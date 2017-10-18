New trailer for Michael's Jackson's Halloween special
Get ready to go on an unexpected, magical adventure in the animated special Michael Jackson's Halloween on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c on CBS. pic.twitter.com/ExuIOtBY57— CBS (@CBS) October 18, 2017
Michael Jackson's Halloween features the voices of actors Christine Baranski, Kiersey Clemons, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu, Jim Parsons and Lucas Till.
The special follows millennials Vincent (Till) and Victoria (Clemons), who meet “accidentally” on Halloween night and find themselves, along with Ichabod the dog, at a mysterious hotel located at 777 Jackson Street called This Place Hotel. Once inside, Vincent and Victoria are sent on an unexpected, magical adventure of personal discovery, culminating in a spectacular dance finale featuring an animated Michael Jackson.
Jim Parsons tho
So idk
How did MJ's estate get involved?
I don't know these things, if no music is involved it could have easily been called.....Lavar Burton's Holloween Special. It was just odd is all.
Yep
