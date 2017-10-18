Julian Casablancas has no time for your rock nostalgia

I respect the opinion, but I also don't give a fuck.



LMAO i really love him.



lol @ him pretending that he stays away from politics & doesn't know his shit. i_know_what_you_playing.gif Reply

he's such a fake hoe smh Reply

lollll, ikr Reply

Is This It is still a perfect album. I do love Whatever Happened from their second album.



I think there's a lot of blunt political music but I do agree that sometimes listening to political songs when you're already enveloped with such bullshit everywhere can be tiring in a way and escapism is desperately needed. But that's why The Strokes need to come back with the bops, Julian?!?!?! Reply

What Ever Happened is perfection. So is Under Control. So is a lot of their music. /goes to binge on The Strokes. Reply

Politics in general, as we know, is really boring.

:( Reply

It must be for him. He is rich enough not to have to care about it Reply

mte :/ Reply

he tends to be very vocal about politics tho... Reply

He's actually very openly political and has been for years. Idk why he said that Reply

also:



what's your favorite Strokes/Voidz song, ontd? are you obsessed with coffee?

Strokes, The Modern Age; Voidz, Human Sadness (like, duh. the thing is an actual masterpiece.)

and YES i am very much obsessed with coffee. Reply

the modern age is their masterpiece tbh, i also dont give a fuck is people dissagree lmao. Such a lovely song Reply

I think You Only Live Once miiiight be my fav, it makes me so happy every time I hear it (as do most of their tracks)



Coffee is liiiiiiiife. Way into Chameleon cold brews atm Reply

lmfao Reply

Im so pissed i missed the lima date, is he coming to santiago??

I prefer Albert's solo stuff tbh but I appreacite him now and forever Reply

He was in Stgo last Saturday iirc Reply

coffee takes like shit and never wakes me up when i have it in the morning idk i think hot drinks in general just make me tired idk



my fave song by the strokes is someday Reply

In a way I guess I miss "what rock was" but there are bands out there that have more of a classic rock sound I enjoy, they just aren't on the billboard charts and I don't care about that lol. I don't turn to mainstream radio to discover quality music really.



I actually prefer Canadian rock bands for the most part (Nickelback jokes aside) Sam Roberts has put out some great albums in the last few years. Reply

Rockism is very dumb, but I do prefer rock music to most other types.



I don't like coffee as much as I used to :( Reply

What's weirder for me is that it gave me major jitters lately. I mean, my fave coffee (with sugar free French vanilla creamer) is perfection, I even brewed it with a pitch of salt. I was just fine but lately it messed me up!! I thought it was because it has been like a week without coffee and I drank tons of Powerade. One time I drank coffee and I suddenly threw up, like it was due to having overload of caffeine? Wut??? it didn't make sense to me cos I drank so much Powerade and then had one cup of coffee on the next day lol. 😩



I had mine in the refrigerator for like 2-3 days to keep it super cold so I drank water before coffee. I feel okay, my hands are shaky asf but I drank some more water and ate some breakfast.... its so hard 😒 Reply

Yeah, this is kinda me lately, too! I used to LIVE on coffee and now it kinda fucks me up if I have more than a cup or two in the morning, and even that doesn't taste good anymore. I'm sad! Reply

Lmao I totally forgot bout ha omg Reply

Yes. Cafe Bustelo is my main boo. Weird thing tho is it got me jittery lately 😭. Sometimes when it's the time to get the diq, coffee is all I can get. I do have other options available but it's so fking annoying. I'm still mad lol. There has to be something healthy and keep you super clean down there without fucking you up internally. Ffffffs Reply

well I care, Casablancas. I can't remember the last time I was excited for an album to come out. pop music is fine but I LOVE rock and there just isn't anyone these days that is really doing anything new and fun Reply

eh, i disagree that there's nothing good & fun being made these days. off the top of my head & just thinking abt 1 label, king gizzard, night beats, the wytches & TOY are all making really good psych rock, for instance. it's true that we have to actively look for it tho bc almost none of it makes into the mainstream anymore. Reply

psych rock gets boring very quickly tho



hearing one tame impala song is hearing them all imo Reply

psych rock isn't really my thing, but I'll give these bands a try ty Reply

me too. the last album I truly enjoyed was the first them crooked's. it's all ding-ding-dong songs now, I don't know how to enjoy them Reply

I've mostly stayed in my "Singer/songwriter" lane now. For rock I ended up diving deeper into 60s and 70s music, there is still so much great stuff. It's just a shame for live shows. Reply

Actually, on second thought, there's still "old"ish bands making good rock music. I guess it depends on the kind of rock you like. I still love bands like Black Rebel Motorcycle Club & The Brian Jonestown Massacre.



And there's good stuff for electro-rock and psych and shoegaze. Reply

lol, right? even when I do find a new group I like, they never follow it up or they only have the one good song. Or their sound is great but their lyrics are juvenile and annoying. I tried gtting into girl rock groups and while I like some of the, I don't get why the only bands fronted with female singers sound like riot grrrl rock. Like, there's tons of indie pop groups I love with women singing, but once it's rock, their sound become much narrower. And idk how much this is girls being influenced by riot grrrl rock and how much it's labels will only sign that sound.



Which bands do you like? Any from the early, mid-2000s you think I might have missed? Any foreign/non-english speaking groups? Reply

I liked One OK Rock’s last album.



I was obsessed with Bring Me The Horizon’s last album which everyone else hated.



Rock started out as a fusion/derivative anyhow so I don’t have a problem embracing its current synthesizer based incarnation. Reply

i always get them mixed up with the strokes just by name. strokes > tho. Reply

idc i still love him and the strokes. is this it still goes hard Reply

I kind of miss rock music, but the problem is that rock bands stopped trying. Hip hop has always been pretty innovative, but especially in the last 7-8 years, I feel like I hear way more interesting beats than riffs or guitar playing. The soundscape for hip hop and electronic music is also much larger just due to the number of sounds available.



The only rock bands I still listen to are Faith No More, Metallica, and Alice in Chains -- interestingly enough, all bands with either unique vocalists (FNM & AIC) or amazing songwriting (Metallica). Reply

Yeah I find a lot of new rock bands very bland with very boring chords and predictable lyrics. I don't think there's been an exciting rock band since Arctic Monkeys came out tbh. Reply

yeah, a lot of rock bands now aren't trying to be innovative but rather cement themselves in terms of class rockstar/rock imagery (arctic monkeys for example, who make good music but are so boring now compared to how they used to be). it's stagnant. Reply

I think Phrazes For The Young is better than any Strokes album. Reply

you know what... that's understandable

11th Dimension remains my Jam for now and forever. Reply

Also, I fucking love coffee, especially Philz coffee, omg. Plus coffee flavored anything, especially ice cream and affogatos. Reply

There will always be a special place in my heart for Room on Fire Reply

this flop ass post tho?? lmao iconic Reply

i love him. he's right. the most ironic thing is these precious rock fans who whine about hip hop are exactly like the 'backwards' people of the 50s and 60s who hated rock'n'roll in favour of jazz/swing. the cycle continues. Reply

"I wrote all the songs that you love and now you don't want me to change? I don't know. I respect the opinion, but I also don't give a fuck." lmao ilh and lbr if he kept churning out Is This It rehashes he would have gotten shit for that too like he did with Room On Fire (which is my favorite Strokes' album and I will fight ppl on that). I'm glad he's past the point of giving a fuck bc he's such a talented composer and I wanna see him explore w/e crazy ideas he has without holding himself back.



also lmao he def is a flop businessman bc I bought the deluxe version box of Phrazes and they ended up undercharging me, like -30%? I don't even remember it's been so long. it's still my favorite album purchase tho, that lyrics booklet is amazing



and faves Strokes' songs: Trying Your Luck, Hard To Explain, 12:51, Whatever Happened, You Only Live Once & Oblivius

Julian's solo stuff: Tourist, Glass, Dare I Care & Human Sadness



bless this flawless taste! room on fire is a masterpiece! Reply

omg ty! someone who recognizes the truth 🙏

ROF is honestly every bit as good as ITI. I 100% agree. And I honestly like it a little more bc Reptilia is the perfect strokes song Reply

I go hard for ROF because it's just as great as ITI ever was. Reply

my favorite julian ontd related post was about how he moved because he hates brunch. Reply

easily my favorite julian casablancas quote Reply

thank you, it is better than i remembered! Reply

Same lmao even tho he white, its just so LOL Reply

This white wealthy hipster thinks he is cool. Go wash your hair Julian, ugh! Reply

I cant pick a favorite strokes song. Their first 3 albums are a masterpiece and my favorite music ever. Rn im listening a lot to electricityscape (?), whatever happened, red light and hawaii. Reply

