The Challenge XXX 30x14

if my queen veronica doesn't take out cara maria and come back i'll be devastated.



i'd hate to say this, but does anyone else feel like johnny put on a big show and let derrick win? it seemed so overdramatic. Reply

I think someone on the Challenge reddit said that he has been 1-5 in eliminations since Free Agents so he hasn't been good in eliminations for a while. Also the Redemption House guys are absolutely stacked with CT, Jordan, and Leroy (lol sorry Dario) so I don't think he would willingly lose because then he would have to go up against those 3 whereas his competition in the house would just be Tony (lol) and Hunter. Reply

lmao, fair point. i guess that's the downside of playing politics. if his ass makes it out of the redemption house i'd be shocked. Reply

I'd be shocked if Bananas let Derrick win. This is his livelihood. Reply

I can't stand Jordan. Cara overreacted somewhat but he's such a douchebag. I love how saud CT was civil with him even though he sent him but there is no way he would have walked in antogonizing CT like he did with Cara. Reply

i couldn't help but chuckle when jemmey said "this is her livelihood."

i really really hope camila doesn't make it to the finals. the nerve she had telling others they are bad people.



during the midseason preview they showed episodes ago, jordan is telling someone something like "you're surprided someone lied to you, in this house."

did that already happend, or is it a clip they never planned on showing during an episode, or did they spoil the redemption house results. Reply

They’ve been cutting a lot of things out that they showed in the previews so I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t see that. Reply

I'm pretty sure that already happened, like three-four episodes ago?

I'm still waiting on the scene they showed for the preview of the entire season where someone throws something at the wall of photos of all them in the house and knocks a few down Reply

- Cara overreacted a little but Jordan is an all around asshole so I kind of get it.

- Camilla remains pure garbage.

- I wish both Tony and Hunter would drown in a swamp.

- I don't like most of this cast so my interest in this season continues to dwindle. Reply

Camila sucks and I hate her. Cara has slowly been getting on my nerves for the past few seasons. It's crazy to see how much she has changed. Her and Camila have the same problem where they get super upset and offended when someone votes them in (Camila is obviously worse tho). I forgot who said it, but someone said it's like Camila and Cara feel like people owe them something. It's such a shame because I used to love her so much. Jordan fucking sucks but that whole scene with throwing his bag in the pool and telling him he couldn't sleep in her room was so childish. I hope she doesn't become the new Johnny where she never takes a season off.



Tori screaming at Camila to get out of the room was amazing. Also ha @ Johnny gassing out and Derrick beasting during the elimination. The first Challenge I ever watched was Gauntlet 2 and Derrick had so much heart when he had to go in every elimination. I'm glad he came back. Reply

camilas attitude and whole existence is ruining this season for me. it’s called dirty 30 and she complains that people are doing dirty moves? FUCKIN BYE Reply

Too bad they couldn't send Camilla straight into the redemption house



Glad to see Bananas lost to Derrick tho Reply

i hate everybody. why do i watch this show?



veronica was all i had left. so, by default, GO TORI! i had been rooting for derrick because he was my fave back in the day but i hear he's a trumpet now. :( however it's always a pleasure when bananas is eliminated. <3 i only wish that racist trashbag camila had accompanied him. Reply

