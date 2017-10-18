New trailer for Michael's Jackson's Halloween special

Ehhhhhhhhhhhhh Reply

Jim Parsons tho



LUCY LIU?!Jim Parsons tho Reply

LOOOOOOOL Reply

the reverse gif would have been better if she shut the door. Reply

I agree, but I love it lmaooo Reply

lmao Reply

why Reply

I was going to say Joe Jackson needs money, but then I remembered MJ’s estate doesn’t own the rights to his songs.



So idk Reply

A Michael Jackson special? Aimed at children? Pass Reply

lol Reply

nnnn right Reply

ifkr. what next, an R Kelly concert presented by Gary Glitter? jfc. Reply

omfg Reply

I just chuckled very uncomfortably at this, because in this day and age were barely anything has changed, this is entirely possible Reply

Its gonna be a SMASH!! Reply

seriously...like who thought this was a good idea? Reply

Right smh. Reply

Ugh blech Michael Jackson associated with anything, especially something involving youth Reply

Hollween special ok.

How did MJ's estate get involved? Reply

Are they? I thought Sony owned the rights to his music catalog Reply

Ohhh so it basically ties in the music, well they would have to get permission to use his name as the title, maybe.



I don't know these things, if no music is involved it could have easily been called.....Lavar Burton's Holloween Special. It was just odd is all. Reply

it's amazing how nearly everyone has forgotten about jackson's predatory nature. Reply

Didn’t he own a bunch of “art” books featuring nude children that are popular among the nambla set? Reply

That's the one detail I tell ~skeptics that they can't explain away and made them think twice Reply

esp in light of recent events.



And if they haven’t they use the fact that he was found innocent as an excuse to stan... the court system fails victims of sexual abuse until it doesnt apparently Reply

Adult baby! Reply

I feel the opposite, at least with the people I know (including myself) who grew up thinking MJ was GOAT and now are disgusted by him. It's so obvious what happened, nothing he did was normal. Completely inappropriate behavior with children, there is no other explanation. He's a pedo. Reply

People will forever try to milk his legacy, vultures. Reply

Why tho Reply

Remember when Hollywood was all about not aiding and abetting sexual predators? Reply

That’s the joke Reply

The fuck is this shit? Reply

Maybe right now when a boatload of men and women are opening up about their experiences with sexual harassment, abuse, and rape, as children and adults, is not the right time for a Michael Jackson special. Reply

THIS Reply

how about never, tho Reply

Exactly, but all these stars actually made this so apparently it's too much to ask. :/ Reply

The other day I read an old ONTD post of him and what a trip! The comments used to be so different. Reply

precisely in that post that comment wasn't made, but I have seen it other times on ONTD. The post was mostly 99% of the users defending him and when someone said they didn't believe he was innocent they would get dozens of replies from MJ's fans with the "papers" and articles that prove IT WAS ALL FOR MONEY!!!1!!1 Reply

can’t wait to see the hypocrites come out for this one. they talk about what should be done to Roman and Woody but they say nothing about Michael. Reply

Aside from mjspice who is apparently an MJ stan I can't think of anyone currently here who would look the other way for him. Reply

whenever mj has come up over the years irl i've always been surprised by how many people gloss over the sex crimes or sneaky-imply they mayyyyybe don't buy it, which i'm not really used to experiencing from anyone i associate with. i get that he's dead and a legend but people do the most insane mental gymnastics to keep him on a pedestal despite how absolutely bonkers and fucked he was. like come on. come onnnnnn Reply

I'd be interested if they made a animated version of thriller and expanded on that. this looks low budget or something Reply

Yep Reply

Edited at 2017-10-18 03:41 pm (UTC) Reply

So where's the David S. Pumpkins one. Reply

WHO THE FUCK WAS COKED UP ENOUGH TO THINK UP THIS TRASH AND THINK IT WAS A GOOD IDEA?



Reply

hide the kids! Reply

lmao irl Reply

Huh. It's not even about Thriller? Reply

i mean what? good lord this is unnecessary. he died! we should be done with him!! Reply

