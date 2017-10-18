McKayla Maroney publicly opens up about being one of Larry Nassar's victims

She's so brave and strong for coming forward like this. Reply

my heart hurts for her Reply

how scary



I hope she’s getting the support she needs, and I hope he gets his dick attacked by fire ants. Reply

Gymnastics has always seemed such a predatory environment for girls, i'm so sorry she went through that and i hope she has the support she needs to overcome this.



I hope this wave spreads throughout all industries and environments and more and more people are called out for their monstrous actions and PUNISHED.



much strength people! Reply

It sucks how girls can’t do anything without men ruining it Reply

Any enviroment men and boys are in is ruined for girls. Should be all-female coach staff amd everything Reply

Mte Reply

gymnastics and dance both have so many abusers and predators, it's disgusting. Reply

I remember this one night I was at work we had the women's gymnastics on tv. These two men, who were probably in their late 40's or early 50's, were watching it quite intently. When we changed the station to a football game or something of that sort, I walked by their table to check on one of mine and they stopped me to ask 'why did you change the gymnastics we were watching it' and I just remember feeling so disgusted that I didn't even respond. Reply

140+ victims and USA gymnastics failed to report them? Uuhh time to clean house. Reply

jesus the bit about the sleeping pill :( i feel awful for her. she's really brave for coming forward. Reply

My God. I'm so sorry this happened to her, and she's so brave. Reply

WOW



fucking disgusting. i hate men, they just have to die.gif Reply

I’ve always felt so fucking sad for her because she clearly went through so much. I hope she’s taking care of herself and Nassar can fucking rot



It’s such a beautiful sport and I’ve been a huge fan of it my entire life but I can’t support USA gymnastics trying to protect and cover up the actions of a sexual predator Reply

Heartbreaking. I hope she is getting all the love and support she needs. Reply

On the one hand, I'm happy and grateful that all these women are coming out with their stories, on the other, it's so heartbreaking and draining. I hope they're all getting the support they need. Reply

I want to cry holy shit. Every single person who protected, enabled and covered for this monster deserves to be eaten alive by piranhas. Reply

This is heartbreaking. I'm just cannot articulate properly my emotions regarding all of these stories..



Some 45 loving asshole on my Facebook posted about how the "me too movement is just a way to get attention and why didn't they report it when it happened." I am seeing RED at her post and all the people agreeing with her. Reply

Unfriend them. You don’t need to be seeing shit like that :( Reply

I deleted her! Looking at her page, I don't know why I was friends with her to begin with. Disgusting. Reply

either unfriend them or say something imo Reply

Oh man, I assumed it was a male friend of yours and was surprised when i got to the end of your comment.. It’s always shocking to me the level of internalized misogyny some women have. Reply

If I were you, I would tell her off and get rid of her. Call her out and tell her what a fucked-up, hateful piece of shit she is and then unfriend + block her. You don't need that kind of shit in your life. Reply

Unfriend them, why anyone is friends with trump supporters is beyond me. Call them out and delete them! Reply

Ugh I would be so mad. Just delete her. Honestly I deleted a LOT of people a few years ago when BLM first got big. I have not had to do a purge since, even after the election. Reply

urgh fuck everything. JFC Reply

god i already fucking hated men but this whole saga is taking it to a level that's unbearable. idk why but this is the story that finally made me cry. it's probably time to have a chat with my therapist.



Edited at 2017-10-18 02:25 pm (UTC) Reply

USA Gymnastics is a disgusting organization and need to be called out at every chance. Reply

Literally in every profession. That is just awful. Reply

Between all this saga about Weinstein, this, the russian athlete and the story about a man cutting the penis of a 7 months old baby in Bogotá (and other awful things that have happened in my country) I'm drained and upset and I hate men more than I ever did, men should just die. Reply

the russian athlete and the story about a man cutting the penis of a 7 months old baby in Bogotá



there is so much shitty shit happening I haven't even heard of either of these stories, despite following news closely Reply

there should be a men are trash tag Reply

this is really worth the watch Reply

it's a shame the media portrayed her as a brat at the 2012 olympics since she lost gold, she's so likeable here Reply

Maybe in a few corners of the Internet and by non-Americans, but I recall the media treating that moment like a cute viral meme.



There are a bunch of women coming out now to talk about Swedish journalist Fredrik Virtanen raping or abusing them, one of them included a screenshot of him asking her, when she was 14, if she wanted an internship enough to sleep with him. Apparently people have known about this for years and years.



Newspapers aren't reporting on it at all. Reply

The newspaper he works at released a statement basically accusing the woman who said he raped her of lying because the police investigation was closed when she reported it 6 years after the rape. As if the lack of evidence 6 years later is proof it didn't happen Reply

these last few weeks have been simultaneously disheartening and empowering to me. Reply

she was my favorite member of her olympic team. i adored her. to know she suffered so much breaks my heart. the rest of her troubles were enough. :( i hope she's found the support she never had in the sport outside of it. Reply

I remember hearing men in bars say the most vomit-inducing things about her watching the 2012 Olympics--the only thing worse than them objectifying teenage girls was them knowing they could say it in public as casually as discussing the weather. Reply

