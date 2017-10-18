ONTD Roundup



You got: KitKat



You're everyone's favorite. People are always happy to hear that you're going to be at an event, and there's practically nobody that can hate you. You're artistic and go-happy, and people will normally find you in a good mood.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/littleredhairedgirl16/plan-your-perfect-fall-day-and-well-tell-you-what-2tbw1?origin=filqui&utm_term=.fkOLNB99n#.lj476n00l : KitKatYou're everyone's favorite. People are always happy to hear that you're going to be at an event, and there's practically nobody that can hate you. You're artistic and go-happy, and people will normally find you in a good mood. Reply

Thread

Link

M&Ms:



You are energetic and full of inspiration. You never slow down, and you’re constantly leaving people and ideas behind. You are constantly thinking about the future. You love living, and you stay flexible.







They didn't have my real fall aesthetic though, which is decorative cabbages everywhere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Twix

You are a generous and caring person with a soft heart. You're shy around strangers and in new places, but the people who know you best know that you're humorous and giggly. You tend to always have someone with you, no matter where you go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Skittles

You're bright, colorful, and easily distracted. You are always bubbling over with happiness, and your lovely demeanor can make anyone's day. Fast is your natural pace, and you can't focus on one thing for very long without coming up with an idea for another. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was not an option for "not have it be fall" but I tried hard



You got: Skittles

You're bright, colorful, and easily distracted. You are always bubbling over with happiness, and your lovely demeanor can make anyone's day. Fast is your natural pace, and you can't focus on one thing for very long without coming up with an idea for another. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i also got kitkat, which is ironic bc i really hate kitkat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Sour Patch Kids



You are super social, and it's hard to find friends who are constantly ready to go out and be crazy with you. You love pranks, and you're always up for a challenge. You're bold and reckless with no regrets, but deep down you really care about the people you love.



Wow, this is like the exact opposite of me, and I don't really like Sour Patch Kids, either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got this too! This doesn't even match my answers about sleeping in and reading while drinking cider. Only thing I can think of is that I said I'd get invited to a big Halloween party. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Sour Patch Kids

You are super social, and it's hard to find friends who are constantly ready to go out and be crazy with you. You love pranks, and you're always up for a challenge. You're bold and reckless with no regrets, but deep down you really care about the people you love.



lol I am the least social person Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Sour Patch Kids



You are super social, and it's hard to find friends who are constantly ready to go out and be crazy with you. You love pranks, and you're always up for a challenge. You're bold and reckless with no regrets, but deep down you really care about the people you love.





wtf that's not even a little accurate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Sour Patch Kids

You are super social, and it's hard to find friends who are constantly ready to go out and be crazy with you. You love pranks, and you're always up for a challenge. You're bold and reckless with no regrets, but deep down you really care about the people you love. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg

I got Hersheys because I'm a "plain Jane"



I feel personally attacked right now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, I also got KitKat...give me a break. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup



While you may be a bit selfish, it’s with good reason. You have great taste. You enjoy food, family, friends, and social gatherings. The things you love are worth loving, and it’s no wonder you crave them.





Bit selfish? Ouch. Drag me. Buuuut, tbh, try to take my reese's from me and I'll show you the meaning of selfish. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: KitKat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



You got: M&M's



You are energetic and full of inspiration. You never slow down, and you’re constantly leaving people and ideas behind. You are constantly thinking about the future. You love living, and you stay flexible.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-10-18 04:54 pm (UTC) it's barely 10:00am and I can hardly stay awake Reply

Thread

Link

lol that was me listening to the lectures for my class earlier today. Dozing off at my desk -_- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw, looks like my hammy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me at my desk rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've had "Whalers on the Moon" stuck in my head all freaking day. Reply

Thread

Link

so my new time wasting hobby is compulsively reading the missed connections ads. i'm a sad person. Reply

Thread

Link

it might be a level up from what i do. look up all the haunted shit being sold on ebay and read through the descriptions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That sounds interesting...I'll have to remember that next time I'm bored! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao no judgement from me, i can def see myself doing similar stuff tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Back in college, a friend told me they saw an ad that sounded like it was for me. I was grossed out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

for a while my fave thing to do was to read the crime stories on toronto life website. i should get back to that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This sounds like fun, actually!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love doing that! I always want to put up the Ghost World one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love doing this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do this too! I always thought it would be a funny idea for a movie but then I realize its just probably sex so it would be a short movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i read all the updated stories on r/relationships. i only like finished stories. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I like reading those sometimes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to do this all the time too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i do this every now and then...some of them are rlly poetic tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, I do that every morning too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i already had lunch so i can't on here and fuck around lol. transcribing shit is the devil. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh no! Does that have any negative effects for a dog? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i finished my period last friday and now, on wednesday, my discharge is bloody and pre-period-esque and if i get my period for the second time in a 1.5 week span i'll be annoyed. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel you. I've had a breakthrough period for 11 days now. Thanks, morning-after pill I took in July... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My friend wanted to go to this trashy teen store at the mall because she needed some things for Halloween and they had a whole selection of L.A girl makeup. I always see Carli Bybel using the concealer to contour her nose and I was like whatever it's like $3 I'll try a tube. I bought a dark shade because that's what she always uses and our skin tones are relatively similar, but anyway it's that expectation vs. reality thing because it's sooo comically dark lol I can never use it. edit-I knew it was dark from the tube but I thought it would blend out well but it doesn't lol



Edited at 2017-10-18 04:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





electropop / 2008 Reply

Thread

Link

man i need this day and week to end asap please.



idky but i am currently obsessed with reading Cloud Atlas. i'm going to go pick up a copy tomorrow. Reply

Thread

Link

I had a massive spike in anxiety today in work, all day, and it's left my physically drained. Now that I'm home it's like my body is finally releasing all that tension. But I'm so tired. Reply

Thread

Link

also trying to read standing up on a crowded stuffy train is the worst :( Reply

Thread

Link

it really fucking is. i hold onto my book tight so there's no chance of me dropping it on someone's head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have been trying all kinds of tricks to try to hold on to my book and to something else so i don't fall on someone and fuck man it's so hard



Edited at 2017-10-18 05:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The hardest. I've wrapped my arm around a pole before, ended up swinging around it when the train stopped and almost fell on someone. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



it's cool enough for tights (finally), so i busted out the cat shorts. Reply

Thread

Link

So cute! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

very cute! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how cute 😻 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg cat shorts!<3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved those and wanted a pair so bad, but they never had my size! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i can’t remember where but i feel like i’ve seen those before..? lol anyway they look v cute!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cute! where’d u get them? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

h&m but like, 2.5 years ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love those cat shorts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes bitch werk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love these! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm at the DMV and the wait is 3 hours..........



I made an appointment but there was an issue or some shit so they were just like you can make an appointment for a month from now or wait. But my drivers license expired like a week ago (legit forgot until I had to get my license out to buy alcohol and the person was like "uhhhhhhh") so I'm waiting. Fucking kill me. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh I'm so sorry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh that's the worst, I hope you don't actually end up waiting 3 hours!



Do they have any of those license renewal self-service booths at your DMV? I had to renew mine a couple years ago and initially took a number to wait in line, but then I saw the booths. They're so easy to use, and you can be out of there in 5 min! (depending on how many times you re-take your photo, lol). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been here for 2 hours already, so I really hope they don't have some do-it-yourself booth, lol.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i live in CA, but they sent me a mail letter and said hey you need to renew! and i just clicked a few buttons and paid for it online :> bless



dmv is always a shitshow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Late to the party but I finally marathoned this over the weekend and I'm so.... shocked, scared, dismayed, disturbed, brb gets out thesaurus... Reply

Thread

Link



hahaha, I was feeling the sameeee!! I had zero idea what to expect going in and... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I found it so intense watching it week to week. I couldn't imagine marathoning it. I'd probably be curled up in a ball in a corner afraid to leave my house. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hit me Reply

Thread

Link

i love hannah's score

eternal sunshine of the spotless mind too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those are my two faves, bless you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The dark knight Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

October Sky

Fly Away home (Basically anything by Mark Isham)

Interstellar

The Fall

Amelie

Pride and Prejudice (2005)



Edited at 2017-10-18 05:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm weak for John Williams. He just gets me on a movie score level and part of me is transported back to being about 10 and listening to the Star Wars soundtrack on my parents' record player.



I'm also partial to Lord of the Rings. The Last of the Mohicans also kills me every time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

carol, a single man, inception, rogue one, lotr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the assassination of jesse james by the coward robert ford (nick cave is awesome)

in the mood for love

there will be blood

goodfellas

mad max fury road Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Social Network and Neon Demon (even though I kind of hate that movie) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Atonement

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the first harry potter movie. i luv it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Lord of the Rings trilogy.



edit: And Gladiator!



Edited at 2017-10-18 05:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mysterious Skin Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

pretty much any Refn movie, Valhalla Rising being my fave.

The Skeleton Key.

Lost Highway.

Desert Hearts.

R+J. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll give you the most recent score I really loved which was Mad Max: Fury Road. An all time favorite would be too hard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fried Green Tomatoes

The Cider House Rules

Ever After

American Beauty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stay (2005) it's a movie hardly anyone knows with Ryan Gosling. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lord of the Rings

American Beauty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the polar express! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a sucker for Hans Zimmer, especially The Dark Knight and Inception. Also, the LOTR soundtracks are incredible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lord of the Rings (all of them but especially 1 & 3)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (esp part 2)

Pearl Harbor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A Single Man

Brideshead Revisited Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the ones from A Little Princess and The Secret Garden. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eternal sunshine

her

san junipero (not a movie but still)

the art of getting by

harry potter and the philosopher stone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all of céline sciamma's movies have exceptional original scores, especially water lilies.



para one >>>> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have this dude in my class and he was like, "I'm 46." I was like, "holy crap, I thought you were like 26 at the most."



THEN this lady next to him goes, "well how old do you think I am?!" Lady looks 45, so I said 45. She said about to be 45. Then she goes, "I look like I'm in my 20's with my hair down." Sis... Reply

Thread

Link

damn I need to know his aging secrets Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao sis! Was this a white guy? Cause for white men that's literally magic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm assuming he's biracial? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





rude. you just haven't seen her with her hair down Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao that woman. I always get younger but I never ASK people how old I look.



That guy reminds me of that Asian model who looks like he's in his 20s but is like 50 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a friend who always insists she "looks like she's 12" and....doesn't. lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noooo omg haha



It's always such a gamble to guess people's ages. I know so many young people who look old af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that lady sounds like ontd lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

has anyone here seen the killers live? i've always wanted to see them, but i didn't have the money until recently and £75 a ticket is hurting me. please tell me its worth it. Reply

Thread

Link

Yessss it's so worth it, do it!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want to!!!! its a near sold out show and i'm crossing everything i have that the tickets are still there on friday when i get paid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've seen them live three times and it's worth it! I'm seeing them again in January and paid around $90 for Gen Admission tickets. I don't like big venue concerts so if I wasn't able to get Gen Admission I probably wouldn't have bought tickets at all. I hate being far away from the stage.



Is the £75 ticket Gen Admission or an assigned seat? Is it close to the stage at all? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they're really good live! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SOOOO worth it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup, i agree with everyone else, they're great live Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i need vitamin c and hyaluronic acid serum recommendations please! i might even splurge if i find a product that works for me lol Reply

Thread

Link

I use OST pure vitamin c20 for vit c and while it's not a serum, for hyaluronic acid I use hada labo gokujyun hyaluronic acid lotion moist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've used both the OST and The Ordinary vit c serum and the ordinary is AMAZING. it's got hyaluronic acid in it and it's 23% and i swear, every night that i use it i wake up with glowing baby soft skin.

the ordinary also ha serum is pretty good too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like Drunk Elephant, because the OST always seems like such a fucking hassle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Any one else having a hard time dating men after learning that basically every woman you know has been victimized? Men are trash tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I used weed out most guys after the first date. Now I'm predominantly looking for wife material but back then I quickly learned what a red flag is to me.

Like when the guy insisted on things after I said 'no' or when he would say subtle insults. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am acutely aware of red flags to the point that I am starting to get hyper vigilant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’ve been on hiatus from dating for a year . I’m a lil scared to step back into the dating pool. I can’t deal w loser guys 👋🏼 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw Pvris last night. It was alright. Lynn barely sang the first five or so songs, she basically had the audience sing them. Her voice got stronger towards the end though.



I was really disappointed because Lights didn't perform so there was a hugely long gap between the first opening act and Pvris. Apparently it had something to do with the venue changing but idk. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, she had the audience sing a lot when I saw her too. During Fire, she tried getting us to sing the second verse but there's not much music to go with it so it was just awkward and quiet for a second until people picked up where they were supposed to be. I guess she tries conserving her voice throughout the show so she can finish the set and give a strong encore.



No Lights though? Damn that really fucking sucks :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why even be a musician if that's gonna happen...? Does she not take lessons or something? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, that seemed like what she was doing, because she definitely got stronger towards the end and chatted with the audience more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tomorrow is California's 'Great Shakeout' where businesses and schools participate in a state-wide earthquake drill.

It was fun as a kid because it took up at least an hour of the school day.



At my job? Not so much. We put all computers out of order because the drill starts 19 minutes after we open. We tell patrons every year that they'll have to find a desk to duck and cover and they NEVER do. The employees are under desks during the drill and patrons will come up to the desk, asking for things or why the computers aren't working, and ignoring the alarm that we have going on. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao ah these patrons



"Whats happening??? Do you have Pet Semetry in stock??" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We actually don't own a copy of that book at our branch. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BC in canada does that too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always get an ad for the Magic Mike live show in Vegas on ONTD and it just think “You know us well.” Reply

Thread

Link

I could finally sleep without turning on my window A/C unit last night. Loving this cooler weather. Reply

Thread

Link

Same!! My building actually turned on the heat last night, and I was able to sleep with my electric blanket on! It was heavenly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What are some good clothes stores? I feel like I'm too old for all the shit in my usual places. Reply

Thread

Link

I go to Dress Barn because I'm apparently old but 90% of my work clothes are from there and basically all my pants. They have really pretty dresses too (even though I never wear dresses) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel the same way which is why i’m usually shopping online for clothes. asos is often my best option, but for work clothes i’ve had luck with uniqlo, the loft, and nordstrom rack (business casual). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I also look through

http://www.uniqlo.com/



talbots theloft.com has some AMAZING sales/clearances.I also look throughtalbots Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the gap has a 40% off everything and free shipping sale rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everlane, uniqlo, reformation, taylor stitch, and department stores. i like brandy melville too but i know people have their ethical hangups and i more or less agree, but it's good for jackets/coats if you can find some that fit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link