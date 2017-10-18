Tragically Hip's Gord Downie dead at 53
BREAKING: Tragically Hip's Gord Downie dead at 53 https://t.co/suyD3UNnsl pic.twitter.com/rgN7Pkq1DI— CBC News (@CBCNews) October 18, 2017
Canadian music legend, Gord Downie, has passed away following a battle with brain cancer.
RIP.
Almost everyone on my twitter timeline is posting about him, makes me emotional.
He grew up in my city and people will be gathering tonight to remember him.
The thing with any terminal illness is even though you know death is near it still hurts just as bad when they leave you. Thankful his family and friends got to say goodbye. And also that he shared the last of his short time with us + also making Secret Path. He loved Canada but also wanted Canada to be a better country - and knew that examining racist and problematic history was the only way to move forward.
This is still one of my fav breakup songs
He will be truly missed. RIP.
I think it's so important to remember that Gord spent his last bit on earth promoting the reconciliation and accountability for the First Nations people. I hope every canadian carries his message in their hearts and that even though he's gone, that maybe we can use that message and carry it on to a greater future.
"No dress rehearsal, this is our life"
As a dumb pretentious teen in the 90's, I would 'hate' on the Hip for stupid reasons. As I've gotten older, I've grown to appreciate their musicianship, Gord's lyrics, and develop a deep respect for how much Gord cared about Canada, and his work to shed light on our country's history and treatment of our First Nations, urging us all to do better. His legacy will live on.
But even as that dumb kid, I couldnt deny that the Hip were 'Canada's' band. This is still my favourite:
During their final tour last summer, I ended up queuing for a single ticket to the Toronto show. I knew there was a bigger fan out there who deserved to be there more, so I threw it back into the pot. It was the right choice, but I still wish I could've been there. I'm glad I got to stumble upon the Hip doing a surprise show in Kensington Market a few years back. It was a madscene of people partying in the street.
Rest well, Gord, and thank you. You've earned your walk among the stars. <3
Rip you absolute legend.
In the early 2000's, some friends and I went to a show at The Horseshoe to see King Cobb Steelie (Canadian band out of Cambridge). During the show a guy by the stage was super into it; dancing like Scott Weiland and living his best life. People moved out of his way so he could have a good time, and eventually another guy got up and joined him, matching his movements. Eventually, I realized it was Gord Downie. The look on the guys face when he realized who he was dancing with was priceless. After a few songs they shook hands, hugged, and Gord made his way back to the bar to take in the rest of the show. <3
This video really moved me when I first saw it. The emotions are so palpable and the looks on people's faces say it all really. RIP, Gord: