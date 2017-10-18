Great British Bake Off Episode 8 - Forgotten Bakes Week

Bakers had to make old fashioned bakes including Clangers (half sweet half savoury pastry rolls), a rum Nicky (some weird fruit pie) and a Savoy Cake (old bland Victorian cake for rich people.)

Noel did a cute Clanger joke.

There was a great hot nuts innuendo.

Kate dropped a clanger.




Who was Star Baker:

Who went home:


#JUSTICEFORLIAM #JUSTICEFORJULIA #PAPERINAPIE

Mood Right Now: (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻)

I HAVE SO MUCH ANGER AT THE PROGRESSION OF THIS SEASON join me on the rage train, first stop, comments section.




