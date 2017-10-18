RZA admits Russell Crowe spat at Azealia Banks
- Russell Crowe, who has been in the news recently for killing a Harvey Weinstein exposé in 2004, spat at noted chicken sacrificer Azealia Banks in October 2016 during a party.
- Azealia alleged that Crowe chocked her, spat on her and called her the n-word.
- RZA, who invited Azealia to the party, previously denied any wrongdoing on Crowe's part.
- At 0:58 Charlemagne asks if Azealia's allegations were true and RZA responds "He spit at her. I saw that."
take me away Jack Daniels!
I can fight back instantly if someone clocks me, but if someone spits on me I have to take the time to clean that shit off. And the fucking smell. And what if it gets in my eye! I would need to take a full shower.
That was the hill many died on.
Like he waited till now?
Russell is a known POS but RZA is suspect now.
Men are the worst.
all those chickens sacrificed for nothing!
"There was nothing funny about her behavior. I felt a little embarrassed because she was my guest. Still verbal abuse can be tolerated but when it goes physical… ,” RZA wrote. “Azealia threatened to cut a girl in the face with a glass, then actually grabs a glass and physically attacks for no logical reason. Russell blocked the attack and expelled her from the suite."
Related: did anyone listen to the recent How Did This Get Made about the movie Virtuosity? Guest Taran Killam (♥) and Paul Scheer both had very, very weird Russell Crowe stories. I mean, obviously he has a history of messiness, but this stuff was even weirder. (Apparently when he hosted SNL and did a scene where he played a hologram Henry VIII, he insisted super-hard that he start going down on Aidy Bryant at the end of the sketch and wouldn't listen to any suggestions that he, like, not. And the sketch ends abruptly as he runs at her. uhhhh...)
I could only understand it if someone is being physically attacked and overpowered, spitting on the attacker due to impotence because that's the only thing the victim can do, but obviously this is not the case.
Sketchy of RZA to deny it at first, but he's vegan and I hate the other two so I'll ignore it.
RZA is a pathetic coward. Everyone in this story ain't shit.