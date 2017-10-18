Grown-ish gets a 2018 premiere date



- The Black-ish spin off, staring Yara Shahidi, will premiere on Jan 3, 2018 on Freeform
- The series follows new freshman Zoey Anderson at Southern California University
- The show will feature Zoey as the "popular, stylish, and socially active 17-year-old, who tackles current social issues and complexities that face both students and administrators in her freshman year."
- It will be a two episode premiere

Source
