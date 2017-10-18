Park Chan-wook, the man who put Korean cinema on the map



* Park values collaboration and says that he realized early on that "actors are not puppets."

* He is an autodidact by necessity, because Korea in the 80s only had a few film schools and no serious movie culture. Park on his lack of cinematic education: "When you say you go to a film school in America or France, you would probably go to a lecture where they teach you about German Expressionism and show you what these German Expressionist films are. But in Korea there was no systematic education I could be exposed to. It was sporadic, haphazard. And maybe that’s why my films have ended up in this strange form, where it feels like it’s a mishmash of everything."

* Park says that coming of age in Seoul under the "often-brutal" rule of the dictator Chun Doo-hwan shaped his imagination.

* The Handmaiden was such a success in Korea that Yongsan CGV, a large multiplex at a popular Seoul mall, has dedicated a theater in Park's honor.

* The most important takeaway from the article: "He delights in setting out bowls of food and water in his garage for the neighborhood’s stray cats... Park stands at the back of the dining room, gazing out the window with such fondness and focus that I want to know what he’s looking at. Nine cats are arranged on the deck, including a mother cat and her nursing kittens. When we’re done talking, Park wanders over to the window again. It’s really this, isn’t it, I think. Mr. Vengeance loves cats."

source
Tagged: , ,