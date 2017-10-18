Celebrities React to Trump Telling Slain Marine's Widow "...he knew what he signed up for..."

Trump is the textbook definition of deplorable. Reply

Also Sarah Kendzior's tweets about this were spot on:



Trump seems terrified by the concept of sacrifice. The idea that you'd risk yourself -- out of love, loyalty, or duty -- is alien to him. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) October 18, 2017





When he mocked McCain for being captured, I don't think the capture was what really bothered him. The willingness to risk capture did. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) October 18, 2017





But Trump is very willing to sacrifice others for his own purposes -- often for little more than sadistic pleasure, to prove that he can. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) October 18, 2017

Can we just have a little honesty here, I believe this country needed to experience this horror show so that morons can't stop doing these "protest votes" and get lazy asses to the polls. I had some neices and nephews that are did not vote because they were too "busy" to vote. Yet now they are complaining to which I always shut them down about how they didn't vote.



Where are all the Benghazi patriots or the people outraged about the NFL players kneeling? It was never about patriotism or our troops, it was about sexism and racism. He and everyone who defends him are so fucking vile and can rot Reply

What started all this? What’s the backstory? Curious Reply

4 soldiers died. It's customary for the President to call their spouse/parent/whatever to offer condolences - Trump was too busy golfing to call, got called out, then attacked Obama, then actually called but was a dickhead, got called out by a Representative and then attacked the Representative. Reply

Trump has been criticized recently for failing to make a statement about green berets killed in a mission on October 4th, or contact their families. His response to criticism was saying he wants to wait for the right time, and also, past presidents didn't call families of soldiers killed in action. Everyone called him fucking liar. So he doubled down and invoked General Kelly's (his chief of staff) dead son, who was killed in action, and said "ask him" if Obama called.



He finally got around to calling the family of one of the soldiers and tells the pregnant widow her husband "knew what he sighed up for - but it's still sad when it happens". Reply

The attack in Niger, where the soldiers died, was two weeks ago too. Dump only called after he got called out by the media for lying about Obama not calling families. Reply

Four US soldiers were killed in Niger two weeks ago. (The US has had soliders in Niger for about four years now though they don't really talk about it.) Trump, didn't make any public statements about the deaths and got asked about it at a press conference on Monday (which was supposed to be about proving to the world that he and Trutleface were bff) and since he fucked up and doesn't like to ever admit it, lied that he had written letters that hadn't been mailed yet and that he was going to call the families when it was appropriate. Then he lied and said past presidents didn't call. This pissed off Obama admin staff, Bush admin staff and Veterans and their families who all said that was a lie.



So now, he called this widow while she was travelling with her Congresswoman to meet her husband's body because that is the "appropriate time" and was a huge ass because trump has no empathy and couldn't be bothered to learn Sgt. La David Johnson's name. Reply

to add to what everyone else here already stated- the worst part about this, IMO, was that apparently Trump never used the deceased soldiers name. he kept saying 'your guy' to the soldier's wife, like the motherfucker forgot the soldiers name. Reply

I wonder what the 'I don't agree with him but we're in office so' republicans are saying about this...or do they not care about the crassness because the family is black. Reply

Some trump supporter at work told me that the mother and congresswoman were lying and that no one would be this insensitive 😒 Reply

You’d have to be a pretty fucked up person to lie about this or, for that matter, accuse someone else of lying. Reply

It was on speakerphone so that widow, the Representative, mother, uncle, sister, driver, Sergeant At Arms could all hear.



Let them know that, and that Trump's own lying press secretary didn't deny what he said, just that he said it "respectfully."



So even THEY admit it to be true. Reply

He folded his arms like a fucking child and said I didnt say what that woman said I said there are tapes. Well if there are tapes Donald release that shit if your so sure you didnt say it. He not gon do it because he knows he said it.



What a fucking psychopath says that to a pregnant woman who just lost her husband. And she confirmed he disrespected her so I dont know why hes trying to lie now. Reply

Now he says the room was full of staff who heard the conversation, including Gen. Kelly, so they can back up what he said (but so far none of them have).



Rep. Wilson says the soldier's aunt and uncle as well as his widow, the driver and the military escort who were with her also all heard exactly what Trump said. Rep. Wilson has known this family since Sgt. Johnson was born, and he was part of her mentoring program (as were his brothers). When the uncle was in high school, she was his Principal. So she's more like family than just a political representative in this case.



The aunt has also confirmed what Rep. Wilson said now.



Edited at 2017-10-18 07:20 pm (UTC) Reply

GUYS WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS.



This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

Utter garbage.



I know we don't have The View posts anymore but Meghan McCain was insufferable to Rep. Wilson about this. Reply

IT's ALL ABOUT 2018. PEOPLE NEED TO GET THEIR ASSES OUT THERE AND VOTE!!



SERIOUSLY WE NEED TO GET OUR COUNTRY BACK!! Reply

As a Canadian watching this from the outside, I beg of all of you to vote, register others to vote etc. My birthday is November 6th which falls on US election day in 2018. Taking back the House and (long-shot) Senate would be the best birthday gift ever.

yep.



his base is never going to change. they are delusional. its the rest of us that need to work together because there ARE MORE OF US THAN THEM Reply

The people in a political post are the actively engaged ones who go out and vote. The people who don't follow politics and will never hear this story are the ones we have try to reach, and somehow get them to care enough to vote. Sigh...

Dont forget elections in 2017 though!! Virginia and NJ votes in 3 weeks. Then a month later, we have the Alabama senate race.



You can phonebank for all of these races from wherever you are, and donate. Reply

Virginia's gubernatorial election is in a few weeks and we need Northern Virginia, Henrico, and Norfolk to turn out. Most of the rest of the state can stay home and feel ashamed about their vote last year, ty.

Rep. Frederica Wilson: Trump kept referring to Sgt. Johnson as "your guy. He never called his name. It was almost as if he forgot his name." pic.twitter.com/LT8qXaZPJU — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 18, 2017

Reporters spend time asking the stupidest questions when they should have asked Trump the names of the soldiers that died. Trump is incapable of being a human being with empathy. He's fucking disgusting. Reply

The next time Donald Trump holds a press briefing, I hope a reporter will ask him to simply name the four soldiers killed in Niger. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) 18 October 2017





1. Ask him to name all of the soldiers, not just the white men

2. Ask why Sgt Johnson's body was left behind

3. Ask why they were there to begin with... < crickets >



Questions And then there's this:1. Ask him to name all of the soldiers, not just the white men2. Ask why Sgt Johnson's body was left behind3. Ask why they were there to begin with... < crickets > Reply

He has no empathy at all.



Remember his comments on September 11th, he was happy his building was finally the tallest. People like him would be no use to society if they hadn't altered it in their favor. Reply

i can't believe he can still do things that shock me. it's staggering. there is no end to his depravity.

At this point it's almost best I stop watching the news because so much craziness it coming out daily. Reply

The most infuriating part is he doesn't even have to maintain any sense of empathy anymore and he knows this. His fans will lap it up, defend him, and then continue to harass NFL players on Twitter about their disrespect to the military. The rest of the GOP doesn't give a shit what he says as long as they can pass their awful bills. I just can't fathom how he can go any lower...

Disgusting. He's so fucking disgusting. Reply

He's doing major damage to this country. He needs to get out of office like yesterday. Reply

