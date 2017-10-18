Thor Ragnarok / Taika Waititi Post!

Taika is king. That is all. Reply

Thread

Link

what's going on at marvel that it takes three thor movies for immigrant song to appear finally? should've been in the first's end credits Reply

Thread

Link

Right, it's honestly the most obvious song choice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real. I remember thinking "Surely they've used this song for Thor before..." I feel like it fits really well with the other prog-rock sounding music I've heard from Rangnarok. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still waiting on them to include Dragonforce or Nightwish Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg dragonforce Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably cost. Zeppelin licensing ain't cheap. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so excited for this movie. Both cause I weirdly love Thor even though his movies haven't been the best ones, and because I love Taika's direction style. Reply

Thread

Link

I would love to see Viking Metal being associated with the Thor movies. It just makes sense. Reply

Thread

Link

samurai jack villain realness Reply

Thread

Link

Tacky extra daddy...



Reply

Thread

Link





I re-watched "What We Do in the Shadows" last night and I swear it gets funnier every time. I lose it as "Hello Ladies!" and the communal obsession with Stu. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Stu.



And "I lost a really nice silk scarf in about 1912." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I re-watched it Sunday! My husband hadn't seen it yet, and I knew he'd really enjoy it but I was trying to play it cool and not force him into it lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really does get funnier. His checking behind the curtain to make sure it's night time cracks me up every time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every time he smirks at the camera makes me LoL. I love absolutely everything about that film - everyone was perfect. Jemaine transforming into the cat kills me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For me it's the cat with the human face and the dark bidding on ebay lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ty for the reminder to rewatch this for halloween!



everything with the werewolves kills me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

is it on netflix? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm obsessed with Deacon, he is so fucking funny Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I need to watch it. I've never seen it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"we should get some slaves!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Edited at 2017-10-18 08:33 pm (UTC) i love vladislav, when he's doing his dark bidding on the internet i fucking die everytime i think of that joke. and like when he's shapeshifting but he never gets the face right hahahaha it's the perfect reaction pic sometimes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

werewolves not swearwolves! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I lose it every time at the 'Beast' montage and the way Taika says 'possibly even Christians, which is totally the last thing this hour needs' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





"So the heroes of this film are escaping from this world in the Aboriginal flag!" https://t.co/TTkRJG3Jas — NITV (@NITV) October 18, 2017



And I hope these 3 get to work together again:



What's our band name? Repost @chrishemsworth pic.twitter.com/RoUQblM1f6 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 17, 2017













Edited at 2017-10-18 07:18 pm (UTC) More news:And I hope these 3 get to work together again: Reply

Thread

Link

My favourite part is this:

And Valkyrie's spaceship has the colours of the Tino Rangatiratanga flag.



I can't wait to see what it looks like. :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really enjoy Taika Reply

Thread

Link

I haven’t seen any of these movies. I’m going to see this one only to support my husband.



Edited at 2017-10-18 07:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I can't wait for this movie, I love Taika so much Reply

Thread

Link

ok but NEXT: KEVIN FEIGE CONFIDENT MARVEL WILL WORK WITH TAIKA WAITITI AGAIN



NICE Reply

Thread

Link

What about We're Wolves??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we're wolves!!! i couldn't remember the pun for a hot second the other day and i was so bummed at myself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





it's killing me that he's not into dudes. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Taika Reply

Thread

Link

I already associate Immigrant Song with The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, but it's a great song and I don't blame anyone for using it in their trailer.



Haven't seen Thor 2, but I might see this one just because I have Moviepass. However, I just watched the trailer and it looks distractingly CGI heavy, so idk. Reply

Thread

Link

One week and one day until I see this aaaaah expectations Reply

Thread

Link

Less than a week for me, woo hoo. I'm happy but kinda bummed that I got spoiled when I watched an interview the other day. :( Not anything super major, but I really rather wouldn't have known. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm divided between asking you what was the spoiler and letting it go lol

I hate that I love spoilers sometimes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Taika, my love ♥ Reply

Thread

Link

he's hot, especially as the priest in hunt for the wilderpeople

that's all Reply

Thread

Link

Don't care about Marvel, but it doesn't seem right for the director to be hotter than anyone in the movie Reply

Thread

Link

he's in the movie too if that makes it better haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, it does! He can carry on then, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cannot wait for this movie. im super stoked for my thor pint glass that I purchased from Alamo drafthouse with my ticket. and I hope they do a themed menu for thor. if they were smart, they'd get some damn mead for the occasion.



taika's salt and pepper hair is fucking hot. hell, he's hot. my husband needs to start going gray soon. he's almost 34. it's time. Reply

Thread

Link









Just a reminder that if you liked Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do In the Shadows, you should watch Boy, which he also stars in. Reply

Thread

Link

i love boy! altho hunt for the wilderpeople is my fave. i have really high hopes for thor 3! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My main movie reference for The Immigrant Song is School of Rock.



So happy for Taika and his well earned success. The man is a goddamn treasure and he deserves all the good things.



Reply

Thread

Link

So I've been thinking about making an analysis yt video in the vein of Lindsay Ellis's ones called "You Are Wrong About MCU Thor" explaining why so many articles list the Thor films as the weakest entries in the bunch despite (or maybe because?) getting a largely positive response from young women and how I theorize it was partially due to the 2011 success coming out the same time tumblr got popular which led to a shift in how superhero films are discussed amidst the fandom. I aim to discuss its well-rounded female characters, exploring toxic masculinity, and why Loki's arc resonates so well with female viewers. If anyone has other subjects they'd like me to include/expand on, please let me know! Reply

Thread

Link

interesting topic. the female fanbase part might be a reach to people even though it's true (including on ontd), so i'd go over a brief history of things and characters with feminized reception/fan communities with young lgbt women getting an increasing amount of backlash. sherlock vs. other detective shows, frozen vs. how to train your dragon, etc., new star wars fandom, overwatch, supergirl, once upon a time, et. al. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have nothing to add other than I would LOOOOOVE to see this!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i do not have ideas, but i wish to watch this :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as a lady who fucking loved both of the thor films, i'd certainly watch! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds interesting. 👍🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you say female characters plural but the only well rounded one is Dr foster who most of fandom inexplicably dislikes. they love darcy literally because she is a complete blank slate who they can use are their self insert fandom bicycle. probably why I'm really crossing my fingers about Valkyrie being amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've long maintained Thor 1 is the best Marvel movie thus far, so I very much look forward to your post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️



shes gonna be such a fun villain! speakong of taika, i saw this on tumblr and i just love it so much❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️shes gonna be such a fun villain! Reply

Thread

Link

i friend saw it already. it was easily the best thor movie according to him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link