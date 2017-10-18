HRC

Celebrities React to Trump Telling Slain Marine's Widow "...he knew what he signed up for..."



Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (FL-D) was in the limousine when the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson received a call from Mango Unchained. The call was on speakerphone. His widow was reduced to tears, and said after the call that [Dotard] didn't even remember his name. Agent Orange said the story was a lie, because of course he did.


Celebrity Reactions...





















Sgt Johnson had two children; his wife is pregnant with their third child. The GoFundMe set up for his children has already surpassed $240K. See Olivia Wilde tweet for link.

