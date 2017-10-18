Trudeau's statement on his death makes me so proud to be Canadian. RIP Gord. Reply

I appreciate having a PM who can be open with his emotions and actually act like a human. Reply

IA. Seeing him openly weep broke my heart. Reply

I miss those days when I was not embarrassed by my country. Im not Canadian but Trudeau’s statement made me sad.



Edited at 2017-10-18 03:49 pm (UTC)

His statement was lovely. Reply

His statement was beautiful and he really did speak for canadians as a whole. Reply

Damn it :( Yesterday it was John Dunsworth (Mr. Lahey), today it's Gord Downie. I grew up listening to the Tragically Hip and watching Trailer Park Boys. This week sucks.



Edited at 2017-10-18 03:28 pm (UTC)

I'm so upset about this. We all knew it was coming but he seemed strong for so long. Today is a sad day for Canada. Reply

Tough week for awesome Canadians. Damn. Reply

I’m devestated. No idea what to say other than he makes me proud to be Canadian. Reply

RIP. He was one of the greatest.

I really admired what he was doing with 'Secret Path,' and his statement 'we are not the country we think we are' in regards to our history with First Nations people will always stick with me.



RIP.



Edited at 2017-10-18 03:33 pm (UTC)

RIP Gord :( I have Wheat Kings stuck in my head...

Almost everyone on my twitter timeline is posting about him, makes me emotional.



He grew up in my city and people will be gathering tonight to remember him. Reply

I'm so sad :(



The thing with any terminal illness is even though you know death is near it still hurts just as bad when they leave you. Thankful his family and friends got to say goodbye. And also that he shared the last of his short time with us + also making Secret Path. He loved Canada but also wanted Canada to be a better country - and knew that examining racist and problematic history was the only way to move forward.



This is still one of my fav breakup songs



Secret Path is just so devastating. I can't even read Chanie Wenjack's name without crying, both for him as an individual and for what Canada has done and continues to do to First Nations people Reply

The illustrations by Jeff Lemire are really phenomenal as well. It's an incredible project.



Link

i'm really impressed with everything he did with the time he had left. RIP Reply

RIP Canadian Prince Reply

Gord was one of the greats. As an artist and as a person he truly exemplified the best that we have to offer.



He will be truly missed. RIP.



I like that song so much i never skipped the intro to Anne with an E Reply

He was really something else. Incredible live performer and poet.





fucking gutted. loss of a legend. i saw him as a surprise guest last year at dream serenade and cried the whole time. so sad. Reply

Absolutely heartbreaking Reply

This makes me so fucking sad. I'm 35 so I literally grew up listening to the Hip. They've been the soundtrack to my life, and the lives of so many other canadians. One of my fondest memories of living in the States in my early 20s was how if the Hip played, it was essentially a big old Canadian expat reunion. They'd often play smaller shows because they weren't super popular in America and it really felt like family gathering together.



I think it's so important to remember that Gord spent his last bit on earth promoting the reconciliation and accountability for the First Nations people. I hope every canadian carries his message in their hearts and that even though he's gone, that maybe we can use that message and carry it on to a greater future.



"No dress rehearsal, this is our life" Reply

Ugh this hurts Reply

Today sucks.



As a dumb pretentious teen in the 90's, I would 'hate' on the Hip for stupid reasons. As I've gotten older, I've grown to appreciate their musicianship, Gord's lyrics, and develop a deep respect for how much Gord cared about Canada, and his work to shed light on our country's history and treatment of our First Nations, urging us all to do better. His legacy will live on.



But even as that dumb kid, I couldnt deny that the Hip were 'Canada's' band. This is still my favourite:









During their final tour last summer, I ended up queuing for a single ticket to the Toronto show. I knew there was a bigger fan out there who deserved to be there more, so I threw it back into the pot. It was the right choice, but I still wish I could've been there. I'm glad I got to stumble upon the Hip doing a surprise show in Kensington Market a few years back. It was a madscene of people partying in the street.





Rest well, Gord, and thank you. You've earned your walk among the stars. <3 Reply

Trying not to cry at work right now.

Rip you absolute legend. Reply

my bf woke me up with this news and i cried. a true icon. goodnight sweet prince :(



this is my fave song by them. Reply

as an american my first introduction to him was from his vocals on this city and colour song. loved his voice. RIP



Reply

one of my all time favourite songs <3 Reply

Here is the Prime Minister's emotional reaction to the death of Gord Downie. I've never seen Justin Trudeau this raw. #cdnpoli #ripGord pic.twitter.com/flj2A5AS0d — Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) October 18, 2017 This truly was a beautiful statement by JT. Reply

I live that Gord called out Trudeau for his lack of action in regards to our Native Communities. I really hope Trudeau took it to heart and becomes more proactive. Gord using his last years for good! What a hero. Reply

Reflecting today, a story I wanted to share about Gord, and how chill he was.



In the early 2000's, some friends and I went to a show at The Horseshoe to see King Cobb Steelie (Canadian band out of Cambridge). During the show a guy by the stage was super into it; dancing like Scott Weiland and living his best life. People moved out of his way so he could have a good time, and eventually another guy got up and joined him, matching his movements. Eventually, I realized it was Gord Downie. The look on the guys face when he realized who he was dancing with was priceless. After a few songs they shook hands, hugged, and Gord made his way back to the bar to take in the rest of the show. <3 Reply

That is such a cute story <3 He really just seemed like a nice, genuine, good-spirited person. Reply

FUCK CANCER Reply

Ugh this is awful. I managed to see them live on their last tour and it was honestly everything. The emotion in the room was unbelievable. I've never been to a concert where it felt like every single person was collectively feeling the exact same way (we all cried!)



This video really moved me when I first saw it. The emotions are so palpable and the looks on people's faces say it all really. RIP, Gord:

This is so sad and I still feel like 53 is just way too young to die. And what an awful way to go. Fuck cancer. RIP Gord. Reply

