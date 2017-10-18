Facebook Watch orders US version of SKAM & Kerry Washington produced high school drama
‘Skam’: Facebook Watch Orders U.S. Version Of Norwegian Teen Hit – Mipcom https://t.co/kCQa1PesWB pic.twitter.com/DqYqBGjK3o— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 18, 2017
Facebook has ordered a US version of the popular drama SKAM for their newly launched streaming service "Watch". The original version ran for 4 seasons.
They have also ordered Kerry Washington produced drama "Five Points" which is set on the South Side of Chicago and takes a look at high school students from five unique points of view. When a life changing event occurs, all of these different perspectives will be necessary to understand the truth. Hayley Kiyoko and Madison Pettis have been cast.
They have also picked up MTV's shortlived comedy "Loosely Exactly Nicole" for a 2nd season. (why?)
source 1, 2, 3
And I can't look at Hayley Kiyoko the same since that Insecure threesome 😐
It makes sense in the context of the series and the way it tackles depicting blackness and the black experience but as a black person myself idk.....I felt it needed some more nuance because black men are STILL MEN and how they go about their interactions with women of all races can be incredibly misogynistic. I felt the way the man was depicted in the scene was incredible inauthentic.
The focus was race but they ducked out on the role gender can play in this kind of scenario. And in a greater context undermines their own message because although they are the aggressors/dominant/in control of the interactions with the male character, the women are completely naked and hyper-sexualized for the majority of the scene.
Edited at 2017-10-18 08:31 pm (UTC)
If 98.3732% of the cast is white like the original they can keep it lol.(yes I get the location of the original accounts for that but an american version should have a more diverse cast)
Also aren’t they going to attempt to copy the Skam storylines??? I don’t think something like Russ can be translated, I guess they can do prom, but ehhhh
- There’s been, and still is, a dialouge between Julie Andem, Facebook and XIX Entertainment, says P3 editor Håkon Moslet to VG.
He says it’s been a stressful morning on NRK, and there’s been a misunderstanding. No agreement has been made at the moment.”
i'll still watch this shit for hayley tho just like i watched all of boring ass insecure for her smh
I'm surprised Loosely Exactly Nicole was picked up again, but I'm one of the few here who 1) has heard of it, and 2) didn't mind it. I'd rather Sweet/Vicious get renewed, though.
no one asked for this