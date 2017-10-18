Facebook Watch orders US version of SKAM & Kerry Washington produced high school drama




Facebook has ordered a US version of the popular drama SKAM for their newly launched streaming service "Watch". The original version ran for 4 seasons.

They have also ordered Kerry Washington produced drama "Five Points" which is set on the South Side of Chicago and takes a look at high school students from five unique points of view. When a life changing event occurs, all of these different perspectives will be necessary to understand the truth. Hayley Kiyoko and Madison Pettis have been cast.

They have also picked up MTV's shortlived comedy "Loosely Exactly Nicole" for a 2nd season. (why?)

