena and jenny were allowed to waltz around wearing whatever they wanted Reply

Jenny's season 3 "uniforms" were absolutely ridiculous but I loved them lol. Reply

On top of that I feel like 90% of high school students wear sweats to school if they're not in a uniform. Reply

no one follows dress codes anymore, tho Reply

lol right? i'm ashamed to admit i rolled into school regularly in sweat pants or if i was feeling extra lazy, pajama pants. Reply

It makes me so glad we have school uniforms where I live otherwise my self esteem probably would have taken a hit and I would've freaked out over all my clothes. Reply

I'm still watching season 1 on netflix and I just saw the episode where the stage mom was like "women of color only please"



why is that white in the band now? Reply

She's a ginger, she's ~oppressed Reply

fuck lol Reply

it wouldn't be Riverdale without an awkward singing/dancing scene i guess Reply

Ha, I was coming here to post. Where the hell is Valerie?! I'm assuming Hayley had a scheduling conflict, but I wonder what they'll say on the show Reply

Lmao! I honestly wouldn't be surprised if another falling out is in the works.



It'd be nice if Melody gets to speak this episode... Reply

My fave part of last episode was Archie calling Veronica "the best girlfriend ever!" with Valerie in the room. I mean,,,, Reply

Oh boy I sure do hope poor Melody gets a line this ep. Anyway tho...slay queen! Reply

Can someone make icons out of these gifs? Reply

she dances like taylor Reply

She does but Mads makes it look sexy. Reply

i love this redheaded alien queen Reply

This goofyass show. I love it and can't wait for tonight's episode Reply

Oh Veronica, you deserve someone better than Archie. Reply

lmao Reply

As someone who occasionally enjoys crappy high school tv series, is this worth watching? I keep seeing stuff on tumblr about it, but nothing's really drawn me in yet. Is it better or worse than Teen Wolf and the like? Reply

It's addicting and stupid. But it's mostly fun and crazy. Stay away from the fandom on Tumblr tho. Reply

Stay away from the fandom on Tumblr tho.

eh, that's just the way it is with any fandom that has lots of teens in it right lol Reply

Better than Teen Wolf imo. It's fucking bonkers lmao. Sometimes it's so stupid you're like "They've got to be doing this on purpose, right?" and it's strangely amazing. Also the characters are all very distinct and each actor, even with their varying degrees of talent, makes their character stand out somehow, which I always appreciate on a big ensemble show like this. It's a comic book adaptation at the end of the day and feels very much like it. Reply

I enjoyed Teen Wolf more. But then again I was an actual teenager when I started watching it. Reply

it's alright



some of the acting is pretty shitty like someone goes up the the main blonde girl and gives her awful news and she's like "oh no..." but it's so flat and really underacted lol it was unintentionally funny Reply

teen wolf etc. has humour and an awareness of how ridic the plots are. they have a somewhat realistic portrayal or character reactions and interactions.



riverdale is 100% cringe and takes itself weirdly seriously. the sexualisation of the characters is also done in a weird way. I stopped watching not long after this scene, what even is this:







Edited at 2017-10-18 08:42 pm (UTC)

it's unwatchable. i tried for the gorgeous redhead but i'll just have to catch her in some other c- wb movies she will inevitably be cast in. Reply

It's Teen Wolf s1 and 2 enjoyable to me. So the good seasons. Reply

Don't be fooled, it's absolute trash. It's so much fun to hate watch though, especially with friends. Reply

same. i can't bring myself to try it Reply

i tried watching it and i HATED IT. it's really, really, really awful. not even in a guilty pleasure way. it's just terrible Reply

Have you guys read that the premiere had 400% increase in teen viewers? And that it was the most watched episode on the CW streaming platform ever.



There is a pretty cool article in THR about how the CW worked to translate high Netflix numbers into live viewers. Reply

Yeah, and that's damn impressive. I wonder what the numbers for tonight's episode will be Reply

they did promote it like crazy during the break, the cast was everywhere Reply

This is bad. Its not even Gossip Girl so good its terrigood..its just bad Reply

no to this cover, yes to Betty and Jughead being cute on the side. Reply

ia Reply

The cover is trash but this is hilarious.



Especially the shots of everyone in the crowd gleefully swaying and giggling like this is some wholesome shit. Like they can't be serious. This has to be intentionally hilarious. Reply

Once you realize that everything about this show is intentionally stupid you appreciate it so much more haha. Reply

lol, I honestly live for how hilariously dramatic it is!



Cheryl snatching the air from ha mama's lungs in the hospital last ep SLAYED ME! And then her giving Fred the "kiss of life"... Reply

AS IF emo king Jughead would be that into a Milkshake cover Reply

Parent

I'm like...if they named this show anything else I'd be ok with it but there's nothing reminiscent about the Archie comics' tone whatsoever, every time I find out something new about this show I'm Marge going "KIDS, COULD YOU LIGHTEN UP A LITTLE?!" Reply

Yeah but I think that the "Afterlife with Archie" series kind of started this trend first, and also the Archie Comics team is very much a big part of Riverdale's production. Even if it's not squeaky clean wholesome Archie it still feels like a comic book show because it's so like...zany lmao. Reply

Oh shit, Kevin bout to bust it wide open for some strangers! Here for the messiness! Reply

He's gonna send someone a hole pic and I am here for it. Reply

I'm hft but I really hope that Kevin doesn't hook up with significantly older guys. I don't need any more statutory rape on this show, please & thank you. And also can Casey try a little harder when he has to kiss boys? No more of this face-smooshing, we gays want tongue and lots of it! Reply

Parent

I FUCKING CALLED IT! hmmm if it's just a one-off. Lol, I'm screaming though Reply

LMAO Reply

