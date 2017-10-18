HDD reveals some 2018 Grammy submissions
Best Rock Album
Leonard Cohen’s You Want It Darker
Harry Styles’ Harry Styles
John Mayer’s The Search for Everything
Sting’s 57th
Blackberry Smoke’s Like an Arrow
Best R&B Album
Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic
Kirk Whalum’s #Love Covers
Best Pop Vocal Album
Imagine Dragons’ Evolve
Paramore’s After Laughter
Coldplay’s Kaleidoscope EP
The Chainsmokers’ Memories…Do Not Open
Johnny Mathis’ Johnny Mathis Sings the New American Songbook
Portugal. The Man’s Woodstock
LeAnn Rimes’ Remnants
Best Americana Album
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit’s The Nashville Sound
Best Rap Album
Future’s HNDRXX
Lecrae’s All Things Work Together
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Future’s HNDRXX
Post Malone’s Stoney
Young Thug’s Beautiful Thugger Girls
Russ’ There’s Really a Wolf
Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1
Alicia Keys’ Here
Best Alternative Music Album
Gorillaz’s Humanz
LCD Soundsystem’s American Dream
Best Traditional Blues Album
The Rolling Stones’ Blue & Lonesome
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Norah Jones’ Day Breaks
Paula Cole’s Ballads
Patti LaBelle’s Bel Hommage
Best Roots Gospel Album
Reba McEntire’s Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope
Best Musical Theater Album
Hairspray Live!
Drake didn't submit More Life in any genre category.
Some of these submissions...
HOW? WHY? WHO? WHEN? WHAT?
Also lol @ Harry.
Ban Post Malone's entire existence.
Harry Styles’ Harry Styles
the only way u will get nominations from the rock committee are thru ur friendships with the azoffs and stevie nicks!!!
I wonder if everyone's moving to urban contemporary because they know Kendrick will sweep the rap awards if he submitted. Calvin sure as shit doesn't belong in that category. And the chainsmokers for pop...vocal? The jokes are just too easy at this point truly what in the hell. They'll probably win it too.
but damn they really did not hold back in disappointing me this year
Ed Sheeran - Divide
Lady Gaga - Joanne
Lorde - Melodrama
Demi Lovato - Tell Me You Love Me
Kesha - Rainbow
Bruno should be in there though instead of the r&b category
lorde or kesha deserve it too tbh
WHO?
the weeknd, rihallah, frank ocean etc
Feel free to correct me though.
Yep
The Chainsmokers Memories…Do Not Open
Vocals Andrew, not brocals.
Best Rock Album
Harry Styles - Harry Styles
So not only is he a thief but a desperate liar too.
This! I'm so tired of people trying to push him on us.
it's really just gonna be the Ed and Bruno show yikes
In Jesus name I PRAY for a true breakout popstar next year
mte
And lmao Chainsmokers, pls don't get me started on those two fratboy tools