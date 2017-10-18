Great British Bake Off Episode 8 - Forgotten Bakes Week

I rooted for Julia, Yan and Liam only to be fucking gutted in three successive weeks. SHIT FAM.



Like, how much can you mess up like Kate to stay on this show for that long? Three layers with dry bakes and you go through. Dropped a clanger, you go through.



COME ON GBBO! This has got to be the weakest semis ever. ROOTING FOR FUCKING STEPHEN AND SOPHIE AT THIS POINT.

my three faves also. wtf, bake off!!! Reply

I think the technical saved her.



As much as it's fairer that they only judge on the day and not week to week, it does get frustrating on weeks like this. Liam had a much better shot of progressing than Kate Reply

I really enjoy Noel on here. I was iffy on the new judge and hosts but it's all been good! Reply

Me too. He seemed like such an odd choice but I'm finding him very charming on the show. Reply

it took me a minute to warm up to him but now I adore all his quirky little jokes and puns, really makes me giggle Reply

ia i was concerned but it's not suuuuper different. i def miss mel and sue but i already liked noel and sandy, so idk i'm fine with it :/ Reply

I still can't believe Julia went home even though Stacey served actual baking paper two weeks ago. Like, how? Stacey always seems in over her head, but Liam really struggled this week. He was very sweet though.



I hope Sophie wins tbh. Reply

I just finished the episode and couldn't believe what Prue said about Stacey going better and better in the past weeks when 2 weeks ago she served them paper and last week raw dough. Reply

i want steve BADLY i find him so hot i dont care about his baking abilities in the slightest.





omg i need to get laid.



Edited at 2017-10-18 03:33 pm (UTC)

lmfao Reply

I haven’t watch any episodes b/c I’m american and can’t be bothered to download or find streams. How are people liking Noel and whatsherface. Reply

I feel like I wanna be like the rest of the population when they watch X factor and post "FIX" all over Facebook. I'm so sad for Liam, he's so cute ❤️ Reply

I dont really understand their reasons a lot of the time. they put a lot of weight in something in one week and in the next is another. But I'm not actually eating, so its hard to really complain. Reply

Liam is literally the most adorable being to ever grace tv screens. I fear Stacey is being set up for a series win after this last episode, but obviously it should be Stephen or Sophie? Reply

I won't lie I was fuming on twitter last night. Liam had one off week and goes home and Stacey and Kate have been shite since like week 2 and are in the semi final! Kate should have gone last night. I honestly don't get how she's still there? So what if she's from Liverpool too Paul she's a disaster!



Then Stacey getting star baker just compounded it. I admit I turned off in a huff Reply

I don't understand this show. It's the most watched show in the UK and the winner gets no money at all and the tent doesn't even have AC!

Also, they should at least get 15 minutes more to bake, there's no need to rush them that much Reply

Yeah the show self sabotages a lot of their challenges because of that no-air conditioning crap.



exactly, it's total bullshit.

Once watched a French baking competition, I saw they had some sort of super fridge that cooled everything instantly, it's weird they don't have them in GBB Reply

They don't get any money???? I always thought they must, especially since they have to bring their own ingredients too. Reply

Replace Noel and I'm almost fully onboard with the new route this show has taken. Shout out to the tumblr Noel fan for the weekly uploads as well.



Not really vouching for anyone any more though, it's just about the bakes now. Reply

I always predict right who is going to go as i'm watching the show. I wanted Liam to stay, he was so adorable. Reply

everyone seemed to like Julia but she never knew what she was doing lmao



I can't believe Stacey is still in though, and Kate. They're both terrible. Reply

I'm really bummed about Liam, I always love the bakers who nail it on flavor, so sad he didn't do so in his show stopper. Reply

Meanwhile, Stacy has been regularly serving sub par bakes since like, week three (she gives up halfway through every challenge...), served paper to the judges, and does horribly in the technical and showstopper the week after that...AND SHE IS STILL HERE.



Im going to be so pissed if she wins.



She should have went home that week Julia went home smh.



At this point I hope the judges get food poisoning for keeping Stacey for so long. Reply

CAN STACEY JUST GO ALREADY OMG



i'm so sad for liam :( but of course the one who gets to stay is the one who serves them fucking paper Reply

I really do not want Stacey to win. Just cannot warm to her.



Would be cool with any of the others, though I haven't really got a favourite like I do most years. I probably like Kate the best of the ones left because she's adorable, but I can't root for her to win because Sophie and Steven are much better than she is Reply

That decision was jut bullshit -____-

Prue spent the whole episode talking about how good it would be if Stacey got star baker, even with her cake, half of the things on top of it are poorly made, but you did an amazing job and you have a big chance of being star baker this week!! Reply

i started watching this on netflix and it's my favorite show ever <3 can't wait to catch up lol Reply

i've been watching gbbo so much lately because i creeped myself out with too many horror movies while home alone at night lmao (⚆︵⚆ ) Reply

some of the comments about stacey are nagl, she's not THAT bad a baker and yan/liam/julia all had very bad weeks before (though stacey should have gone a few weeks ago, NGL).



i'm rooting for kate even though she either seems to do amazing or shit. Reply

I feel a little bad because she's just a normal person but I'm more annoyed at the show for having her stay than her personally. I don't think she was the worst this week but I definitely think she should have gone home previous week. Reply

Paul and Steven are banging right Reply

oh ok, so they send home the two POC despite the fact their competition is consistently subpar? how shocking.



I can't fucking stand Stacey. Paul is getting on my nerves as well. Reply

