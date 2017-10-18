First Pic of Roseanne Revival
‘Roseanne’ Revival: ABC Shares First Photo Of Cast At Table Read https://t.co/1GQ6Ojq8QX pic.twitter.com/m7PFLfrAY4— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 18, 2017
- People are already complaining the set looks cheaper and "too clean" compared to the original.
The random black kid is throwing me.
That's what I was thinking too.
Well of course, most revivals look cheap. In the 90's everything looked so real. The fireplace looks like a bunch of styrofoam painted to look like brick. I am excited for this regardless, it makes me so sad that Roseanne is problematic AF but It was one of those shows I could watch over and over and never get sick of it and it aged pretty well. Nowadays shows about a middle class families that are supposed to be doing poorly financially still live in these huge ridiculous homes. The Connors did win the lottery so are they keeping that in the revival or completely disregarding that whole season?
But I still think they'll have Darlene and David together for this. Wondering what they're going to do about Mark.
I'm not sure if all of those plot lines happened, or if it was all in Roseanne's imagination.
Well they are like retirement age without 17 people living in that house they have time to clean now.
It's going to be weird without Mark. Have they said what they'll say/do with his character?
Idk how the reboot's gonna work out but I might tune in to the first episode, dunno yet. I'm so tired of ~dream retcons, though, lmao.
