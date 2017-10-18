Park Chan-wook, the man who put Korean cinema on the map
* Park values collaboration and says that he realized early on that "actors are not puppets."
* He is an autodidact by necessity, because Korea in the 80s only had a few film schools and no serious movie culture. Park on his lack of cinematic education: "When you say you go to a film school in America or France, you would probably go to a lecture where they teach you about German Expressionism and show you what these German Expressionist films are. But in Korea there was no systematic education I could be exposed to. It was sporadic, haphazard. And maybe that’s why my films have ended up in this strange form, where it feels like it’s a mishmash of everything."
* Park says that coming of age in Seoul under the "often-brutal" rule of the dictator Chun Doo-hwan shaped his imagination.
* The Handmaiden was such a success in Korea that Yongsan CGV, a large multiplex at a popular Seoul mall, has dedicated a theater in Park's honor.
* The most important takeaway from the article: "He delights in setting out bowls of food and water in his garage for the neighborhood’s stray cats... Park stands at the back of the dining room, gazing out the window with such fondness and focus that I want to know what he’s looking at. Nine cats are arranged on the deck, including a mother cat and her nursing kittens. When we’re done talking, Park wanders over to the window again. It’s really this, isn’t it, I think. Mr. Vengeance loves cats."
source
For white people, maybe.
For the rest of Asia and the world as well... I mean, I know you're trying to make a point but Hong Kong and Japanese cinema were clearly thought to be ascendent in Asia at the time and Park Chan Wook completely shifted the paradigm
That expression in the headline. It's just a common expression, but when you really think about it "putting a place on the map" basically means regardless of what you've accomplished before, you only became important because some asshole mapmaker heard about you and put you on the map. Now you're important just because that asshole said so and not, you know, decades of work. It's a pattern with their headlines and articles, sometimes subtle sometimes not.
I thought way too much about this lol whatever
Yes the handmaiden deserves all the best there is.
Edited at 2017-10-18 04:36 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-18 04:48 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-18 05:07 pm (UTC)
I find it a bit annoying when people act like he just does "ultra violent revenge" films when it only applies to the Trilogy (and even then Oldboy is really the only one that's over the stop and stylized). Heck he even did a romantic comedy once.
Park Chan Wook and Bong Joon Ho are the two directors I watched more movies from, but it makes sense because they are probably the ones with more popular movies.
Edited at 2017-10-18 09:14 pm (UTC)
Oldboy is technically the first film I saw of his and ratained some memory of (I’d seen Joint Security Area when I was younger but didn’t take it in.
He’s just incredible imo.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I'm excited for The Villainess
A list of the ones I could remember that I already watched:
[list with movies of all kind of types lol]
Memories of Murder (2003) – Bong Joon Ho
The Host (2006) – Bong Joon Ho
Mother (2009) – Bong Joon Ho
Snowpiercer (2013) – Bong Joon Ho
Old Boy (2003) – Park Chan Wook
Sympathy for Lady Vengeance (2005) – Park Chan Wook
I’m a Cyborg, But That’s Ok (2006) – Park Chan Wook
The Handmaiden (2016) – Park Chan Wook
My Sassy Girl (2001) – Kwak Jae Young
The Classic (2003) – Kwak Jae Young
Windstruck (2004) – Kwak Jae Young
Cybor She: Cyborg Girl (2008)* – Kwak Jae Young
My Mighty Princess (2008) – Kwak Jae Young
Temptation of Wolves (2004) – Kim Tae Gyun
A Millonaire’s First Love (2006) – Kim Tae Gyun
My Little Bride (2004) – Kim Ho Joon
Jeni, Juno (2005) – Kim Ho Joon
Too Beautiful to Lie (2004) – Bae Hyeong Jun
Jackal is coming (2012) – Bae Hyeong Jun
100 Days with Mr.Arrogant (2004) – Shin Dong Yeob
Oasis (2002) – Lee Chang Dong
My Tutor Friend (2003) – Kim Kyeong Hyeong
3-Iron (2004) – Kim Ki Duk
A Moment to Remember (2004) – Lee Joon H.
Seducing Mr.Perfect (2006) – Kim Sang Woo
200 Pounds Beauty (2006) – Kim Yong Hwa
My Tutor Friend 2 (2007) – Kim Ho Jung
A Frozen Flower (2008) – Yoo Ha
The Man from Nowhere (2010) – Lee Jeong Beom
Architecture 101 (2012) – Lee Yong Joo
The Wailing
Silenced
Cyrano Agency
Sunny
Baby and me
You’re my pet
Tazza 2
Train to Busan
She's On Duty(2005)
S Diary (2004)
Happy Ero Christmas (2003)
Finding Mr. Destiny
Spy girl
A Tale of Two Sisters (2003)
All About My Wife
Sad Movie
Romantic Island
Petty Romance
Kiss Me, Kill Me
Whispering Corridors 3: Wishing Stairs (2003)
My Black Mini Dress
The Attorney
I plan to watch 'Thirst' some time soon. Also, 3-Iron and Oasis are two of my faves.
i should just watch it already smh