John Boyega on the Finn/Poe relationship



John Boyega discussed the Finn/Poe relationship and the fans' reactions to it in a recent interview and implied it was one-sided on Poe's part.

“I think that Oscar is always looking at me with love in his eyes, and I guess that the fans saw it. And then they realized that either he needs to chill or come out,” Boyega said.

