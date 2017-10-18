has anyone watched it? is it interesting?



and yes, ive had a lot of the same friends for 20+ years Reply

Thread

Link

It is a good doc, she talks about some pretty heavy things. Her music recoding is in it a lot tho, but that can be easily skipped. The ending montage with fans singer her songs is a bit cheesy too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it is interesting, especially the parts about her childhood and the clear parallels between her father's alcoholism and her own addictions. it's really sad in parts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't really listen to her music anymore but i liked it. i thought it gave more insight into her addiction, mental health issues and her childhood. she came across really well too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched the whole thing. Some of the montages, esp the fans singing at the end, are super cheeseball. And it's also heavily promoted by Ulta (tbh I don't mind I love Ulta lmao). But other than that, it's the most revealing she's ever been. Like, the first 30 seconds in was already a lot.



She talks pretty in depth about relapsing and gives a lot of specific details about the shit she's gone through, including the punching incident during the Camp Rock tour and her extremely abusive father. It was rly refreshing seeing someone in the public eye speak up like that; she's really transparent about what an asshole she was to everyone around her too which I feel like a lot of ppl just don't do. Idk as someone who suffers from mental illnesses myself and has done some pretty regrettable things, it made me feel less alone. Demi is super OTT and extra but I always commend her for being such an open book and really advocating for mental health and sobriety. She's gone through a fuckton of stuff. She's seriously strong as hell.



Edited at 2017-10-18 10:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes; we shared a moment together when that supermarket sweep post was posted. I’m glad these two are being civil. There’s no need for the drama, especially if they’re little more than acquaintances now. Reply

Thread

Link

I am still friends with a lot of my childhood friends, including my BFF. I've actually stayed in better touch with my high school friends than my college friends.



But also lol okay Selena. Reply

Thread

Link

We've grown apart but we've been through so much together that we'll always be there for each other.



It's not the same though :(

We're binging Stranger Things 2 next week and then going to pride together the next day <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Are you still friends with your childhood bff ONTD?



I wish I was! We lived next to each other for years, and then they and to move. This was well before the internets, so all we had were phone numbers. I lost touch b/c she moved so far away. She recognized me at the mall a few years back and we didn't get a chance to exchange numbers because she was working. I can't even find her on FB.



I want to find her so badly. She was my first best friend :( :( Reply

Thread

Link

did she have siblings? they might have fb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She’s an only child. I think found her dads business website, but that’s all I’ve got :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Are you still friends with your childhood bff ONTD?





Reply

Thread

Link

Iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What was their feud about? I never really paid attention. Reply

Thread

Link

selena dropped her for taylor swift Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol no she didn't. they drifted apart because demi got heavily into the partying lifestyle. selena called her when she went to rehab and they attempted to be friends a few times in the past years but it never sticks. they've just grown apart. she had more in common with taylor so naturally they got closer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Demi replied to Selena Gomez’s comments on her Instagram post: https://t.co/kTmD4FILdU pic.twitter.com/HqPAcC4oLi — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) October 18, 2017

demi also followed back and replied Reply

Thread

Link

Aww, OP, when you see this, totally add this to your post! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just did thank you!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My heart can't take this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t understand how Demi can take Selena back when she dumped her for Taylor. That’s just unforgivable. Reply

Thread

Link

because she didn't? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oop @ me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm still friends with everyone but tbh some of them got boring.



selena living her best life rn, i see. i mend bridges when everything's going well too. then, when the haze wears off and things return to reality, i'm like, why did i reconnect with you? we lost touch for a reason. Reply

Thread

Link

damn me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yupppppppppppppppppp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Excuse me, Demi + Selena was Semi. Delena was Selena and David Henrie.



Signed,

I cannot reveal my age for shame Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I love you for this :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is pathetic imo.



I wonder how Demi feels about Sel knowing that she actually has talent and Sel doesn't. Reply

Thread

Link

pathetic..... lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn sis, ruthless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Still friends with my bff from 6th grade. Text erryday. Reply

Thread

Link

that is nice.



yes. I have a couple of 25 year old friendships. I feel so old writing that. Reply

Thread

Link

My childhood friends r now Trump supporters so no lol



I rlly felt for Demi after watching her doc Reply

Thread

Link

I prefer it when they’re fighting. It’s funnier. Reply

Thread

Link

nnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at least you're being honest lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope, i dumped them after realizing i was just being used. Ive gotten rid of them but now im friendless :/ Reply

Thread

Link

aww don't say that! I'm glad you distanced yourself from people who didn't deserve your friendship. When you're happy with yourself you attract good people! :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you still friends with your childhood bff ONTD?

fuck no. i also have a bad habit of dropping friends real fast unless we pass the 6 year mark then u in my life 5evar Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still in touch with some friends from high school, but most of us live in different places now. As much as Facebook sucks it has helped me stay in contact with people. Reply

Thread

Link

Recording a DREAM COLLABORATION today!!!! 😱😱😱😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 dreams DO come true!!!!!!!! — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 18, 2017





I wonder who it is? I wonder who it is? Reply

Thread

Link

christina? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kelly Clarkson would be my first guess! They've been trying for years and Demi loves her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hayley williams is my guess idk i know shes a huge paramore fan and always has been Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cardi B? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd say a rapper like Jay Z or Snoop maybe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Xtina praised Demi on her IG 🤔



But Xtina is also lazy as fuck so I'd be surprised Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s either Kelly, Xtina, Ariana, or Eminem Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently Demi just followed Xtina on Insta today and liked a comment that said “Demi and Christina or Demi and Ariana”



And Xtina recently praised Demi’s new album



😱😱😱 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oooh! Demi and Christina would slay me with the vocals. (Although, Demi and Kelly are two of my all time three fave singers so I'd prefer Kelly, but I ain't gonna lie, Xtina would be awesome.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope it's Kelly Clarkson, she's been talking about that FOREVER! Plus, Kelly recently was talking about that. (Of course, it could be Cardi B because that is all Demi's been talking about lately, lol!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you still friends with your childhood bff ONTD?



No. More like friendly acquaintances, I guess. Doesn't help that one lives in London and the other in Florida. But I always show some love for them on FB & Instagram and vice versa. Reply

Thread

Link

I still have friends from 6th grade but they don’t live close by anymore. We still meet up every few months and talk on social media. I’m almost done with the

documentary. I can’t believe Demi was almost at the point of suicide before she got help. All one of her issues could have killed her. She’s very lucky to be alive and I love that she’s not shy about hiding her struggles. Hard to believe that pre-2013 Demi was hurting so much. Reply

Thread

Link

I think the doc said she did try to commit suicide when she downed a bottle of pills :'( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smh these on again/off again romances never work out, ladies Reply

Thread

Link