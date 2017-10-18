Julian Casablancas has no time for your rock nostalgia
- Says the energy of the people from South America is incredible (op: we been knew).
- A fan of The Strokes shouldn't go to a The Voidz show if they want to listen to mainstream indie rock:
"I'm a terrible businessman, but one part of my mind says, 'Everyone should come.' I don't understand some of those people from the old school who grew up loving The Strokes and are now criticizing this new exploration. I wrote all the songs that you love and now you don't want me to change? I don't know. I respect the opinion, but I also don't give a fuck."
- When asked if the fact that more synthesizers than guitars are sold today is something that bothers him:
I don't think, 'Oh, rock is dead.' There's some hip-hop music that's inspiring. There's a lot of old music to be rediscovered, like jazz from the 40s, underground stuff, legendary popular music that we don't listen to for some reason. The new artists of tomorrow will discover all that, so I don't limit myself to genres. I just believe that as long as music moves forward, who cares if rock is no longer what it was?"
- If the music industry should be more combative (as a form of political resistance):
"Well, yeah. For me, the music industry is basically a disaster, but I think there's a parallel between quality music and political truth. The most political music is probably rap, but even the mainstream rap isn't very political, you know?
On the one hand, I think that music is a dangerous thing because it gives you a kind of escape, and politics is rubbing the problem in your face. Sometimes it's a downer; it doesn't matter if it's Bob Marley who's on the stage telling you, 'I'm going to tell you who to vote for' —that's just not sexy. Sometimes, people just want to lose themselves in music. Politics in general, as we know, is really boring. It's not so much about government policies, but about philosophy, about bigger picture issues, about what kind of world, system, and society we want.
- No news about The Strokes.
- He's obsessed with coffee at the moment, even though he hates it.
source
interesting read. what's your favorite Strokes/Voidz song, ontd? are you obsessed with coffee?
LMAO i really love him.
lol @ him pretending that he stays away from politics & doesn't know his shit. i_know_what_you_playing.gif
I think there's a lot of blunt political music but I do agree that sometimes listening to political songs when you're already enveloped with such bullshit everywhere can be tiring in a way and escapism is desperately needed. But that's why The Strokes need to come back with the bops, Julian?!?!?!
what's your favorite Strokes/Voidz song, ontd? are you obsessed with coffee?
Strokes, The Modern Age; Voidz, Human Sadness (like, duh. the thing is an actual masterpiece.)
and YES i am very much obsessed with coffee.
Coffee is liiiiiiiife. Way into Chameleon cold brews atm
I prefer Albert's solo stuff tbh but I appreacite him now and forever
my fave song by the strokes is someday
I actually prefer Canadian rock bands for the most part (Nickelback jokes aside) Sam Roberts has put out some great albums in the last few years.
I don't like coffee as much as I used to :(
I had mine in the refrigerator for like 2-3 days to keep it super cold so I drank water before coffee. I feel okay, my hands are shaky asf but I drank some more water and ate some breakfast.... its so hard 😒
hearing one tame impala song is hearing them all imo
And there's good stuff for electro-rock and psych and shoegaze.
Which bands do you like? Any from the early, mid-2000s you think I might have missed? Any foreign/non-english speaking groups?
I was obsessed with Bring Me The Horizon’s last album which everyone else hated.
Rock started out as a fusion/derivative anyhow so I don’t have a problem embracing its current synthesizer based incarnation.
The only rock bands I still listen to are Faith No More, Metallica, and Alice in Chains -- interestingly enough, all bands with either unique vocalists (FNM & AIC) or amazing songwriting (Metallica).
you know what... that's understandable
also lmao he def is a flop businessman bc I bought the deluxe version box of Phrazes and they ended up undercharging me, like -30%? I don't even remember it's been so long. it's still my favorite album purchase tho, that lyrics booklet is amazing
and faves Strokes' songs: Trying Your Luck, Hard To Explain, 12:51, Whatever Happened, You Only Live Once & Oblivius
Julian's solo stuff: Tourist, Glass, Dare I Care & Human Sadness
omg ty! someone who recognizes the truth 🙏
