Ariel Winter Covers Lapalme Magazine

Uh, what magazine is this?

I tried looking it up but it doesn't even have a dedicated wikipedia article... Reply

- she says that her goal is to get a law degree but also loves acting and thinks she will keep doing that too





why do actors always say this shit to try n sound smart lol Reply

Your comment with that userpic is an interesting combo. Reply

lawhat magazine? Reply

lmao mte... Reply

"An Award Winning Internationally Distributed Print Publication concentrating on creating an elevated lifestyle."



get with the times, you are clearly not elevated enough



Edited at 2017-10-18 08:07 am (UTC)

As a busty girl I feel her on the first point. My mum used to always yell at me as a teen about looking "tarty" and always wanted me to wear a jacket, even in warm weather. My younger sisters (both flat chested) and I would always share clothes, and when they wore certain items they always looked "lovely", while when I wore them I was "inappropriate" or "common". It was such bullshit. Reply

yea same. i still get self-conscious wearing tank tops because i used to get called vulgar and whatnot. for wearing plain shirts just like everyone else, because of my body type. people would get visibly uncomfortable unless i was covered up to my neck. :/ Reply

Are you sure people would get visibly uncomfortable, or were you conditioned to believe they were? Reply

shit, i had someone comment on what I was wearing being "inappropriate" even though I was showing no skin at all.



you can't win with big boobs, you're either tarty looking or frumpy. So fuck em all. Reply

Luckily, my parents never cared tbh and if they said anything I was like so what? lmfaooooooooo

Tho whenever I wear a shirt that shows cleavage it's not really to show them boobs but cause it's kind of suffocating to use shirts with tall necks for me. I just can't, this is why I also can't wear scarves.



Edited at 2017-10-18 12:18 pm (UTC)

what girls is she talking about? bella thorne???? Reply

NGL I really dig the look she's serving on the cover, but it feels like they did some suspect photoshopping around her jawline or maybe her entire face. I'm not the only one who sees it, right? Reply

It’s an extremely bad photoshop job. Surprised this got approved and put on the cover tbh. Reply

I'm on the fence about the makeup, but dress and hair look great. She looks older than she is here, but this suits her. Reply

I think they literally cut her face off another photo and pasted it onto this one. The line of the hair under the fringe and around the right side is way too sharp, where's the shadow? And her features look so wonky. Someone put zero effort into this. Reply

To me her head looks flat or something...? Reply

that was the first thing i noticed. her head looks all wonky Reply

They really screwed up her facial propotions. Reply

Those are definitely the moments I thought about going into politics as well. Reply

says that other girls wear the same things as her and they get praised for looking cute



i generally agree but those pics where her ass is out outside of the grocery store are on another level. i believe it is my god given right to not see asses in the cereal aisle at 11am. Reply

Lol right? Reply

I had to google those grocery store pics and those outfits are a choice



Instabaddie fashion and makeup is a thing I'll never understand Reply

still rather see that than old dudes with their hairy belly hanging out the bottom of their tee shirt Reply

both are equally gross tbh lmao Reply

lmao exactly



it's not just that the clothes are ugly/tacky, it's that she's NEVER dressed for the occasion, like that time she showed up at some children charity event looking as if she'd come straight from last night's party in Vegas Reply

how are those booty shorts even comfortable? i feel like it would feel

like a constant wedgie Reply

lapalme magazine



her boobies look nice.

lawyer. eh. Reply

She’s right - skinny girls don’t get the same criticism.



She had a really rough childhood. It seems her mom really fucked her up. I wish her the best. She’s a young girl who’s promoting body positivity, she stays out of trouble etc. leave her alone Reply

ONTD is harder on her than they are on some of their shitty white male faves Reply

Definitely Reply

I think online skinny girls don't get as much bs for showing their bodies but IRL every woman gets shit for showing her body. I'm thin and the amount of shit I get from other people (girls especially) when I show skin is not cute (same goes for curvier women I'm sure) Reply

that photo is a...choice Reply

They made her look like Veronica from Archie comics. Reply

Eh, I don't have any issues with what she says here, tbh.



Seems I'm not the only one who noticed the Photoshop work done on this photo, though. :/ Reply

Omg! That’s totally who they were going for!! Reply

la what... Reply

says that other girls wear the same things as her and they get praised for looking cute but she gets criticised



I'm going to need proof of this, because some of her outfits are heinous and their ugliness have nothing to do with her body type. Reply

but why did they smush her face in photochop? Reply

What is going on with the pepe jawline??? Reply

That hair

Her badly shopped jawline

That fucking dress





Honestly what in god's name Reply

Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ

you can get your ass and titties out as much as you like girl, but the clothes you choose are so fucking tacky. not even because you're showing titty but like...the fabrics and colors. like this dress. you got the cleavage showing and that's cool. i don't like the poofy sleeves but hey, it's not bad. but the other shit you wear???



i could also do without the ig essay immediately after. Reply

Modern family is shit.



There's my relevant comment so can someone please talk with me about the recent B99 episode cos I've been smiling for an hour. Reply

It was so damn cute I cried. Reply

omg I was so shocked but so so so cute that I also teared up.



They are the best couple on tv. Reply

let me know how the LSAT works out for you gurl Reply

Why is her face lopsided tho Reply

People are way too rough on this girl I'm glad she has self confidence espesh after all that shit with her mum Reply

