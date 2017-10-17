bflowhalloween

Pokemon GO Goes Halloween and Will Launch Gen 3


• A new splash screen, found hiding within the latest update, shows a bunch of Pokémon standing about and silhouetted by a massive moon. Only a few of them (Gengar, Murkrow, Caterpie and Zubat) are actually in the game right now - the rest are all Gen 3 Pokémon.

• Meanwhile, a bunch of other gems found hiding in the data:

• Sound effects unique to Gen 3.

• Pokémon Mentions of a Halloween event hidden in the update.

• Halloween music, presumably meant to play as part of the mentioned event.

• A badge meant to be unlocked by catching Gen 3 Pokémon.





ONTD, do you still play Pokemon GO?



