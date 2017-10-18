McKayla Maroney publicly opens up about being one of Larry Nassar's victims
McKayla Maroney, a member of the Fierce Five that won gold in 2012 and a 2x vaulting world champion, opened up about her experience with former USA gymnastics team doctor of 20+ years, Larry Nassar. McKayla was one of the 140+ victims that sued Larry Nassar for sexual assault under the guise of treatment and USA gymnastics for failure to report sexual assault to the authorities. She is now going public with her story. In 2016, she opened up in an interview with gymcastic about dealing with depression, injuries, and her coaches, Artur Akopyan and Galina Marinova. Another gymnast coached by them, Mattie Larson, was also one of Nassar's public victims. Along with Nassar and USA Gymnastics, she also named the Karoylis, Akopyan, and Marinova in her lawsuit.
#MeToo pic.twitter.com/lYXaDTuOsS— mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) October 18, 2017
:(((( She's been through so much with her personal coaches being terrible about food & injuries, that terrible hacker leaking her nudes when she was underage, and being a victim of Nassar
I hope she’s getting the support she needs, and I hope he gets his dick attacked by fire ants.
I hope this wave spreads throughout all industries and environments and more and more people are called out for their monstrous actions and PUNISHED.
much strength people!
fucking disgusting. i hate men, they just have to die.gif
It’s such a beautiful sport and I’ve been a huge fan of it my entire life but I can’t support USA gymnastics trying to protect and cover up the actions of a sexual predator
Some 45 loving asshole on my Facebook posted about how the "me too movement is just a way to get attention and why didn't they report it when it happened." I am seeing RED at her post and all the people agreeing with her.
there is so much shitty shit happening I haven't even heard of either of these stories, despite following news closely
this is really worth the watch
Newspapers aren't reporting on it at all.