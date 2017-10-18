Ariel Winter Covers Lapalme Magazine
Fall issue of @lapalmemagazine! Thank you so much!! Honored ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/z94IOLKWbV— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) October 17, 2017
- says that other girls wear the same things as her and they get praised for looking cute but she gets criticised
- in her opinion, all that matters is that you feel good about what you're wearing
- she says that her goal is to get a law degree but also loves acting and thinks she will keep doing that too
- has thought about going into politics, when they first she and her boyfriend argued about politics for an hour
source 1 2 3
I tried looking it up but it doesn't even have a dedicated wikipedia article...
why do actors always say this shit to try n sound smart lol
get with the times, you are clearly not elevated enough
Edited at 2017-10-18 08:07 am (UTC)
you can't win with big boobs, you're either tarty looking or frumpy. So fuck em all.
Tho whenever I wear a shirt that shows cleavage it's not really to show them boobs but cause it's kind of suffocating to use shirts with tall necks for me. I just can't, this is why I also can't wear scarves.
Edited at 2017-10-18 12:18 pm (UTC)
i generally agree but those pics where her ass is out outside of the grocery store are on another level. i believe it is my god given right to not see asses in the cereal aisle at 11am.
Instabaddie fashion and makeup is a thing I'll never understand
it's not just that the clothes are ugly/tacky, it's that she's NEVER dressed for the occasion, like that time she showed up at some children charity event looking as if she'd come straight from last night's party in Vegas
like a constant wedgie
lawyer. eh.
She had a really rough childhood. It seems her mom really fucked her up. I wish her the best. She’s a young girl who’s promoting body positivity, she stays out of trouble etc. leave her alone
Seems I'm not the only one who noticed the Photoshop work done on this photo, though. :/
I'm going to need proof of this, because some of her outfits are heinous and their ugliness have nothing to do with her body type.
Her badly shopped jawline
That fucking dress
Honestly what in god's name
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
i could also do without the ig essay immediately after.
There's my relevant comment so can someone please talk with me about the recent B99 episode cos I've been smiling for an hour.
They are the best couple on tv.