ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, October 17, 2017:
- Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin reconciled and broke up again
- What books are celebrities reading lately?
- Supermarket Sweep will make its triumphant return
- Jared Padalecki, William Shatner, Mark Pellegrino are Messy, No One Is Suprised
- Glee actor and convicted pedophile Mark Salling slit his wrists in suicide attempt
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
You got: KitKat
You're everyone's favorite. People are always happy to hear that you're going to be at an event, and there's practically nobody that can hate you. You're artistic and go-happy, and people will normally find you in a good mood.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/littleredhairedgirl16/plan-your-perfect-fall-day-and-well-tell-you-what-2tbw1?origin=filqui&utm_term=.fkOLNB99n#.lj476n00l
Re: Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
You are energetic and full of inspiration. You never slow down, and you’re constantly leaving people and ideas behind. You are constantly thinking about the future. You love living, and you stay flexible.
They didn't have my real fall aesthetic though, which is decorative cabbages everywhere.
Re: Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
You are a generous and caring person with a soft heart. You're shy around strangers and in new places, but the people who know you best know that you're humorous and giggly. You tend to always have someone with you, no matter where you go.
Re: Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
You're bright, colorful, and easily distracted. You are always bubbling over with happiness, and your lovely demeanor can make anyone's day. Fast is your natural pace, and you can't focus on one thing for very long without coming up with an idea for another.
Re: Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
You got: Skittles
You're bright, colorful, and easily distracted. You are always bubbling over with happiness, and your lovely demeanor can make anyone's day. Fast is your natural pace, and you can't focus on one thing for very long without coming up with an idea for another.
Re: Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
Re: Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
You are super social, and it's hard to find friends who are constantly ready to go out and be crazy with you. You love pranks, and you're always up for a challenge. You're bold and reckless with no regrets, but deep down you really care about the people you love.
Wow, this is like the exact opposite of me, and I don't really like Sour Patch Kids, either.
Re: Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
Re: Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
You are super social, and it's hard to find friends who are constantly ready to go out and be crazy with you. You love pranks, and you're always up for a challenge. You're bold and reckless with no regrets, but deep down you really care about the people you love.
lol I am the least social person
Re: Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
You are super social, and it's hard to find friends who are constantly ready to go out and be crazy with you. You love pranks, and you're always up for a challenge. You're bold and reckless with no regrets, but deep down you really care about the people you love.
wtf that's not even a little accurate
Re: Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
You are super social, and it's hard to find friends who are constantly ready to go out and be crazy with you. You love pranks, and you're always up for a challenge. You're bold and reckless with no regrets, but deep down you really care about the people you love.
Re: Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
I got Hersheys because I'm a "plain Jane"
I feel personally attacked right now
Re: Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
Re: Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
While you may be a bit selfish, it’s with good reason. You have great taste. You enjoy food, family, friends, and social gatherings. The things you love are worth loving, and it’s no wonder you crave them.
Bit selfish? Ouch. Drag me. Buuuut, tbh, try to take my reese's from me and I'll show you the meaning of selfish.
Re: Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
Re: Plan Your Perfect Fall Day And We'll Tell You Which Candy You're Most Like
You got: M&M's
You are energetic and full of inspiration. You never slow down, and you’re constantly leaving people and ideas behind. You are constantly thinking about the future. You love living, and you stay flexible.
Edited at 2017-10-18 04:54 pm (UTC)
happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Re: happy humpday everyone!
Edited at 2017-10-18 04:56 pm (UTC)
Song of the Day: Stacy B - P.R.E.T.T.Y
electropop / 2008
idky but i am currently obsessed with reading Cloud Atlas. i'm going to go pick up a copy tomorrow.
Edited at 2017-10-18 05:00 pm (UTC)
I made an appointment but there was an issue or some shit so they were just like you can make an appointment for a month from now or wait. But my drivers license expired like a week ago (legit forgot until I had to get my license out to buy alcohol and the person was like "uhhhhhhh") so I'm waiting. Fucking kill me.
Do they have any of those license renewal self-service booths at your DMV? I had to renew mine a couple years ago and initially took a number to wait in line, but then I saw the booths. They're so easy to use, and you can be out of there in 5 min! (depending on how many times you re-take your photo, lol).
dmv is always a shitshow
The Handmaid's Tale
Re: The Handmaid's Tale
Re: The Handmaid's Tale
Favorite Movie Scores?
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
eternal sunshine of the spotless mind too
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
Fly Away home (Basically anything by Mark Isham)
Interstellar
The Fall
Amelie
Pride and Prejudice (2005)
Edited at 2017-10-18 05:17 pm (UTC)
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
I'm also partial to Lord of the Rings. The Last of the Mohicans also kills me every time.
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
in the mood for love
there will be blood
goodfellas
mad max fury road
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
edit: And Gladiator!
Edited at 2017-10-18 05:08 pm (UTC)
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
Mysterious Skin
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
The Skeleton Key.
Lost Highway.
Desert Hearts.
R+J.
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
The Cider House Rules
Ever After
American Beauty
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
American Beauty
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (esp part 2)
Pearl Harbor
Brideshead Revisited
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
her
san junipero (not a movie but still)
the art of getting by
harry potter and the philosopher stone
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
para one >>>>
Re: Favorite Movie Scores?
THEN this lady next to him goes, "well how old do you think I am?!" Lady looks 45, so I said 45. She said about to be 45. Then she goes, "I look like I'm in my 20's with my hair down." Sis...
That guy reminds me of that Asian model who looks like he's in his 20s but is like 50
It's always such a gamble to guess people's ages. I know so many young people who look old af
Is the £75 ticket Gen Admission or an assigned seat? Is it close to the stage at all?
the ordinary also ha serum is pretty good too
Like when the guy insisted on things after I said 'no' or when he would say subtle insults.
I was really disappointed because Lights didn't perform so there was a hugely long gap between the first opening act and Pvris. Apparently it had something to do with the venue changing but idk.
No Lights though? Damn that really fucking sucks :(
It was fun as a kid because it took up at least an hour of the school day.
At my job? Not so much. We put all computers out of order because the drill starts 19 minutes after we open. We tell patrons every year that they'll have to find a desk to duck and cover and they NEVER do. The employees are under desks during the drill and patrons will come up to the desk, asking for things or why the computers aren't working, and ignoring the alarm that we have going on.
"Whats happening??? Do you have Pet Semetry in stock??"
I also look through
http://www.uniqlo.com/
talbots