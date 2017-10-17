Angelina Jolie

The Challenge XXX 30x14




Challenge: Backstabber
Go across the beam and hit an x to drop another players beam. Winners choose players that were dropped for the redemption house.


Winners: Hunter and Jenna
Eligible players for the redemption house
Jordan, Tony, Tori, Veronica

Sent to Redemption House
Jordan

Veronica


Nominations
Derrick K

Camila


The Presidio
Double Cross

Tori is safe, sends in Britni.
Tony is safe, Johnny is sent in.

The Reel World
Reel in connected to rope. Player must jump on/over reel to wind the rope.


Into Redemption House
Britni

Johnny



