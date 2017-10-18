got | winter dany

Ariel Winter Covers Lapalme Magazine




- says that other girls wear the same things as her and they get praised for looking cute but she gets criticised
- in her opinion, all that matters is that you feel good about what you're wearing
- she says that her goal is to get a law degree but also loves acting and thinks she will keep doing that too
- has thought about going into politics, when they first she and her boyfriend argued about politics for an hour

source 1 2 3
