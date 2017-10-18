marine vacht hair

RZA admits Russell Crowe spat at Azealia Banks



- Russell Crowe, who has been in the news recently for killing a Harvey Weinstein exposé in 2004, spat at noted chicken sacrificer Azealia Banks in October 2016 during a party.

- Azealia alleged that Crowe chocked her, spat on her and called her the n-word.

- RZA, who invited Azealia to the party, previously denied any wrongdoing on Crowe's part.

- At 0:58 Charlemagne asks if Azealia's allegations were true and RZA responds "He spit at her. I saw that."

