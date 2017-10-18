Thor Ragnarok / Taika Waititi Post!
- Taika choice of "Immigrant Song" by Led Zeplin reminded the producers of his first pitch to direct Ragnarok
- Kevin Feige states:
"Filmmakers sometimes will say, using clips of other movies, ‘Here’s what I have in mind.’ And sometimes they’re not good. Most of the times, they’re okay. His was amazing, and was scored to that Led Zeppelin song. So from the beginning, that song kind of defined what Taika was going to do with this. That it’s in the trailer, that it’s in the film – all from that first meeting, and from one of his first instincts of this movie, is very impressive.”
And Valkyrie's spaceship has the colours of the Tino Rangatiratanga flag.
So happy for Taika and his well earned success. The man is a goddamn treasure and he deserves all the good things.
