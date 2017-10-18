John Boyega on the Finn/Poe relationship
John Boyega discussed the Finn/Poe relationship and the fans' reactions to it in a recent interview and implied it was one-sided on Poe's part.
“I think that Oscar is always looking at me with love in his eyes, and I guess that the fans saw it. And then they realized that either he needs to chill or come out,” Boyega said.
i mean... doesn’t he do that with everyone
Oscar has no chill when it comes to looking at people lovingly
Oscar was alluding during the promo for the first movie, John responded. Not too long ago John and Femi (his manager) were doing a live chat and Femi pulled out a Finn/Poe photo.
TBH I think they're just having fun with it and neither one expected that kind of reaction.
My real love though is how close John and a Daisy are.