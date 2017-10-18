The Chainsmokers Are Tommy Hilfiger Brand Ambassadors: "We Try to Learn from Our Mistakes"

Oh I saw that a really small version of that ad on face book and I feel soooo bad that I thought it was Chad White until I zoomed in



"...we also have really ugly faces and make the world's worst radio filler"



lol @ them thinking anybody actually cares what they have to say. Reply

"For 30 years no one cared what we had to say"

do they think people care now? they unironically epitomize

do they think people care now? they unironically epitomize Reply

was this said in irony or did he actually mean it? because barf, if the latter Reply

“I had a gothic phase, a white-boy rapper, an emo kid. These days we like to wear more formal clothes but in a laid-back way, like dress pants with a band tee and a cool canvas shoe," says Taggart.



huh it's almost like you have no personality of your own Reply

cool canvas shoe Reply

that phrase hurts my stomach Reply

oh my god, imagine being this boring but thinking you're hot shit Reply

....Honestly all I took from this was that TH is still out there. Good for them I guess. Reply

These days we like to wear more formal clothes but in a laid-back way, like dress pants with a band tee and a cool canvas shoe,"



...



But I like to think we’re good guys, and we try to learn from our mistakes.

No. Reply

That Chainsmokers guy is the male Selena Gomes Reply

as bad as Selena is, this is such a dirty insult to her, lol. Reply

He's repugnant as fuck tho.



Although Selena is nowhere near as "gorgeous" as people pretend her talentless puff-faced ass is there is an argument to be made that she is at least pleasant to look at.



And Selena is at least wiling to embarrass herself in live "performances" by attempting "choreography". Reply

Who hurt you? Reply

enough Reply

screaming @ this comment and the replies



there's TWO chainsmokerS guyS btw LOL Reply

only one of them sings tho Reply

put some respeck on her name smh Reply

damn, i don't even like selener but feel offended on ha behalf at this Reply

I am not a Selena fan but this is just rude! Reply

“Amid cheers, someone calls the toast an “EDM sacrament,” and indeed, much of The Chainsmokers’ gospel could be plucked from collegiate men’s blog BroBible. There’s the story they tell about punching each other’s faces, for fun, until they were bloody in the backseat of a car in Mexico, “probably coming from a strip club,” Pall guesses. Taggart does every sport that involves a board, and while he won’t vote for Donald Trump, he doesn’t claim to be a Hillary Clinton booster, either: “I’m not saying she’s the best candidate of all time,” he says. “I’m just saying this guy’s a f—ing idiot.”



At the time of the interview, both had live-in girlfriends but copped to being “girl crazy.” “Even before success, pussy was number one,” says Pall. “Like, ‘Why am I trying to make all this money?’ I wanted to hook up with hotter girls. I had to date a model.”” Reply

they exemplify everything wrong with current pop music imo. so devoid of any real meaning/ emotion. Reply

As if I couldn't have hated them more. Surely their time must be up soon Reply

i'd lust for the "hot" one in my early 20s... i've met hundreds of him back in college... tagging along with my girlfriends at a frat party





you know Reply

...uh which one is the hot one?

the younger, skinny one Reply

LMAO Reply

they are the worst





two of my guy friends were talking about how they liked them and i couldn't take how basic their taste was. white bros at their finest Reply

I'm not entirely sure what's happening in this post. Reply

That's my fucking baby daddy right there. 😍 Reply

What the hell happened to hemlock grove? We never got a new season. Reply

I don't think you want to. Reply

The chainsmokers are such garbage. Reply

was nobody else available? I'm sure Fergie could have used the gig Reply

the short one is really cute imo lol Reply

the vocalist Reply

my description was more accurate tbh Reply

Vocalist is a strong word, Reply

....... no Reply

honestly the other dude (i think adam pall?) needs to not talk because every time he opens his mouth they're in hot water



my favorite song of theirs is probably "roses"



Edited at 2017-10-18 04:22 pm (UTC) Reply

once i found out that they were from westchester everything about them made sense. Reply

Tommy Hilfiger is still a thing??????? Reply

The desperation reeks all the way here TH. Reply

That gif is killing me. Reply

Troy Baker lookin-mofo on the right Reply

tommy hilfiger is terrible in general but even so, this seems like a really bad move??



