McKayla Maroney publicly opens up about being one of Larry Nassar's victims

McKayla Maroney, a member of the Fierce Five that won gold in 2012 and a 2x vaulting world champion, opened up about her experience with former USA gymnastics team doctor of 20+ years, Larry Nassar. McKayla was one of the 140+ victims that sued Larry Nassar for sexual assault under the guise of treatment and USA gymnastics for failure to report sexual assault to the authorities. She is now going public with her story. In 2016, she opened up in an interview with gymcastic about dealing with depression, injuries, and her coaches, Artur Akopyan and Galina Marinova. Another gymnast coached by them, Mattie Larson, was also one of Nassar's public victims. Along with Nassar and USA Gymnastics, she also named the Karoylis, Akopyan, and Marinova in her lawsuit. 

Source: Twitter

:(((( She's been through so much with her personal coaches being terrible about food & injuries, that terrible hacker leaking her nudes when she was underage, and being a victim of Nassar
