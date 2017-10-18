Hollywood’s Other ‘Open Secret’ Besides Harvey Weinstein: Preying on Young

Alright Evan...say that. Bryan is disgusting and needs to go. Reply

i'm gonna throw up, jfc. Reply

me too rach..me too. Reply

Yaaaaas call out Bryan Singer!! The only other person to call him out was that guys from the real o’neals show. Reply

And I still see people dragging him for that every once in a while Reply

His interview was such a ride Reply

An Open Secret was so disturbing Reply

There's something about that title that bothers me. Like...the open secret wasn't specifically Harvey, it's that it's many, many men in Hollywood are preying on vulnerable people and to say "Other ‘Open Secret’ Besides Harvey Weinstein" somehow trivializes the sheer scope of the problem. Bryan Singer, Roland Emmerich, Kevin Spacey, they all fall under the same open secret which is sexual abuse in Hollywood, particularly of those underage.



But, I'm definitely ready for all sexual predators to suffer and die. Reply

Roland Emmerich hosts these so-called "twink parties" with Singer. They're in it together. Reply

And I imagine there are tons of people who knew, and they're too afraid of backlash to just admit it ala Skeet Ulrich. The threat to your career, being ejected from your tribe etc. Like humans are pretty shit at doing the right thing apparently. Its so pervasive its easy to lose hope from being overwhelming. Reply

Didn't Roland Emmerich say that he wasn't doing the parties with Bryan Singer anymore bc they were too wild even for him? Or something about there being thousands of people or something. Like wtf was going on at these parties... Reply

Hey, I'm the OP of this post. I'm sorry about the title, I just chose the title of the article that I posted. I didn't know what title to choose, and I didn't want to diminish the severity and importance of this issue. I hope that anybody who abuses their power and does despicable things should be punished. Reply

Evan is such a queen. Glad she didn't turn out embarrassing like Nikki Reed.



I watched "An Open Secret" about a week ago and damn if it didn't leave me unsettled. Especially the scene where the one creepy old guy admits to it over the phone. Reply

You mean when the victim recorded him admitting it when they went out on a car ride? I can’t forget that. Reply

when i went to see IT, some creep behind me was catcalling the girl every time she was on screen smh Reply

Ugh disgusting.



I love IT and the memes and everything but some of the adults fans are so gross. The shit I've seen grown ass people say about Finn and Jack separately and as a "ship" is disgusting. Reply

I am really weirded out by adults who stan for/obsess over child actors. Reply

yuuup, i LOVE the movie and i adore the kids but a lot of the stans have GOT to stop being creeps and treating them as if they were adults. the shit they pulled w/ finn and jack and "cancelling" jack bc he was creeped out by them shipping him w/ finn was so gross as well. Reply

seriously. and then they got mad at jack when he got mad over a creepy ass video about him and finn Reply

it makes me mad that the online fandom is either creepy men on facebook defending the book's sewer scene/objectifying sophia, or creeps on tumblr shipping the child actors Reply

Even the scenes with her dad? Irony was lost on him, I guess Reply

I would have said something to him. I have no filter when it comes to shit like that. Reply

what the fuck Reply

they objectified the fuck out of her so i'm not surprised the creepy male target audience felt comfortable enough to do that, ugh Reply

let them all fall! Reply

What does SoL have to do with naming people? Reply

with no hard proof accusers could likely be sued for libel Reply

What about the bazillion women coming forward about Harvey? Reply

When you press criminal charges the content of your testimony becomes subject to various special provisions that make it harder if not impossible to sue for libel/slander. It's not necessarily total protection forever more, varies between jurisdictions, but it's at least something.



When the statute of limitations is up and you no longer have that option, you no longer have that recourse. Anything you publicly say is game for a defamation suit. Reply

ugh, can't believe singer didn't go down from those accusations and ensuing court case a few years ago.



i don't even wanna think about all the pedos that are currently employed in hollywood rn... Reply

"ugh, can't believe singer didn't go down from those accusations and ensuing court case a few years ago."



Because the guy who accused him was full of shit and a con artist. Reply

...receipts? even if what you're saying is true, there have have been a number of similar claims about singer over the years. Reply

We wish. Reply

Ironic considering how close Anna and Bryan are Reply

lol! they are? Reply

how would the statute of limitations stop people naming their abusers if they aren't taking legal action against them? Reply

I suppose it could be construed as slander if he accused people without also being able to press charges Reply

Libel maybe? Reply

On a related topic... I really liked Duana Taha's take on Mayim Bahlik's BS today:



Glad this isn't dying down, and I hope people keep going in. Exposing the pedos and gay predators is a natural progression of the discussion.On a related topic... I really liked Duana Taha's take on Mayim Bahlik's BS today: http://www.laineygossip.com/mayim-bialiks-tone-deaf-self-righteous-harvey-weinstein-essay-new-york-times/48185

If there's one thing Hollywood cares less about than the harassment/assault of women it's the harassment/assault of children. Like, there's no room for debate when you have both Roman Polanski and Victor Salva being prosecuted and found guilty of raping children. That isn't gossip, that's a fucking fact yet both of those men continue to work with undeserved success and Hollywood stays silent. Reply

MTE, when they're allowing registered sex offenders to still work in the industry (especially around kids) then you know they don't care. It's infuriating. Reply

Basically with Noah Selvin (actor) speaking out about Bryan Singer's alleged behavior



Ugh, but the tone of that interview was sf gross, though. It wasn't "Hollywood child abuse / sexual harassment is a serious problem and we need to talk about it," it was "girl, I have some hot goss for you about the Hollywood gays!" (once again conflating gayness and pedophilia, which is massively NAGL). That kid sucks. I mean, if he's been victimized then that's terrible because no one deserves that, but in general he sucks.



I feel like the whole ~casting couch 'joke' has just always been downplayed because hey, Hollywood's a crazy place full of hedonism and sin and everyone does it! Like, no. Rich people being glamorous & OTT does not fall under the same umbrella as people being victimized and terrified. Hopefully this HW stuff is changing that. Reply

once again conflating gayness and pedophilia, which is massively NAGL



yeah, this bothers me a lot. Reply

Eh that was sorta accepted in the Gay community back in the 80’s. Similar to how the KKK had a a special place in the a Republican Party. NAMBLA officially formed right around 1980 lasted a decade until the GenXGays kicked them out for good by helping the police to bring down the group during the 90’s. Reply

How accepted was it then? Reply

This is where I would get defensive in the previous Kevin Spacey posts because there was obviously a huge subtext in the comments that reeked of homophobia and gays are pedophiles which was troubling. I agree that with so much smoke, there has got to be a fire but the way people were going about it was troubling.



An investigation should happen and he should be punished as tough as possible but it seemed many in previous posts were just using it as a scapegoat to be really homophobic. Reply

I totally get what you mean, I wrote this post pretty fast after submitting another one that I wanted to post. So I just thought of an actor who talked about Bryan Singer's alleged behavior and how it's not a secret to most actors in Hollywood. I just remember he mentioned something related to Singer, but some of the other stuff Noah said was a bit much.



Edited at 2017-10-18 09:50 pm (UTC)

Bryan Singer and other predators like him need to be next. HW doesn't care about abuse of men, women, or children.



Edited at 2017-10-18 04:36 pm (UTC)

As someone who used to be a Kevin Spacey fan, if he has preyed on underage actors (and not simply been a creep who keeps it "legal"), I want him to go down in flames. Reply

Ugh, my friend who used to work at a very well known spa in West Hollywood just told me that Kevin was banned from there due to his inappropriate behavior with the employees. Reply

Gross, but sadly I'm not surprised. He seems like a very fucked up person. Reply

Same here, I was a big fan years ago. I am PISSED, I believe he's a sleazy fuck. Reply

This is the domino that should fall next tbh... I feel like the bubble has been close to bursting several times recently. Reply

Okay, I just googled California statute of limitations for sex crimes, because some of the other comments on this were just blowing my mind. There are plenty of state with shamefully short statutes of limitations on sex crimes, but I was really surprised that liberal stronghold CA had not been one to loosen such restrictions (though even NY didn't until recently, so obviously I shouldn't be shocked).



But what I read was that typically the statue of limitations is 10 years after the victim turns 18. BUT that perpetrators of child sex crimes can be prosecuted if they are charged within a year of the crime being reported to the police, so long as there is independent evidence. Which includes the victim having told someone else at the time. So essentially there is no statute of limitations on reporting the crime to the police, and the statute of limitation on prosecuting is thrown out so long as charges are filed within a year and there is some evidence beyond just the victim's word (which should be enough, I am just stating the laws).



Honestly, I think it is very clear that Feldman was deeply messed up by what happened to him, and I understand and respect his fear about naming names. I just really wish more legal advocates would offer up their support and services to him. And be vocal about offering the same to any victims who want to come forward. Reply

there is some evidence beyond just the victim's word (which should be enough, I am just stating the laws).



I really don't want this to be misconstrued, because I absolutely default to believing victims when they tell their stories. But is it really reasonable to expect people to be prosecuted & convicted based on one person's word and no corroborating evidence? That's not the case with any other crimes that I know of and I can't get my head around how it could be done justly. Reply

Plenty of crimes are prosecuted on the word of the victim. It is up to the DA to determine how credible a case they feel they have without physical evidence. Rape is obviously the most common, since the crime is often the question of consent. The victim says she said no, the rapist says the said yes. He said/she said. The only "evidence" of a crime is the word of the victim. Charges can still be pressed.



Prosecutors point out this problem of people's mindset all the time, that shows like CSI have given the impression that there is always some kind of physical evidence. Oftentimes, there is not. Reply

Pretty sure CA got rid of statute of limitations a year or two ago. Reply

lol posted under the wrong tab

anyway i fully expect a detailed expose to get dropT on his nasty ass by the time the next x men film comes out. journalists have been sniffing around for years and the time is right for him to exposed for his foul predatory ways Reply

I feel horrible for child actors in Hollywood for this exact reason. Reply

yesss evan. i watched an open secret a couple of days ago for the first time and it made my skin crawl. fuck bryan singer and all those other dudes. you're next Reply

I still haven't watched it because I wasn't sure I could handle it. How graphic does it get? Reply

there's at least one scene i vividly remember in which one of the victims describes in detail how he was abused. i would definitely say it's worth the watch, but i had to pause it a few times. you might want to skip through the accounts Reply

I'm not trying to diminish this at all and I completely agree that this needs to be called out but this isn't limited to Hollywood obviously and I wish we were also talking about making it more difficult for sexual offenders to get freedom once in jail. Our system is lacking in so many places not to mention how survivors are treated once they go to the police. I'm still angry that a woman went to the police about HW and was turned away because of her "past". Reply

I would also add that if you want to boycott Bryan Singer, he is a producer on The Gifted on Fox if you are boycotting his work. Reply

