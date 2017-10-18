Fear the Walking Dead Could Have Eventually Turned Madison Into a Villain

Why is this tagged ABC?



The tag is right next to the amc tag, maybe they misclicked Reply

I liked this season tbh

There's gonna be a crossover with TWD and it's speculated that it will be Abraham. I'm curious about it Reply

I would have guessed that someone on FTWD would show up on TWD Reply

With the season ending on a cliffhanger I wonder which characters won't be returning. I'm guessing either Strand or Alicia.



I'm so glad Troy's dead. A character like him should never be redeemed and that's exactly where they were headed.

i don't think we're losing strand and alicia tbh. not showing where they ended up after the dam is probably so the writers have creative wiggle room to mix them up with new people in new locations at the start of next season. or at least that's what i'm hoping. Reply

It was because the showrunner is leaving

im happy hes dead but at the same time I found him entertaining to watch Reply

If they didn't kill off Troy, I was going to have to stop watching. The amount of people they kill off and we were stuck with his messy butt for days? I don't think so. Praise be he's gone for good. Reply

WAIT SHARMAN IS IN THIS? Reply

well not anymore lol Reply

That is a relief Reply

He was killed off on suspicion that the line was better off dead so the new showrunner doesn't fuck him up Reply

eh, i think she gets a bad rap. i don't know if this is a thing but if anyone is mad she killed troy, they need to seek professional help. she should have killed him sooner even.



this season was great btw! a steady weekly watch that really improved upon the previous seasons. madison and taqa are my favorite team so far. Reply

Madison/Taqa for SURE TBH slay bbs. I loved how him and Crazy Dog stayed behind to help. Bless. My mom likes Crazy Dog bc "he's thicc" lmao



I really wanted to know where Troy was going with all of this and I even loved how everyone shipped him and Nick romantically. WE COULDVE HAD IT HAPPEN!!!! It wouldn't have been good but I dont have the best taste in FTWD ships so Reply

Madison is Shane, but if Shane were socialized female and not full of toxic masculinity. Reply

She looks exactly like Angela.



Now I'm pissed again about Angela. Reply

Andrea. Was that it?



They fucked her up so bad I can't even remember her name. 😞 Reply

Troy you beautiful asshat, it was a quick death.

Good because I swear they were going to have sick zombie apocalypse sex soon.

What's next for DS! Reply

I legit thought she smacked him with her hand until I saw the bleeding tbh I was like huh... that's... oh..... okay he dead Reply

Same, a punch maddy is going kick his ass ohnos she's done Reply

IIRC, she hit him with a hammer? Reply

Isn't that basically the point of both shows? Like, legit everyone on TWD and FTWD is a brutal murderer Reply

no, i stopped watching Reply

Also, Nick stans, please explain this. Reply

CACKLING! I remember when the show first started how all the thirsty HEAUX-NTD members were salivating over this human lint ball. YUCK! Reply

He literally looks like an ugly version of modern-day Johnny Depp, when modern-day Johnny Depp is already ugly af.



And he looked like this from the start. Reply

By all I'm sure you mean me lmao I don't remember anyone else being a stan Reply

He doesn't have a stylist leave him alone!!!! Reply

He needs to choose a direction to comb forward and stick with it or throw a beanie on that head because good god. Reply

SCREAMING he looks like prince jackson circa two years ago, acne, bloated face and all Reply

i gave up after the first season, i heard that it got better, but i couldn't stand any of the characters Reply

I don't even what this but it's funny seeing the gifs that put Isaac, Jesse McCartney & Lexa (I didn't watch the 100 either) all on the same show. Reply

long live daniel Reply

if anyone should be turning into a villain it should be Nick, but the writers boner for him would prevent that. This show finally got to decent status this season, here's to hoping Gimple won't fuck it (back) up next season.



Also, Troy's death was not nearly as satisfying as it should've been (not to mention he should've died like 5 episodes prior to when he did)



Edited at 2017-10-18 04:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Dude Nick being a villain would be so good, and it would've been Troy that coaxed him into it, imho. Especially in the episode where Troy was all "oh no wonder why no one likes you. You can't be this new person!!" Reply

I'm going to miss Daniel Sharman but it was way past time for Troy to go.



I kind of hate Alicia. I'm annoyed that she was still in high school when the outbreak started so she can't be more than 18 years old but she thinks she can be on her own and now apparently she has nursing skills. I wouldn't mind if she died.



I hope we haven't seen the last of Taqa. I like him a lot. Reply

She's been a volunteer since before the outbreak started and it was mentioned a few times before in s1 I think (when people asked how she knew how to care for Nick and helped what's Travis' ex with things). She's also a math wiz that everyone forgot about until the bunker episode



Edited at 2017-10-18 04:26 pm (UTC) Reply

it's mentioned several times too that she basically had to raise herself. even if she's a teenager, she's a survivor and has always had to do shit on her own, so it makes sense. Reply

Isaac Lahey is on this? Reply

He was a main character this past season. Reply

Idk but I wanted Madison and Strand to bang this episode. He can be bi? Strand looked good in that coat. Reply

I'm disappointed about Troy because I legit thought he and Nick were gonna hook up and he was so entertaining. Daniel played him so well that it was hard for me to hate him, even though he really should've been killed a long time ago.



Also, it cracked me up that 2 hits to the head with a hammer killed him when Daniel (the character) has been on fire and shot in the face and he's still being a badass.



I love Coleman but Strand has been getting on my nerves lately. Still sad about Ofelia. Love Taqa and Crazy Dog. Alicia alternates between annoying me & not but lately she's not bothered me. Reply

Same, I didn't want Troy to die (it was so unexpected for me!) he was very charming. But I get it, he was an asshole and obv they would've killed him anyway. Reply

I stopped watching after the first season. I tried some of this most recent season and whereas it felt like it was better than season 1, it still didn't really catch my attention. Even with Troy being there. He and Nick seemed like the only interesting characters. Reply

Madison is such a horrible character. Like she fucks everything up. Some artilce said she has the midas touch of bad luck anf that shit is true.



I cant with the Troy otto fansin the tag saying shit like., "Yeah he killed a bunch of people and was a racist, BUT HE WAS CHARMING AND I SHIPPED HIM WITH NICK. Homeboy should have died episodes ago. He never stood a chance with the way he was raised and the fucked up shit he did. Reply

I loved the finale, tbh.



And they played one of my favorite Christmas songs

I want to get back in to this but Nick just pisses me off too much. I need him killed off asap.



