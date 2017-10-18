Facebook Watch orders US version of SKAM & Kerry Washington produced high school drama

A Facebook...streaming service? It's finna flop.

And I can't look at Hayley Kiyoko the same since that Insecure threesome 😐 Reply

what happened? I already googled and saw a man was involved :/ but what was the context? Reply

Her and her friend had a black man fetish and in addition to the scene just being cringey and gross she (or maybe her friend idr) yelled out stick your black cock in me in the middle of it. Reply

Insecure decided to have a white woman and asian woman(kiyoko) participate in a 3-some with a black man(one of the shows unnecessary leads). In this scene the two women fetishize and objectify him and are racist and messy as hell. Its supposed to allude to the the grotesque standards and stereotypes society places on black men's sexuality.



It makes sense in the context of the series and the way it tackles depicting blackness and the black experience but as a black person myself idk.....I felt it needed some more nuance because black men are STILL MEN and how they go about their interactions with women of all races can be incredibly misogynistic. I felt the way the man was depicted in the scene was incredible inauthentic.



The focus was race but they ducked out on the role gender can play in this kind of scenario. And in a greater context undermines their own message because although they are the aggressors/dominant/in control of the interactions with the male character, the women are completely naked and hyper-sexualized for the majority of the scene. Reply

Re: Loosely Exactly Nicole, I will agree that the show is not everyone' cup of tea. But she's very funny, and it's nice to see a black woman who doesn't fit typical beauty standards running and starring in her own show. Reply

I actually loved the show, so I'm incredibly pleased it found a new home.



Edited at 2017-10-18 08:31 pm (UTC) Reply

hayley best still do music (and drop a mv for Pretty Girl and all of citrine lbr). Reply

Facebook has ordered a US version of the popular drama SKAM for their newly launched streaming service "Watch". The original version ran for 4 seasons.



If 98.3732% of the cast is white like the original they can keep it lol.(yes I get the location of the original accounts for that but an american version should have a more diverse cast) Reply

I agree! They’re apparently going to cast for the same exact characters and follow the same storylines so it’s going to be a waste Reply

wtf did they not learn their lesson with Skins??? Reply

with hayley and madison they're already doing better than the original lmao Reply

Will this be as embarrassing as skins US or worse? Why can't the US just air shows from around the world instead of having to make their "own" version? Reply

Probably cause there is no way they could get all the music approved for legal distribution in the States Reply

they could just switch the tracks like they do for DVD releases? Reply

oh god US tony in particular was so inferior. Reply

people don't wanna have to watch shows with subtitles smh Reply

Lmfaooo the spider comforter was all anyone needed to know how much of a fail that show was going to be



Remember the US version of Skins? It was garbage, added in some "lesbians want to sleep with men" garbage and tried to pass really obvious Toronto neighbourhoods as Baltimore. Reply

it's so distracting when I watch shows filmed in Toronto trying to pass themselves off as another city. The Handmaid's Tale and Designated Survivor are so obviously Toronto pretending to be Boston and Washington, haha. Reply

MTE. Cities all have their own distinct flavours and styles. Especially because it's like "guys, I can see the Pizza Pizza sign in the background!" Reply

lmao iirc the original plan was to have the show set in baltimore, but after the producers got a ton of shit for the lack of black characters - i mean it's fucking baltimore - they changed it to some "unnamed city on the east coast." Reply

facebook and all of the other companies aiming for as many monopolies as they can get need to be stopped Reply

This is going to flop here which is sad. BTW can someone please provide links to the original seasons? I accidentally deleted them. Reply

There are going to be so many Skam copycats, which is fine, I mean, the format of it is great. I just don’t think it will translate in the US. A part of intrigue is that the actors weren’t that famous and Americans are just so thirsty for fame / thirsty to find out everything abt an actor that plays a character they love.



Also aren’t they going to attempt to copy the Skam storylines??? I don’t think something like Russ can be translated, I guess they can do prom, but ehhhh Reply

There's also gonna be none of the holy shit they're actually teenagers with zits and growth spurts appeal Reply

the kids who look like actual kids and letting them do their own make up. yeah that's never gonna happen. Reply

Skins US all over again Reply

so a masterpiece/cult classic in the making #blessed Reply

Also, Julie realeased this: ”VG quoted Kampanje earlier saying that Thor Gjermund Eriksen said that Andem is the one who’s gonna produce the american Skam, but NRK now dismiss that.



- There’s been, and still is, a dialouge between Julie Andem, Facebook and XIX Entertainment, says P3 editor Håkon Moslet to VG.



He says it’s been a stressful morning on NRK, and there’s been a misunderstanding. No agreement has been made at the moment.” Reply

Omg can America plz stop ruining shit Reply

american shows about teenagers are so unrealistic, OTT and weird lmao the whole thing with jocks and cheerleaders is so ???¿¿? to me



i'll still watch this shit for hayley tho just like i watched all of boring ass insecure for her smh Reply

While the jock/cheerleader dynamic did exist at my school, like it’s very exagerrated on TV. Reply

Insecure is amazing? Reply

lol kay. i'll just ignore it like i ignored skins us. Reply

Tumblrinas everywhere are gonna be enraged that their latest slash fodder is being messed with. Reply

this is as unnecessary as any anglicised version of anything ever Reply

This isn't going to end well for anyone involved. Reply

i'm gonna have to watch that high school shit for hayley 😭 hope it's decent. Reply

I have a soft spot for the lemonade mouth cast (accept the ginger guy), so I'll check this out too. Reply

I watched the first few episodes of Skam and got so bored, so I never picked it up again.



I'm surprised Loosely Exactly Nicole was picked up again, but I'm one of the few here who 1) has heard of it, and 2) didn't mind it. I'd rather Sweet/Vicious get renewed, though. Reply

i already hate every single remake



no one asked for this Reply

Right! all I want is the other 5 seasons we were suppose to get. Reply

the 9 seasons thing is something that was lost in translation. someone confirmed we were supposed to get 6 seasons from the start but nrk paid julie andem and the actors so abysmally that i don't even blame her for walking away. their cheap asses wouldn't even give the cast/crew a raise after the show blew up internationally 😤 i blame them 100% for the show ending two seasons before it was supposed to Reply

omg same Reply

I can't think of another show besides the Office that was successfully adapted to an American version. I remember they were trying to make a US version of the Inbetweeners too. Why bother? just watch the originals... Reply

Maybe Shameless? Reply

oh yeah! I don't watch that show but it has been on for a while. Reply

House of Cards, Homeland, Shameless. I don't watch any of those shows anymore but they're all remakes. although I agree with you that people should simply watch the originals. Reply

does Whose Line is it Anyway count? Reply

I've been rewatching Skam from the start but I'm not happy with the subtitles on the links I can find. For example the bit in S2 when Sana's talking about the harassment she's getting on Instagram while Noora's texting William, they haven't subtitled any of the girl squad's conversation, just Noorhelm's texts, so a whole chunk of Sana's storyline is effectively cut out. The only reason I know what's going on is cos I watched a version with better subtitles before. Does anyone have any links to good versions? Reply

here are the corrected ones in srt format: http://www.mediafire.com/file/6rey4pd2doxd5og/SKAM_SRT.zip Reply

