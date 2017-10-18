I loved Roseanne but Barr is alt-right, racist trash so I cant be excited for this. Reply

She is alt-left (I know that is not a real thing). She is crazy.

She said some pro-trump stuff a while ago but she might have backtracked. The last thing was saying that no one should criticize him because its actually criticizing American voters and their wants or some shit like that.

She was the presidential nominee for the Peace and Freedom party, which is more left than the green party, so no. She's just... crazy.

why is whitney cummings in this? i can't stand to look at her face.

I think she is a producer 😓

she is an executive producer for some reason.

The random black kid is throwing me.

I really hope they're not going the ~adopted black child with white parents~ route. Roseanne is far too messy to tackle that with any decency.

That's what I was thinking too.

That's.... a mess if they go for that omg

I have a feeling this is going to be very messy. But if dummards everywhere are bingeing "Fuller House," this will probably be successful too.

Is queen Crystal in this??

I really hope so! She kind of just disappeared on the show. Most of their friends did.

Lol I always thought that Crystal sounded like Butters from South Park.

"People are already complaining the set looks cheaper and "too clean" compared to the original."



"People are already complaining the set looks cheaper and "too clean" compared to the original."

Well of course, most revivals look cheap. In the 90's everything looked so real. The fireplace looks like a bunch of styrofoam painted to look like brick. I am excited for this regardless, it makes me so sad that Roseanne is problematic AF but It was one of those shows I could watch over and over and never get sick of it and it aged pretty well. Nowadays shows about a middle class families that are supposed to be doing poorly financially still live in these huge ridiculous homes. The Connors did win the lottery so are they keeping that in the revival or completely disregarding that whole season?

I think they're ignoring that whole season, because isn't John Goodman alive again?

Yep, I was wondering if they were just going to still live like they won the lottery but leave out Dan's death and hopefully the cheating because it was not like his character at all.

Tbh I thought their home in the original series was pretty nice considering how poor they were. It looked fairly huge to me, the ensuite bathrooms weren't really what I associate with poverty (from what I remember the girls had their own bathroom as well as Dan and Roseanne?), but that's probably me coming at it from a very British perspective :P

That's what's confusing me. I thought the majority of the series was Roseanne's imagination because she kind of went nuts after Dan died. So I don't understand how he's back, unless they just pretend none of the original series happened?

I watched quite a few episodes and I thought they were great, and I adore Darlene and Jackie. I haven't completed the entire series but I know that in reality Darlene ends up with mark and becky ends up with david, which still to me makes no sense. So in that case, did everything that happen with becky and mark, like them running away to get married, was that really Darlene? Was becky the one who went into early labor?

Darlene was still the one who had the baby in the end. So I'm assuming Becky still took off and married David, and Darlene and Mark had the baby and she went into premature labor. Though now with them retconning the entire last season who knows if Darlene will even have a baby??



But I still think they'll have Darlene and David together for this. Wondering what they're going to do about Mark.

It actually makes sense for Darlene to end up with Mark (the biker bad boy) and Becky to end up with the sensitive, poetic dude.



I'm not sure if all of those plot lines happened, or if it was all in Roseanne's imagination.

I guess it just didn't make much sense to me because all we saw darlene/david and becky/mark and i dont recall darlene/mark ever really hanging out all that much except iirc darlene didn't seem to think much of mark. Plus iirc wasn't darlene the one who was really into poetry

"The set looks cheaper and 'too clean' compared to the original"



Well they are like retirement age without 17 people living in that house they have time to clean now.



It's going to be weird without Mark. Have they said what they'll say/do with his character? Reply

lol sets always look cheap in bts photos.

people judging from one photo where you can barely see the set.

From what I can see it looks the same anyway so idk why people are even bitching.

yep also everything is HD now so it's going to look different no matter what, people need to calm

Lmao mte.

Who cares if the set is cheap? This is a family who is supposed to barely afford shopping at Walmart, it is supposed to look cheap.

Of course the house looks cleaner--they don't have 3 kids 16 and under living there anymore!

aw DJ is dressed like Dan

The first two or three seasons were so good. Then, idk what happened.

Rosanne got involved as a Producer.

Can't wait. One of my favorite tv shows ever.

"Too clean?" LMAO. So your house isn't supposed to look neater once you no longer have young children/ a lot of people living in it? Are people's houses never supposed to change in 20 years?

!!!! I actually find it very unrealistic that they wouldn't have made any kind of updates to the house after 20 years.

The set could be looking more bare for a couple reasons - either they're not finished setting it all up, and/or it's because the kids are all grown up and there's less junk around the house, lol.



Idk how the reboot's gonna work out but I might tune in to the first episode, dunno yet. I'm so tired of ~dream retcons, though, lmao.

I hope it looks cleaner and Roseanne just moved everyone into the basement!

I probably won't be watching it but I did grow up with the show and catch reruns on the weekends. I love Jackie tho, she was the funniest and best part of the show.

I loved the original when I was a kid, but her pro Trump shit is such a turnoff, I probably won't be watching. You just know this is the kind of family that turned into Trump supporters too. I'd be surprised if they didn't include that.

lol I was so excited for this but now I'll just think about my poor personal life choices in regards to my brief fling with one of the cast member's siblings. still excited I guess though.

I could easily spot the black child in the sea of white, my question is ...why is there a black child there?



Edited at 2017-10-18 10:04 pm (UTC) Reply

