RZA admits Russell Crowe spat at Azealia Banks

was that the post where people were arguing if they'd rather be punched or spit on? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Punched. I would rather be punched. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What if they had feces on their fist? And 2 rings. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was a RIDE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that post was amazing lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol I'd rather be punched. I think I would snap if someone spit on me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That post was something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is that post locked now or something? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was an actual conversation?





take me away Jack Daniels! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i remember that one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Neither. Neither is good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo yes, what a wild ride Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, and still... punched lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yup, and we still here binch!



I can fight back instantly if someone clocks me, but if someone spits on me I have to take the time to clean that shit off. And the fucking smell. And what if it gets in my eye! I would need to take a full shower. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/103767098.html#comments i dug it up Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes.

That was the hill many died on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I can't deal with the fools saying they'd rather be punched. Privileged idiots. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Could not legit believe that ppl would rather be punched in the face then spat on... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were so stupid lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That post was wild. Either way, you're getting your ass beat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ridley Scott watching that whole thing go down is still the most random part Reply

Thread

Link

Putting aside Azealia's messiness for a moment, this shit makes me steaming mad. Black men always want black women to support them to ride or die levels and then do shit like this, completely lie about a situation to cover Russell Crowe of all fucking people. Ridiculous. Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed. All to protect his standing in HW & with Russell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup...we're nothing more than mules to them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OT but I love your icon creepshow💕 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

met Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed.



Like he waited till now?



Russell is a known POS but RZA is suspect now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

While I'm fucking infuriated at disgusting Russell, I'm equally disgusted at RZA for defending and overing Russell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bloop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bloop bloop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They need to make a movie about this fiasco. Reply

Thread

Link

So he initially let her twist in the wind and refuted what she said to make her seem even crazier. Awful. Reply

Thread

Link

Are you fucking kidding me? Why protect Russell Crowe? Like, what kind of Hollywood credit do you think they will give you??



Men are the worst.



Edited at 2017-10-18 06:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Based on the story of that night. She was extremely violent not only towards him but also towards his guests Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

males always stick together Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is fact. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And clearly he didn't get it so he's currently salty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shouldn't have denied it in the first place Reply

Thread

Link

Russel Crowe is toxic waste. He should be smothered by shipment of Segways. Reply

Thread

Link

That's a very creative death. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/99600524.html I refer to this entertaining post: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you couldnt have led with this when first asked, dickhead?

all those chickens sacrificed for nothing! Reply

Thread

Link

They are both (Crowe and Banks) assholes.

"There was nothing funny about her behavior. I felt a little embarrassed because she was my guest. Still verbal abuse can be tolerated but when it goes physical… ,” RZA wrote. “Azealia threatened to cut a girl in the face with a glass, then actually grabs a glass and physically attacks for no logical reason. Russell blocked the attack and expelled her from the suite." Reply

Thread

Link

i'm following this story and trying to figure when spitting would come in. russell crowe is violent trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wouldn't be surprised if RC didn't spit on women as a way of greeting them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't this from his FB post though? The one he just admitted is a lie? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

disappointed rza didn’t say she was spat on originally Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They're both horrible. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah vehemently team nobody on this one. Reply

Thread

Link

a party with Russell Crowe and Azealia Banks sounds like an elaborate take on hell Reply

Thread

Link

Or a nightclub narrated by Stefon from SNL. "They've thought of everything: a gumball machine that dispenses fortune cookies containing broken dreams, Ronald McDonald statue benches, Russell Crowe wrestling with Azealia Banks, Dan Cortese(?)...." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, whatta nightmare Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i was gonna say! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everyone in this situation sucks but fuck both rza and crowe for treating a woman like that ugh Reply

Thread

Link

She's truly a victim! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is legit repulsive but to get choked and spit on by a man double her size is fucked up c'mon Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought the story was that he spat on her after she tried to glass some random woman. Unless the "Azealia tried to cut someone with glass and got her ass kicked out" part is a complete lie, I'm still Team No One. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, that's what he said in the post linked. He also didn't deny Russell spit at her, he said Russell didn't call her the N-word. Deception by omission, sure, but he never said that bit didn't happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is still the story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i read his previous statement he had up on fb and he never denied russell crowe spit on her (unless he did it somewhere else?), but it is a lie of omission, and he was intentionally vague when talking about crowe's actions. i'm pretty sure he's accurate in depicting azealia's behavior, but he clammed up on crowe's behavior bc he knew what he did was assault (spitting on her/physically assaulting her when 'expelling' her) and he wanted azealia to take full blame Reply

Thread

Link

I agree 100%. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i didn't even read all of it oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he did say that crowe spit at her the next day on the tmz video that's referenced above though. i agree that it wasn't ok to omit that in the fb post but he did talk about the spitting the next day so i'm pretty sure this isn't new info Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait, what??? Why would he lie for him? Just regular old 'men defending literally any trash man over any woman' again? uggghhhh. Definitely Team No One.



Related: did anyone listen to the recent How Did This Get Made about the movie Virtuosity? Guest Taran Killam (♥) and Paul Scheer both had very, very weird Russell Crowe stories. I mean, obviously he has a history of messiness, but this stuff was even weirder. (Apparently when he hosted SNL and did a scene where he played a hologram Henry VIII, he insisted super-hard that he start going down on Aidy Bryant at the end of the sketch and wouldn't listen to any suggestions that he, like, not. And the sketch ends abruptly as he runs at her. uhhhh...) Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! That story about Aidy Bryant made me cringe. Part of me was surprised- it seems like a host really has to fuck up for the cast to talk shit on their appearance. Like, we are maybe finally sick of powerful men pulling this shit and we're going to call them out now? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit, poor Aidy. :-( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is seriously creepy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What the fuck? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's just so gross and doesn't surprise me from Crowe.

I could only understand it if someone is being physically attacked and overpowered, spitting on the attacker due to impotence because that's the only thing the victim can do, but obviously this is not the case. Reply

Thread

Link

MESS MESS MESS MESS



Reply

Thread

Link

spitting on someone is fucking gross. she picked up a glass and threatened to cut a girl's face with it. i am pretty much team nobody in this situation. Reply

Thread

Link

Crowe and Banks are both fucking trash - let them spit at each other until they both die of dehydration.



Sketchy of RZA to deny it at first, but he's vegan and I hate the other two so I'll ignore it. Reply

Thread

Link

RZA is a punk bitch for this. Why wouldn't he support her story at the time? This fucking liar. I'm really mad actually. Azealia might be a lot but no one deserves racist abuse. And spitting on someone is so fucking dehumanizing. Fuck all those dudes. Reply

Thread

Link

exactly like she was clearly in the wrong so why jump to racism and spitting on her like how does that remedy the situation at all, scum.



RZA is a pathetic coward. Everyone in this story ain't shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He initially told the story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But then he lied about the spitting didn't he? He should've just said, "they were both crazy assholes, and I shan't be having dinner with them again." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They are both awful, Amelia for threatening to cut someone and Russell for spitting on her. And he still hasn't addressed his involvement in Weinstien's cover up. Reply

Thread

Link

He won't, the majority of reaction quotes on HW seemed about self-preservation and RC is that special brand of Hollywood asshole who is so awful that his colleagues find it endearing. It is his brand. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeesh. Team no one. Reply

Thread

Link

What the fuck kinda dinner party from hell was this Reply

Thread

Link