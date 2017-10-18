Great British Bake Off Episode 8 - Forgotten Bakes Week
Bakers had to make old fashioned bakes including Clangers (half sweet half savoury pastry rolls), a rum Nicky (some weird fruit pie) and a Savoy Cake (old bland Victorian cake for rich people.)
Noel did a cute Clanger joke.
Who was Star Baker:
#JUSTICEFORLIAM #JUSTICEFORJULIA #PAPERINAPIE
Mood Right Now: (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻)
I HAVE SO MUCH ANGER AT THE PROGRESSION OF THIS SEASON join me on the rage train, first stop, comments section.
Noel did a cute Clanger joke.
There was a great hot nuts innuendo.
The moment Noel Fielding went from human to clanger. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/ZAsjdcguyY— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 18, 2017
Kate dropped a clanger.
Handle hot nuts with care. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/zLY5wuWVpz— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 17, 2017
She LITERALLY dropped a clanger. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/K3chD8aNOt— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 17, 2017
Like, how much can you mess up like Kate to stay on this show for that long? Three layers with dry bakes and you go through. Dropped a clanger, you go through.
COME ON GBBO! This has got to be the weakest semis ever. ROOTING FOR FUCKING STEPHEN AND SOPHIE AT THIS POINT.
As much as it's fairer that they only judge on the day and not week to week, it does get frustrating on weeks like this. Liam had a much better shot of progressing than Kate
I really enjoy Noel on here. I was iffy on the new judge and hosts but it's all been good!
I hope Sophie wins tbh.
omg i need to get laid.
Then Stacey getting star baker just compounded it. I admit I turned off in a huff
Also, they should at least get 15 minutes more to bake, there's no need to rush them that much
Once watched a French baking competition, I saw they had some sort of super fridge that cooled everything instantly, it's weird they don't have them in GBB
Not really vouching for anyone any more though, it's just about the bakes now.
I can't believe Stacey is still in though, and Kate. They're both terrible.
Meanwhile, Stacy has been regularly serving sub par bakes since like, week three (she gives up halfway through every challenge...), served paper to the judges, and does horribly in the technical and showstopper the week after that...AND SHE IS STILL HERE.
Im going to be so pissed if she wins.
She should have went home that week Julia went home smh.
#JusticeforLiamJuliaandYan
i'm so sad for liam :( but of course the one who gets to stay is the one who serves them fucking paper
Would be cool with any of the others, though I haven't really got a favourite like I do most years. I probably like Kate the best of the ones left because she's adorable, but I can't root for her to win because Sophie and Steven are much better than she is
Prue spent the whole episode talking about how good it would be if Stacey got star baker, even with her cake, half of the things on top of it are poorly made, but you did an amazing job and you have a big chance of being star baker this week!!
i'm rooting for kate even though she either seems to do amazing or shit.
I can't fucking stand Stacey. Paul is getting on my nerves as well.