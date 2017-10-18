John Boyega on the Finn/Poe relationship

Oscar looks at everyone with love in his eyes tbh. Reply

He does. I've seen pictures of him looking at his breakfast that makes me wish I was a plate of waffles. Reply

ikr honestly Reply

ughhhhhhhhhhh he's such a babe Reply

Irl Gomez Addams. It's amazing. Reply

it's true Reply

LMAO MTE Reply

am i tripping or is that an old quote? lol Reply

I think he just said that Oscar looks at him with "love in his eyes" before but not the second part 'cause the first part seemed familiar to me too. Reply

ohhh, that makes sense! Reply

Icon <3 Reply

is this a no homo statement? Reply

It does come off like that, like when he said before "It's all in Oscar's head". Reply

i really just read it as him taking the opportunity to tease oscar tbh Reply

Mte I was like 😒 Reply

I think that Oscar is always looking at me with love in his eyes



i mean... doesn’t he do that with everyone Reply

lmao "he needs to chill" Reply

is he wrong tho?



Oscar has no chill when it comes to looking at people lovingly Reply

Someone better be gay in the next movie. PANDER TO ME. Reply

i hope it's rey just to kill the reylo shippers lol Reply

If they did, you know it would involve a character who only has 7 lines. Reply

7 is generous Reply

If there was a 1 line character that was implied in the movie to *maybe* be gay, they would already be pushing that to all the major gossip publications to over hype the NEW GAY STAR WARS CHARACTER! Reply

oh so general hux? Reply

rey, finn and poe are all gay even if the movies won't admit it lol. Reply

YAS Reply

SERIOUSLY Reply

I hate this ship because of the hardcore stans. Reply

lmao at oscar looking at him with love in his eyes Reply

Are they fuckin or not tho sis?

Lmaooo every time I see this gif I remember a YouTube video I once saw of this line being said over and over for 10 hours and I can just hear her repeating it, lol. Reply

lmao irl Reply

awwww Reply

I need the plot of this movie to leak already. Reply

Y'all hear the leak where Finn eats out Poe's ass? Can't wait tbh! Reply

I'm excited to see Finn in the stormtrooper uniform again 🙂 Reply

Oscar Issac could have smoldering sexual chemistry with anyone and anything. You could hand him a frying pan and he'd make it work. Reply

ikr just ask the cat from inside llewyn davis Reply

Definitely. That's how I saw Llewyn Davis too. Reply

I think Poe is gay, or that that was Oscar's intention. Whether that involves Finn at all, I don't care, but if all Rian and Kathleen's comments are just gay baiting I'll be pissed. Reply

mte. I think if they ever announce it it'll be like one throw away line, like something shitty will happen and Poe'll say 'shit, my husband/boyfriend's going to kill me' or he'll hug some guy in the background of the last film when the first order loses and we'll get some explanation after the fact that that was his husband or something. I'd be fine with the former, but the latter would piss me off. Reply

I kind of agree. I think that if they make any character gay then it'll be Poe and it'll be confirmed in one or two lines and we'll be lucky if we see his partner (if he has one). Reply

I hate Poe so much, kill him. Reply

😂😂😂 I think this is my favorite gif Reply

lmao the age difference in that photo. reminds me of that interview with Daisy and John where they were like "yeah nineties babies, born in 1992" and he was just Reply

Recent interview? I feel I read this response like 6 months after TFA came out. Reply

Right, I Remember the very same OP trying this before. Reply

John and Oscar seem to want to try and one up each other when it comes to keeping the Finn/Poe romance going, with help from Rian and a couple of the official Star Wars novel authors, and of course Queen Carrie.



Oscar was alluding during the promo for the first movie, John responded. Not too long ago John and Femi (his manager) were doing a live chat and Femi pulled out a Finn/Poe photo.



TBH I think they're just having fun with it and neither one expected that kind of reaction.



My real love though is how close John and a Daisy are. Reply

