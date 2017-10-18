Hollywood’s Other ‘Open Secret’ Besides Harvey Weinstein: Preying on Young
Another important read by @ira https://t.co/LPYdmxwGKA— Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) October 17, 2017
Ira Madison of The Daily Beast writes this article about Hollywood's other secret
-Addresses Corey Feldman's remarks about Hollywood and child abuse in light of Harvey Weinstein
-How Corey can't name the creeps/abusers b/c of state of limitations in California
-NDA's and the stigma attached with going forward leads many in fear to not come out
-Hollywood is an easy place for them to be in close proximity with young children
-An Open Secret documentary exposed a lot of pos in Hollywood and one of the victims in the film was abused allegedly by Bryan Singer, but his case dismissed but still the stories don't lie
Evan Rachel Wood is also not believing it either
Yeah lets not forget Brian Singer either. https://t.co/V0G8jg1KU3— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 15, 2017
-Basically with Noah Selvin (actor) speaking out about Bryan Singer's alleged behavior and with Harvey's downfall, the dominoes are falling to see who's next. Although what he said in the interview was problematic, it did speak of how Bryan's behavior isn't an open secret to those in Hollywood. Also Victor Salva needs to go and many more will in the wake of Weinstein.
But, I'm definitely ready for all sexual predators to suffer and die.
I watched "An Open Secret" about a week ago and damn if it didn't leave me unsettled. Especially the scene where the one creepy old guy admits to it over the phone.
I love IT and the memes and everything but some of the adults fans are so gross. The shit I've seen grown ass people say about Finn and Jack separately and as a "ship" is disgusting.
When the statute of limitations is up and you no longer have that option, you no longer have that recourse. Anything you publicly say is game for a defamation suit.
i don't even wanna think about all the pedos that are currently employed in hollywood rn...
Because the guy who accused him was full of shit and a con artist.
On a related topic... I really liked Duana Taha's take on Mayim Bahlik's BS today: http://www.laineygossip.com/mayim-bialiks-tone-deaf-self-righteous-harvey-weinstein-essay-new-york-times/48185
Ugh, but the tone of that interview was sf gross, though. It wasn't "Hollywood child abuse / sexual harassment is a serious problem and we need to talk about it," it was "girl, I have some hot goss for you about the Hollywood gays!" (once again conflating gayness and pedophilia, which is massively NAGL). That kid sucks. I mean, if he's been victimized then that's terrible because no one deserves that, but in general he sucks.
I feel like the whole ~casting couch 'joke' has just always been downplayed because hey, Hollywood's a crazy place full of hedonism and sin and everyone does it! Like, no. Rich people being glamorous & OTT does not fall under the same umbrella as people being victimized and terrified. Hopefully this HW stuff is changing that.
yeah, this bothers me a lot.
An investigation should happen and he should be punished as tough as possible but it seemed many in previous posts were just using it as a scapegoat to be really homophobic.
But what I read was that typically the statue of limitations is 10 years after the victim turns 18. BUT that perpetrators of child sex crimes can be prosecuted if they are charged within a year of the crime being reported to the police, so long as there is independent evidence. Which includes the victim having told someone else at the time. So essentially there is no statute of limitations on reporting the crime to the police, and the statute of limitation on prosecuting is thrown out so long as charges are filed within a year and there is some evidence beyond just the victim's word (which should be enough, I am just stating the laws).
Honestly, I think it is very clear that Feldman was deeply messed up by what happened to him, and I understand and respect his fear about naming names. I just really wish more legal advocates would offer up their support and services to him. And be vocal about offering the same to any victims who want to come forward.
I really don't want this to be misconstrued, because I absolutely default to believing victims when they tell their stories. But is it really reasonable to expect people to be prosecuted & convicted based on one person's word and no corroborating evidence? That's not the case with any other crimes that I know of and I can't get my head around how it could be done justly.
Prosecutors point out this problem of people's mindset all the time, that shows like CSI have given the impression that there is always some kind of physical evidence. Oftentimes, there is not.
anyway i fully expect a detailed expose to get dropT on his nasty ass by the time the next x men film comes out. journalists have been sniffing around for years and the time is right for him to exposed for his foul predatory ways