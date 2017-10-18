Grown-ish gets a 2018 premiere date

Remember when the original name was "College-ish" lol Reply

wow that's awful Reply

I’m so glad they changed that, the original title is weirdly hard to say out loud. Reply

I like Black-ish and Yara, so I'll watch, even though something about the premise annoys me. Reply

It sounds like a light fluffy version of Dear White People on netflix. Reply

Yeah, I hope so. I liked Dear White People, too. I just hope it feels natural and not after school special-y, I guess. Reply

Can't wait to hear Yara's dry ass voice talking over every episode /s Reply

LMFAO Reply

Lol Reply

i'm too old for this but i'm glad it exists. Reply

i like the new name. i thought i'd seen adult-ish thrown around as well but i can't remember Reply

the title is awful.

And this renewed this show for a 2nd season before it even premiered. Looks awful from the trailer.

Reply

The preview isn't great, but I'm gonna try it out. I like Esther + The Lonely Island. Reply

I wanted to like this, but I just found everyone in the spinoff episode to be annoying. Reply

the recast some roles, I believe. Reply

I hope so. Reply

The plot sounds very forced. Reply

Zoey Anderson? Isn't the family's last name, Johnson? Reply

Yeah, they must have mixed up Anthony's real last name with his character's.



Edited at 2017-10-18 05:24 pm (UTC) Reply

lol @ EW giving zoey anthony anderson's last name instead of dre's in this article. Reply

Black-ish has really overwhelmed me with how every episode is now a "very special episode" tackling a serious issue each week. I generally enjoy those episodes in a well-written comedy, but every week is sucking the humor from the show, and in turn drowning out their message. Combine that with how Anderson's character often being awful is treated as a joke, but then he is a the moral mouthpiece of the story, and it just isn't working for me like it used to. And don't get me started on his efforts to support Chris Brown. There is just a lot about the show that often makes me feel somehow dismissed as a woman.



So yeah, a spinoff that is openly stating that they will be tackling social issues make me a bit hesitant. Reply

I just started watching the show, and Dre is awful and is a misogynist. Are we supposed to find his behavior "funny"? I am appalled by how he treats Bo, who is a queen.



Edited at 2017-10-18 05:39 pm (UTC) Reply

I agreed so much. I'm really not enjoying this show at all anymore. Reply

The misogyny of Dre and his coworkers drives me insane, and has done since the show started. I feel like it still gets far too much attention & always ruins each episode for me. Reply

should've given one of the other kids a spin off imo, yara is by far the worst actress of the lot Reply

She's so lovely. She's so cute too in Fossil! Made me wanna get the Q watch. All the best to good sis!!



17 year old at an university tho? Damn sis, get da best of the best education :) Reply

I thought 17 was the normal freshman age Reply

18 I would say. Reply

It is tbh I was 17 until halfway through my first semester and so are a lot of kids Reply

i was born in april and i started college at 18. i didn't know any kids who started at 17 unless they were born right at the cutoff (which in new jersey is october) Reply

maybe it's changed because most states have raised the kindergarten entrance age. when I was in college, most entering freshmen were 17 or 18. if you were born in fall/early winter (like most of my friends were), you'd be 17. I guess the kindergarten cut-off ages for many states have been pushed up to September tho, so maybe 17 would be right on the cusp. The different answers may also be due to different state regs; I didn't go to a state school so students were from everywhere so there wasn't just one cut-off age. Reply

I saw your comment and this thread..... I was going to say not unless if you are THAT smart to get in an university at such a young age which is admirable imo. Shoot, y'all prob got 13 years old already in universities by now omg. I would've done it if I wasn't too lazy to put up effort and care. Also, because in high school, I used to think degrees were just a fancy piece of paper and acknowledged the education system was a fugly mess so I made my choice. Plus no one gave a fuck about my Black Korean ass getting into a good college just when my fam bragged about my closest relative who's a cishet dude being in UCLA forever while my mother lowkey seethed about being not their fave. Plus my high school white teacher was basically like "well this gonna bite you in the ass one day tbh sis. You are smart, you deserve to be in school forever" and she was right. I mean, I embarrassed myself in front of a date when I sobbed at the sight of UCSD and was like "wtf am I doing here? What is my life? I don't need a man!!!! I could've slayed life!!!!!" Reply

I was 17 when I started college, because my birthday's not til November. When I started school, the cutoff was Dec 1st, and I just squeaked in with a Nov 20th birthday. Reply

Relevant: Jenifer Lewis liked one of my tweets last night. Reply

I'm glad this is happening. The show looks real cute. Plus, I love Yara. She's so beautiful, goofy, and socially aware.



How are they going to handle Zoey on Black-ish, though? Will she still be part of the cast? Reply

Last night's ep of Black-ish was pretty funny. I just love Diane. Reply

The best thing about the show is the weird feud between Diane and Charlie that they never explain. Reply

wonder how she's balancing this with being at hahvahd Reply

i think she took a gap year Reply

What about future seasons tho. Unless they plan to fit shooting in during summer breaks. Reply

Parent

I love her, she's such a positive young black woman and I will be supporting this. Reply

i really love this! i'm a little aged out but like whatever i'll tune in Reply

She's not a good actress, but I support this. Kick the white bestfriend out tho. She was painfully unfunny. Reply

I adore Yara, and am excited about the lack of Dre, so I will be watching.



That said, I'd much prefer a Diane & Jennifer Lewis spinoff. I don't know what they'd do (road trips, open a detective agency), but they steal every episode as is. Reply

she's so pretty. I only watch the show sporadically but all the child/teen actors are so charming to me. Reply

