Park Chan-wook, the man who put Korean cinema on the map

"Put Korean cinema on the map."



For white people, maybe.

No actually.



For the rest of Asia and the world as well... I mean, I know you're trying to make a point but Hong Kong and Japanese cinema were clearly thought to be ascendent in Asia at the time and Park Chan Wook completely shifted the paradigm

lol I'm not even sure what point they are trying to make.

That's fair, but I'm tired of NY Times framing things like this with headlines, he broke out 2003-2006 before his 2013 pop into English language film with producing Snowpiercer and directing Stoker. It's not even the article, which details his whole career, it's the choice of that headline in 2017. Considering the "white people discover boba" article (and there's plenty more on NYT just like that where someone will learn about something foreign that's like...common as fuck, but act like they cured cancer by eating Pho for the first time.



That expression in the headline. It's just a common expression, but when you really think about it "putting a place on the map" basically means regardless of what you've accomplished before, you only became important because some asshole mapmaker heard about you and put you on the map. Now you're important just because that asshole said so and not, you know, decades of work. It's a pattern with their headlines and articles, sometimes subtle sometimes not.



I thought way too much about this lol whatever

the handmaiden deserves a posthumous honorary oscar

ita

This is still my favorite not - 2017 movie of the year.

I don't think I'll even understand Korea submitting The Age of Shadows instead... :/

i'll be upset about it forever probably. i read somewhere that Park Chan-wook (and thus the The Handmaiden) was caught up in Park Geun-Hye's entertainment blacklist and didn't get submitted for that reason.

It's probably one of my favourite movies of all time, no kidding. So good.

I agree. It was powerful. I was so surprised the sex scenes were that long and I thought it was male gaze-y in my first impression but have learned more about behind the scenes that puts it to ease. I appreciate him ensuring their comfort and where to direct them in certain shots in the film. I thought that was like the coolest thing ever a dude could do in filmmaking.

Yes the handmaiden deserves all the best there is.



Yes the handmaiden deserves all the best there is. Reply

i love when i find out people whose work i enjoy are also obsessed with cats tbh

same

I really didn't care for the Handmaiden and that's the only thing of his I've seen.

Watch stoker.

That's the one with Nicole Kidman, right? I'll check to see if it's on Netflix

Try Lady Vengeance (it's my personal fave)

watch oldboy 😬

watch oldboy [2]

watch oldboy [3]

*almost* everything else he's made is better

Since this is officially a cat post, look at these little fluff bums



i think it's a park chan-wook post

yeah, or at the very most it's a "park chan-wook loves cats" post.

More pussy please

There's a meow meow meow tag

The Vengeance Trilogy is some of the best cinema of the 21st Century tbh, the dude is a genius

facts only

I love The Handmaiden sooo much and I don't know why I'm so surprised Korea embraced it! Even the heavy lesbian sex scenes? They're so beautiful and legit moving but I think I always assumed/imagined that Korea was a lot more conservative?

idk what the age breakdown for the handmaiden's viewers is, but there is generally a huge discrepancy in attitudes toward homosexuality based on age. more younger koreans think that homosexuality should be accepted than younger americans do, according to a 2013 (?) poll.

They didn't. They kinda sorta blackballed it from the Oscars by not submitting it into the Foreign Film category (which it probably should have won tbh). There's a whole other layer here that the main actress of the film (Kim Min Hee) got involved in a HUGE scandal and was herself blacklisted from the industry...

the korean film council definitely blackballed it, but i think that's different from the audience's attitude toward the film, which was largely more positive...even if netizens had it out for kim min hee and were mad at taeri for thanking her during an awards speech. sigh.

Edited at 2017-10-18 04:36 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-18 04:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Oh, sad. She had an affair or something? I was so surprised and impressed because I can't imagine two Hollywood actresses willing to be that vulnerable and exposed in a role. I feel like it was really risky but the movie delivers so much emotion and it feels so honest and not exploitative for once.

what happened with kim min hee. is it cause she slept with that old man? who cares lol

I really enjoyed and loved the Handmaiden though I think I'm among the few that prefer the Fingersmith.

Edited at 2017-10-18 04:48 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-18 04:48 pm (UTC) Reply

thought the colonialism aspect of the handmaiden added a new layer to the story that made it more compelling. was just v impressed at how they transposed a victorian narrative onto japanese occupied korea and somehow got even more juice out of it

I definitely thought it had a lot of interesting layers and in a way it's characterizations are so different it's weird to compare the two. I think one of the biggest things that makes me prefer Fingersmith is the fact that the Handmaiden decided to include attempted rape.

Edited at 2017-10-18 05:07 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-18 05:07 pm (UTC) Reply

i absolutely LOVE Fingersmith! i personally don't understand the appeal of The Handmaiden tbh

i enjoy fingersmith more but i really loved the handmaiden. i just think it speaks volumes how sarah's work can be transposed into so many different settings!

park chan wook is iconic. western filmmakers have been swagger jacking him for years (that daredevil fight sequence that neckbeards jerk off to is like a shot-for-shot remake of a scene in oldboy) and the fact that the handmaiden didn't win any major awards was baffling

IMO he's the best director working today.



I find it a bit annoying when people act like he just does "ultra violent revenge" films when it only applies to the Trilogy (and even then Oldboy is really the only one that's over the stop and stylized). Heck he even did a romantic comedy once. Reply

the first movie of him I watched is 'I'm a Cyborg, But That's OK', so it's surprising to me he is considered ultra violent.

He's one of my faves. I pretty much Love all of his movies

my fave korean movie is still mother (kim hyeja is amazing) and i loved memories of murder, but park chanwook is also great.

I loved both of those movies <3

Park Chan Wook and Bong Joon Ho are the two directors I watched more movies from, but it makes sense because they are probably the ones with more popular movies. Reply

I would've chose Bong Joon Ho (hey fellow Korean director hey) instead, but I can see why Park Chan Wook, was selected as well. He was the first ever Korean director to win the Grand Prix Prize which put Korean Cinema on the map. There was Kim-Ki due who won at the Berlin Film Festival but he's a pos, so no thanks to that.

i like that bong joon ho and park chan wook are more well known bc they seem nicer lmao

Same. We need to expose more pos in whatever viscidity they're in, doesn't matter if it's director, photographer, producer, and etc.

Edited at 2017-10-18 09:14 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-18 09:14 pm (UTC) Reply

I met Kim-Ki due at the Berlinale (I was in the jury for the teenage movies) and I remember people telling me he'd done really scandalous movies and I didn't know what to make of that at all. I've never actually seen any of his movies.

3 iron is so beautiful Idkh it came from such an ugly person :(

He’s my favourite director, and honestly I will fight anyone who tries to downplay how utterly amazing his work/his ability as a director is.



Oldboy is technically the first film I saw of his and ratained some memory of (I’d seen Joint Security Area when I was younger but didn’t take it in.



He’s just incredible imo. Reply

I like stoker, I wonder if he's gonna do another western movie

I'm excited for The Villainess

My daddy

Thirst and I'm a cyborg that's ok are criminally underrated. I wanna be lady vengeance for Halloween but I think I'm going's to be her everyday because I need to use up my red eyeshadow

i havent seen the cyborg one but thirst was AMAZING, the scene where him and the girl live in an all white apartment and she kills someone. the colors....holy shit (also the whole fact of a priest (?) being a vampire) cracks me up

My faves of his are Joint Security Area, Mr. Vengeance, Oldboy. I also liked Thirst quite a bit.

Would he like being called Mr. Vengeance? I thought those movies were all about showing the cost of revenge. I dunno feels weird.

That scene in the handmaiden when they're running thru the fields... how often do u cry? I'm crying right now tbh.

why're you doing this to me ;-;

The American map of the world

the handmaiden is the greatest lesbian movie of all time tbh

A list of the ones I could remember that I already watched:

[ list with movies of all kind of types lol ]

Memories of Murder (2003) – Bong Joon Ho

The Host (2006) – Bong Joon Ho

Mother (2009) – Bong Joon Ho

Snowpiercer (2013) – Bong Joon Ho



Old Boy (2003) – Park Chan Wook

Sympathy for Lady Vengeance (2005) – Park Chan Wook

I’m a Cyborg, But That’s Ok (2006) – Park Chan Wook

The Handmaiden (2016) – Park Chan Wook



My Sassy Girl (2001) – Kwak Jae Young

The Classic (2003) – Kwak Jae Young

Windstruck (2004) – Kwak Jae Young

Cybor She: Cyborg Girl (2008)* – Kwak Jae Young

My Mighty Princess (2008) – Kwak Jae Young



Temptation of Wolves (2004) – Kim Tae Gyun

A Millonaire’s First Love (2006) – Kim Tae Gyun



My Little Bride (2004) – Kim Ho Joon

Jeni, Juno (2005) – Kim Ho Joon



Too Beautiful to Lie (2004) – Bae Hyeong Jun

Jackal is coming (2012) – Bae Hyeong Jun





100 Days with Mr.Arrogant (2004) – Shin Dong Yeob

Oasis (2002) – Lee Chang Dong

My Tutor Friend (2003) – Kim Kyeong Hyeong

3-Iron (2004) – Kim Ki Duk

A Moment to Remember (2004) – Lee Joon H.

Seducing Mr.Perfect (2006) – Kim Sang Woo

200 Pounds Beauty (2006) – Kim Yong Hwa

My Tutor Friend 2 (2007) – Kim Ho Jung

A Frozen Flower (2008) – Yoo Ha

The Man from Nowhere (2010) – Lee Jeong Beom

Architecture 101 (2012) – Lee Yong Joo

The Wailing

Silenced

Cyrano Agency

Sunny

Baby and me

You’re my pet

Tazza 2

Train to Busan

She's On Duty(2005)

S Diary (2004)

Happy Ero Christmas (2003)

Finding Mr. Destiny

Spy girl

A Tale of Two Sisters (2003)

All About My Wife

Sad Movie

Romantic Island

Petty Romance

Kiss Me, Kill Me

Whispering Corridors 3: Wishing Stairs (2003)

My Black Mini Dress

The Attorney





My #1 recommendation is "The Throne" (the Korean title is "Sado") - it's a historical movie set during the Joseon period about the famous Crown Prince Sado and his father... it destroyed me

A tale of two Sisters fucked me up a bit. Silenced fucked me up A LOT. 200 Pounds Beauty has one of my favorite songs on that soundtrack.

i still need to watch the handmaiden but i'm waiting for the imaginary day when i have a lesbian film night with a girl i'm dating

i should just watch it already smh



i should just watch it already smh Reply

