Grown-ish gets a 2018 premiere date
Black-ish spin-off Grown-ish gets 2018 premiere date https://t.co/dRBGcEZzrc— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 18, 2017
- The Black-ish spin off, staring Yara Shahidi, will premiere on Jan 3, 2018 on Freeform
- The series follows new freshman Zoey Anderson at Southern California University
- The show will feature Zoey as the "popular, stylish, and socially active 17-year-old, who tackles current social issues and complexities that face both students and administrators in her freshman year."
- It will be a two episode premiere
And this renewed this show for a 2nd season before it even premiered. Looks awful from the trailer.
So yeah, a spinoff that is openly stating that they will be tackling social issues make me a bit hesitant.
17 year old at an university tho? Damn sis, get da best of the best education :)
How are they going to handle Zoey on Black-ish, though? Will she still be part of the cast?
That said, I'd much prefer a Diane & Jennifer Lewis spinoff. I don't know what they'd do (road trips, open a detective agency), but they steal every episode as is.