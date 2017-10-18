Ryan Potter cast as Beast Boy in DC's "Titans"
‘Titans’: Ryan Potter Cast As Beast Boy In Live-Action Series For DC Digital Service https://t.co/DBnRqUOeH4 pic.twitter.com/QFhbaAvZmH— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 18, 2017
Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6) has been cast as Garfield “Gar” Logan aka Beast Boy in DC's TV series "Titans".
Titans is et to premiere on DC's upcoming digital service on 2018.
source
Didn't he want to play Robin, though? I remember him campaigning for it.
...I'm a wot???
ALL THESE FUCKING COMPANIES NEED TO CHILL WITH THE DIGITAL SERVICE BS!
Don't nobody wanna pay for that shit!
...although i know there aren't many roles for Asian actors in HW anyway. but i always get confused when i see his name.
Edited at 2017-10-18 08:01 pm (UTC)
Hmm, this reminds me of Chloe Bennett talking about why she changed hers
going to laugh if his shape-shifting happens off screen tho
Dc ds, doing too much