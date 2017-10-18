Celebrities React to Trump Telling Slain Marine's Widow "...he knew what he signed up for..."
Rep. Frederica Wilson says she overheard Trump's comment to #SgtLaDavidJohnson's widow. https://t.co/gKu3O9ASWi "It's so insensitive." pic.twitter.com/kYWzOeak3M— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) 18 October 2017
Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (FL-D) was in the limousine when the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson received a call from Mango Unchained. The call was on speakerphone. His widow was reduced to tears, and said after the call that [Dotard] didn't even remember his name. Agent Orange said the story was a lie, because of course he did.
Celebrity Reactions...
Pop quiz, @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/ZYqskAHHN0— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 18 October 2017
You don't have proof of anything except you lying repeatedly on camera every time you speak. You shouldn't be allowed to talk at all. https://t.co/1b59UXDQij— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) 18 October 2017
Who to believe, the mother of a fallen soldier or someone who’s been caught in literally hundreds of lies? https://t.co/TER9vbxR70— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) 18 October 2017
Just a reminder that the president is a grifter garbage person who is calling a military widow a liar— Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) 18 October 2017
This.— Merrin Dungey (@RealMerrinD) 18 October 2017
Plus and then add the fact that 45 is a racist. https://t.co/JCGtb0y6Ve
There is a special place in hell for people like @realDonaldTrump who disrespect the widow of a fallen hero. https://t.co/R5Fml3x0X1— Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) 18 October 2017
You, @realDonaldTrump, are a worthless, pathetic man. Everyone else: donate here to help this brave man's family: https://t.co/QyGJrVkkcG https://t.co/Y4YtUBGQdc— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) 18 October 2017
The sociopath strikes again. Tells grieving widow her husband knew what he signed up for. DT is simply a disgusting human being.— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) 18 October 2017
donald trump is a cruel bastard https://t.co/8jzvK6Ne0F— ROSIE (@Rosie) 18 October 2017
Kneeling at a football game has nothing to do w disrespecting our military— THIS — this has EVERYTHING to do w it https://t.co/meAV3remSV— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) 18 October 2017
Sgt Johnson had two children; his wife is pregnant with their third child. The GoFundMe set up for his children has already surpassed $240K. See Olivia Wilde tweet for link.
Also Sarah Kendzior's tweets about this were spot on:
I just imagined an Attenborough-esque Trump documentary with her on point observations dubbed over the top of him being a fucking moron
It's very aggravating.
he's physically incapable but not in his senile mind
Jeezus!
He finally got around to calling the family of one of the soldiers and tells the pregnant widow her husband "knew what he sighed up for - but it's still sad when it happens".
So now, he called this widow while she was travelling with her Congresswoman to meet her husband's body because that is the "appropriate time" and was a huge ass because trump has no empathy and couldn't be bothered to learn Sgt. La David Johnson's name.
Let them know that, and that Trump's own lying press secretary didn't deny what he said, just that he said it "respectfully."
So even THEY admit it to be true.
And we are seeing more shit like this....
Seriously tho... The fuck. (Also, what legitimate issues do white Americans have with other people speaking something other than English in their presence? Are they so insecure that they're sure they're being gossiped about or does it make them feel stupid? Bc to get so angry over that... You must be stupid.)
What a fucking psychopath says that to a pregnant woman who just lost her husband. And she confirmed he disrespected her so I dont know why hes trying to lie now.
I can't tell.
I'm certain he's a sadistic gaslighting abuser perfectly aware of what he's doing. There are people in the world who are this rotten and it scares people that someone this terrible has so much power, so they assume it's bc he's confused. We are all stuck in a relationship with an abusive tyrant.
he is a terrible bluffer and negotiator
Rep. Wilson says the soldier's aunt and uncle as well as his widow, the driver and the military escort who were with her also all heard exactly what Trump said. Rep. Wilson has known this family since Sgt. Johnson was born, and he was part of her mentoring program (as were his brothers). When the uncle was in high school, she was his Principal. So she's more like family than just a political representative in this case.
The aunt has also confirmed what Rep. Wilson said now.
Lol. Also crying. Please help me with a Burning Love gif.
GUYS WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS.
I know we don't have The View posts anymore but Meghan McCain was insufferable to Rep. Wilson about this.
SERIOUSLY WE NEED TO GET OUR COUNTRY BACK!!
his base is never going to change. they are delusional. its the rest of us that need to work together because there ARE MORE OF US THAN THEM
You can phonebank for all of these races from wherever you are, and donate.
1. Ask him to name all of the soldiers, not just the white men
2. Ask why Sgt Johnson's body was left behind
3. Ask why they were there to begin with... < crickets >
Questions
Remember his comments on September 11th, he was happy his building was finally the tallest. People like him would be no use to society if they hadn't altered it in their favor.
