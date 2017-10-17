The Challenge XXX 30x14
Challenge: Backstabber
Go across the beam and hit an x to drop another players beam. Winners choose players that were dropped for the redemption house.
Winners: Hunter and Jenna
Eligible players for the redemption house
Jordan, Tony, Tori, Veronica
Sent to Redemption House
Jordan
Veronica
Nominations
Derrick K
Camila
The Presidio
Double Cross
Tori is safe, sends in Britni.
Tony is safe, Johnny is sent in.
The Reel World
Reel in connected to rope. Player must jump on/over reel to wind the rope.
Into Redemption House
Britni
Johnny
sources
me, castpics, twitter1 2
i'd hate to say this, but does anyone else feel like johnny put on a big show and let derrick win? it seemed so overdramatic.
i really really hope camila doesn't make it to the finals. the nerve she had telling others they are bad people.
during the midseason preview they showed episodes ago, jordan is telling someone something like "you're surprided someone lied to you, in this house."
did that already happend, or is it a clip they never planned on showing during an episode, or did they spoil the redemption house results.
I'm still waiting on the scene they showed for the preview of the entire season where someone throws something at the wall of photos of all them in the house and knocks a few down
- Camilla remains pure garbage.
- I wish both Tony and Hunter would drown in a swamp.
- I don't like most of this cast so my interest in this season continues to dwindle.
Tori screaming at Camila to get out of the room was amazing. Also ha @ Johnny gassing out and Derrick beasting during the elimination. The first Challenge I ever watched was Gauntlet 2 and Derrick had so much heart when he had to go in every elimination. I'm glad he came back.
Glad to see Bananas lost to Derrick tho
veronica was all i had left. so, by default, GO TORI! i had been rooting for derrick because he was my fave back in the day but i hear he's a trumpet now. :( however it's always a pleasure when bananas is eliminated. <3 i only wish that racist trashbag camila had accompanied him.