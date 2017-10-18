bflowhalloween

The Chainsmokers Are Tommy Hilfiger Brand Ambassadors: "We Try to Learn from Our Mistakes"



• “We party a lot, we have a ton of friends, we travel all over, and write songs about hanging out,” says Taggart, the more talkative of the two [shocking.gif]. “And it strikes a chord with people.”

• Their bio, which has been removed from their official website, called out their “17.34 combined inches” and has raised a few eyebrows.

• “For 30 years no one cared what we had to say, then one morning we wake up, and they do—it’s weird. But I like to think we’re good guys, and we try to learn from our mistakes.”

• “I had a gothic phase, a white-boy rapper, an emo kid. These days we like to wear more formal clothes but in a laid-back way, like dress pants with a band tee and a cool canvas shoe," says Taggart.

• For some reason this happened: The Chainsmokers Are Tommy Hilfiger Brand Ambassadors.






ONTD, what song by the Nickelback of EDM is your fave?


