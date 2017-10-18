Fear the Walking Dead Could Have Eventually Turned Madison Into a Villain
Fear the Walking Dead could have eventually turned Madison into a villain https://t.co/Eb4OghsTdg pic.twitter.com/OJ1CRnwDoR— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) October 18, 2017
With the amount of killing Madison has done (so far) people think that maybe she is the villain of the series.
Fear The Walking Dead will return next summer with it's fourth season.
source
Do you still watch the show ONTD?
I haven't watched the finale yet, it's lower on my list to watch.
There's gonna be a crossover with TWD and it's speculated that it will be Abraham. I'm curious about it
I'm so glad Troy's dead. A character like him should never be redeemed and that's exactly where they were headed.
this season was great btw! a steady weekly watch that really improved upon the previous seasons. madison and taqa are my favorite team so far.
I really wanted to know where Troy was going with all of this and I even loved how everyone shipped him and Nick romantically. WE COULDVE HAD IT HAPPEN!!!! It wouldn't have been good but I dont have the best taste in FTWD ships so
Now I'm pissed again about Angela.
They fucked her up so bad I can't even remember her name. 😞
Spoiler!
Good because I swear they were going to have sick zombie apocalypse sex soon.
What's next for DS!
Re: Spoiler!
Re: Spoiler!
RE: Re: Spoiler!
And he looked like this from the start.
Also, Troy's death was not nearly as satisfying as it should've been (not to mention he should've died like 5 episodes prior to when he did)
Edited at 2017-10-18 04:02 pm (UTC)
I kind of hate Alicia. I'm annoyed that she was still in high school when the outbreak started so she can't be more than 18 years old but she thinks she can be on her own and now apparently she has nursing skills. I wouldn't mind if she died.
I hope we haven't seen the last of Taqa. I like him a lot.
Edited at 2017-10-18 04:26 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Also, it cracked me up that 2 hits to the head with a hammer killed him when Daniel (the character) has been on fire and shot in the face and he's still being a badass.
I love Coleman but Strand has been getting on my nerves lately. Still sad about Ofelia. Love Taqa and Crazy Dog. Alicia alternates between annoying me & not but lately she's not bothered me.
I cant with the Troy otto fansin the tag saying shit like., "Yeah he killed a bunch of people and was a racist, BUT HE WAS CHARMING AND I SHIPPED HIM WITH NICK. Homeboy should have died episodes ago. He never stood a chance with the way he was raised and the fucked up shit he did.
And they played one of my favorite Christmas songs
Rise Madison, RISE.