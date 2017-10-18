October 18th, 2017, 07:10 pm diocharl Beyoncé stuns at Tidal's Benefit Concert for Puerto Rico Queen Bey made her first post-baby red carpet appearance yesterday at an event by TIDAL (of course) in support of relief efforts for PR.BackstageSource 1 Source 2 Source 3 Tagged: beyoncé, celebrity social media, fashion, red carpet and event Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 126126 comments Add comment
I hope she is enjoying the twins though and not spending all her time in the gym/dancing
but i hate the top of that dress
Highlights
-Stevie Wonder
-Jay-Z
-Princess Nokia
-J.Lo
Lows
-Fifth Harmony...they sounded AWFUL
-Justine Skye...you couldn't understand a word she said
-Iggy...lmao she got one song to perform and it wasn't even Fancy
-Fist Brown...for obvious reasons.
Edited at 2017-10-18 04:28 pm (UTC)
LMFAO, sounds about right
just wore the same color dress to my cousins wedding, love it
i also love that purple but with the green its giving me Barney realness
They're my favorite colors, ok, I don't want Barney's stupid ass keeping me from them for the rest of time. ;_;
You know Crissle and Kid Fury probably run that forum.
But those earrings must weigh a pound each, look at her earlobes D:
She looks stunning. I appreciate that Bey stays away and doesn't attack us with visuals and then when she appears, she looks this good.
Also Bacardí sucks; Don Q and Barrilito forever.