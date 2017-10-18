wow @ that outfit Reply

Kleptonce stealing JLo's look. Smh. Reply

woow she looks beautiful Reply

tidal is still a thing? Reply

Yep. Jays cousin is earning his paycheck Reply

She looks great. Reply

I hope she didn't feel pressure to lose weight quickly. She does look absolutely stunning though.I am not always here for Bey's look but that money clutch/shoe combo is amazing. Reply

I know she plans on doing Coachella which probably plays a small part ... plus it seems like people more in shape lose the weight a bit faster.



I hope she is enjoying the twins though and not spending all her time in the gym/dancing Reply

I don't think so, tbh. She's been out a lot flaunting her post-baby body. I've been living for it. Reply

it doesn’t look to me like she’s losing weight quick... she looks good Reply

There was a recently revealed BI that was apparently about her having so much post-baby surgery that she couldn't go up/down stairs so...I think she felt the pressure. Reply

Probably a tummy tuck in that case. It takes way longer to recover from it than other surgeries and there is drainage and stuff. They get that Mariah super flat tummy, but otherwise wide, look. Reply

Yeah. She could do without the purple. It cheapens the look Reply

Pretty sure she got surgery for the post baby body look. Reply

she looks stunning

but i hate the top of that dress Reply

She looks incredible, I'm like in awe Reply

Same here! She looks so damn good Reply

y tho Reply

that's a bit tacky Reply

A bit? Reply

It really is so that's probably why I love it. Reply

beyonce is very tacky. and that's why we love her. Reply

omg I love it Reply

i neeeed this, omg Reply

Reminds me of Kate Spade’s weird little bags Reply

lol she fucking would Reply

i'm living for the fact that kim had it first and i don't know why Reply

I love her, but this seems weird to wear during a benefit concert... Reply

Parent

Yesss Reply

yike Reply

It's beyond tacky Reply

oh gross I love it Reply

I love the colour of the dress. Reply

I went to this last night. It was great. Except for Chris Brown and Iggy performing. I literally booed when they came out lol. It last soooooo long though omg. It didn't end until close to 2 am and I have work at 8. It was worth it but yeah.....





Highlights

-Stevie Wonder

-Jay-Z

-Princess Nokia

-J.Lo





Lows

-Fifth Harmony...they sounded AWFUL

-Justine Skye...you couldn't understand a word she said

-Iggy...lmao she got one song to perform and it wasn't even Fancy

-Fist Brown...for obvious reasons.



Edited at 2017-10-18 04:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Fist Brown 😂 Reply

lol 5th harmony needs to get it together already Reply

There's no needing to get it together. They sounded really good. They barely lost breath in their set. Reply

Fifth Harmony...they sounded AWFUL



LMFAO, sounds about right Reply

How was PN live? Reply

I wish Justine would take her music career seriously. Cuz I mean... it's very lackluster. Luckily she could always model if need be lmao Reply

Fifth Harmony did not sound bad. rme Yall need to stop using black twitter and shady facts as sources. They served pristine vocals and we're in sync pretty much the whole time. They were definitely in control of their breathing for the most part too. Reply

werk sis 😊 Reply

Good thing I have some coin saved bc I don't trust her. She could drop something at any time. Reply

dammm she looks amazing Reply

god damn

just wore the same color dress to my cousins wedding, love it

i also love that purple but with the green its giving me Barney realness Reply

Yeah, that's why I would never wear or dig people's looks with those colors. Reply

They're just contrasting colors on the color wheel tho, and the shades are not Bartanical.



They're my favorite colors, ok, I don't want Barney's stupid ass keeping me from them for the rest of time. ;_; Reply

I don't care, but I've been digging the poneytail look on fancy outfits. Reminds me of when J.Lo did that this year at the MET Gala. The same goes when Beyonce did that with the nude outfit at the gala. Reply

lemme slide over to lipstick alley Reply

for what? do they even like her over there? Reply

...she has a whole forum 😁 Reply

I mean, I'm sure they treat her better than ONTD. lol Reply

lol Reply

Lol, the level of obsession in that forum.



You know Crissle and Kid Fury probably run that forum. Reply

She looks amazing. In case anyone is wondering, the dress is by Walter Mendez. Reply

That shade of green is stunning omg Reply

She looks amazing Reply

love it all...the dress, shoes, clutch, hair and makeup. slay a bit, b. Reply

This is a very JLo outfit and that's a compliment.



But those earrings must weigh a pound each, look at her earlobes D: Reply

That color looks fantastic, love it (although it can be tricky to pull off).



She looks stunning. I appreciate that Bey stays away and doesn't attack us with visuals and then when she appears, she looks this good. Reply

I'm glad they're still doing things for PR. I thought we'd be old news within a week of the hurricane.



Also Bacardí sucks; Don Q and Barrilito forever. Reply

My grandmother used to make some bomb ass coquito with Barcardi tho Reply

Dan Bay ur bobbies! Reply

