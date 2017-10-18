October 18th, 2017, 04:36 pm mabsoluta Selena Gomez follows Demi on instagram + leaves cute message UPDATE: Demi followed back and replied!#Delena is alive u guys!!!Are you still friends with your childhood bff ONTD?source: demi's ig Tagged: demi lovato, selena gomez Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 101101 comments Add comment
and yes, ive had a lot of the same friends for 20+ years
Lots of thoughts/comments (ignore the first comment/replies) in the thread about it here: Demi Lovato- Simply Complicated (Full Documentary) + Highlights
She talks pretty in depth about relapsing and gives a lot of specific details about the shit she's gone through, including the punching incident during the Camp Rock tour and her extremely abusive father. It was rly refreshing seeing someone in the public eye speak up like that; she's really transparent about what an asshole she was to everyone around her too which I feel like a lot of ppl just don't do. Idk as someone who suffers from mental illnesses myself and has done some pretty regrettable things, it made me feel less alone. Demi is super OTT and extra but I always commend her for being such an open book and really advocating for mental health and sobriety. She's gone through a fuckton of stuff. She's seriously strong as hell.
But also lol okay Selena.
It's not the same though :(
We're binging Stranger Things 2 next week and then going to pride together the next day <3
I wish I was! We lived next to each other for years, and then they and to move. This was well before the internets, so all we had were phone numbers. I lost touch b/c she moved so far away. She recognized me at the mall a few years back and we didn't get a chance to exchange numbers because she was working. I can't even find her on FB.
I want to find her so badly. She was my first best friend :( :(
selena living her best life rn, i see. i mend bridges when everything's going well too. then, when the haze wears off and things return to reality, i'm like, why did i reconnect with you? we lost touch for a reason.
I wonder how Demi feels about Sel knowing that she actually has talent and Sel doesn't.
yes. I have a couple of 25 year old friendships. I feel so old writing that.
I rlly felt for Demi after watching her doc
fuck no. i also have a bad habit of dropping friends real fast unless we pass the 6 year mark then u in my life 5evar
I wonder who it is?
But Xtina is also lazy as fuck so I'd be surprised
And Xtina recently praised Demi’s new album
No. More like friendly acquaintances, I guess. Doesn't help that one lives in London and the other in Florida. But I always show some love for them on FB & Instagram and vice versa.
documentary. I can’t believe Demi was almost at the point of suicide before she got help. All one of her issues could have killed her. She’s very lucky to be alive and I love that she’s not shy about hiding her struggles. Hard to believe that pre-2013 Demi was hurting so much.