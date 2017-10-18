HDD reveals some 2018 Grammy submissions

Best Pop Vocal...The Chainsmokers?

HOW? WHY? WHO? WHEN? WHAT?



Also lol @ Harry.

Ban Post Malone's entire existence. Reply

I've had it explained to me that Best Pop Vocal isn't a comment on the quality of the singing. It just means pop music with lyrics rather than instrumentals. That being said, if they win, I'm giving up on pop music. Reply

Harry Styles’ Harry Styles



lmao Reply

came in to say the same thing wtf Reply

i actually liked his album a lot, but like. rock?! Reply

he’s trying to avoid Lorde and Ed lmao I see straight through you harry Reply

lmaooo mte Reply

LOL Reply

harry u r so fucking stupid. u should've submitted for pop vocal album

the only way u will get nominations from the rock committee are thru ur friendships with the azoffs and stevie nicks!!! Reply

The fact that Henry Steals is trying to sneak his way into the same category w/Leonard Cohen...🙅🏽🙅🏽🙅🏽



I wonder if everyone's moving to urban contemporary because they know Kendrick will sweep the rap awards if he submitted. Calvin sure as shit doesn't belong in that category. And the chainsmokers for pop...vocal? The jokes are just too easy at this point truly what in the hell. They'll probably win it too.



i mean, i knew i didnt care for the grammys when art angels wasn't even nominated despite being the best album of 2015



but damn they really did not hold back in disappointing me this year Reply

Lmao @ Harry. He'll be lucky if the Grammys show him any love at all. That album did not deliver. Reply

lol at harry trying to get a nom by going for rock album instead of pop. i guess the album is pop-rock so he can get away with it Reply

Best pop album will be



Ed Sheeran - Divide

Lady Gaga - Joanne

Lorde - Melodrama

Demi Lovato - Tell Me You Love Me

Kesha - Rainbow



Bruno should be in there though instead of the r&b category Reply

ia with this prediction. I definitely think Demi will be nominated and hopefully Kesha will get it for releasing one of the bravest albums ever. Reply

And I would want GaGa or Kesha to win 💘 Reply

Give that shit to our kiwi kween Lorde, Melodrama is perfect Reply

Honestly, Id be fine with anyone winning as long as it isn't Ed Sheeran. Reply

Ed will win, unfortunately. Though Lorde could pull off an upset since the Grammys seem to love her. Reply

gagz has that superbowl buzz the old ass grammy voters definitely watched it



lorde or kesha deserve it too tbh Reply

I really really really hope Kesha wins. Lorde and Demi's albums are great but I just neeeeeed Kesha to win Reply

The Chainsmokers’ Memories…Do Not Open







WHO? WHO? Reply

I really want Natalie to be on Celebrity Big Brother Reply

God yes! CBBUS, right? Because she seems to be offered CBBUK every season now for the past 5+ years and she has always turned it down, so I doubt she'd do that one. But it could be fucking iconic to see her on CBBUS! Reply

heidi is sf pretty <3 Reply

Wtf does urban contemporary mean? Reply

low-key hood, not str8 up rap



the weeknd, rihallah, frank ocean etc



I always considered Rih pop but I guess she does jump genres a lot. Reply

Half of the nominees are usually what critics, cringeworthly, call, PBR&B Reply

I **think** it was created because traditional R&B artists were mad that people like Rihanna, etc were taking up nominations and winning in that category despite not being pure R&B.



Feel free to correct me though. Reply

black people who aren't really RnB but they don't want to give Pop awards to Reply

Parent

let's just have Lust for Life sweep all categories and be done with it Reply

I still listen to Lust for Life, Coachella..., and Love pretty much daily tbh Reply

if the chainsmoker's win something and beyonce doesn't I'm going to lose my shit Reply

Yep Reply

The Chainsmokers Memories…Do Not Open







Vocals Andrew, not brocals.



Best Rock Album



Harry Styles - Harry Styles



So not only is he a thief but a desperate liar too.



Clock ha! Reply

nnnnnn Reply

Harry's fluffy faux rock album sucked. Playing dress-up in ugly floral suits doesn't make you a rock star. Reply

This! I'm so tired of people trying to push him on us. Reply

literally who's even gonna be at the Grammy's this year? Most of the pop girls are on off-season. Taylor will show up but I doubt she'll perform (not that I'm complaining)



it's really just gonna be the Ed and Bruno show yikes Reply

gaga will b there to sweep w/ million grammys Reply

um, this is joanne Reply

Jesus fuck she's ugly Reply

She’s so fucking beautiful Reply

stunning kween Reply

the "pop girls" as a collective are irrelevant now anyway, on or off season. Reply

Young Thug should've been nomitated in the country field just for lulz Reply

In Jesus name I PRAY for a true breakout popstar next year Honestly where are the artists being great/entertaining while being contemporary :/In Jesus name I PRAY for a true breakout popstar next year Reply

I don't know why people think there's one coming. With streaming, pop music is increasingly unpopular, and we aren't getting a lot of new interesting famoua people period. Reply

mte mte Reply

who submitted the chansmokers for best pop VOCAL album Reply

Lust For Life & Rainbow deserves all the awards. Lady Wood too! What else, Foo Fighters album? Not like they need more grammys. I didn't know they had 11! slay Reply

I hate Imagine Dragons. Their music is so fucking bland.



And lmao Chainsmokers, pls don't get me started on those two fratboy tools Reply

lol LeAnn Rimes Reply

give lana all the awards and be done with it tbh. Reply

Lol at y'all dragging Harry even though his (labels) move is smart. Pop field is overcrowded, while Rock categories are dead, there were way less ~rocky things that previously nominated in those categories. Reply

mte he didn’t stand a chance being nominated for pop but maybe now he does Reply

lol if he won all the old rock stans would be so presst Reply

The fact that people are acting mad about Grammy noms has me laughing. This award show has been trash for years and this is what they are choosing to single out in here? I've seen way worse but let me not even comment further. Lol Reply

Yup, people are doing this every year, just like during Academy Awards with the main/supporting actor categories Reply

