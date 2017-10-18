minho

HDD reveals some 2018 Grammy submissions


Best Rock Album
Leonard Cohen’s You Want It Darker
Harry Styles’ Harry Styles
John Mayer’s The Search for Everything
Sting’s 57th
Blackberry Smoke’s Like an Arrow

Best R&B Album
Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic
Kirk Whalum’s #Love Covers

Best Pop Vocal Album
Imagine Dragons’ Evolve
Paramore’s After Laughter
Coldplay’s Kaleidoscope EP
The Chainsmokers’ Memories…Do Not Open
Johnny Mathis’ Johnny Mathis Sings the New American Songbook
Portugal. The Man’s Woodstock
LeAnn Rimes’ Remnants

Best Americana Album
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit’s The Nashville Sound

Best Rap Album
Future’s HNDRXX
Lecrae’s All Things Work Together

Best Urban Contemporary Album
Future’s HNDRXX
Post Malone’s Stoney
Young Thug’s Beautiful Thugger Girls
Russ’ There’s Really a Wolf
Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1
Alicia Keys’ Here

Best Alternative Music Album
Gorillaz’s Humanz
LCD Soundsystem’s American Dream

Best Traditional Blues Album
The Rolling Stones’ Blue & Lonesome

Best Jazz Vocal Album
Norah Jones’ Day Breaks
Paula Cole’s Ballads
Patti LaBelle’s Bel Hommage

Best Roots Gospel Album
Reba McEntire’s Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope

Best Musical Theater Album
Hairspray Live!

Drake didn't submit More Life in any genre category.

