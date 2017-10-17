Pokemon GO Goes Halloween and Will Launch Gen 3
#PokemonGO 0.79.2 - Gen III is coming for #Halloween! →https://t.co/dhm1eisany pic.twitter.com/OPk7rGSxsm— Pokémon GO News (@PokemonGoNews) October 15, 2017
• A new splash screen, found hiding within the latest update, shows a bunch of Pokémon standing about and silhouetted by a massive moon. Only a few of them (Gengar, Murkrow, Caterpie and Zubat) are actually in the game right now - the rest are all Gen 3 Pokémon.
• Meanwhile, a bunch of other gems found hiding in the data:
• Sound effects unique to Gen 3.
• Pokémon Mentions of a Halloween event hidden in the update.
• Halloween music, presumably meant to play as part of the mentioned event.
• A badge meant to be unlocked by catching Gen 3 Pokémon.
RT if you're ready for #PokemonGO's #Halloween Event! We're very excited! pic.twitter.com/kpsQbYWkkf— Pokémon GO News (@PokemonGoNews) October 17, 2017
ONTD, do you still play Pokemon GO?
I joined one and got Entei on the first day. Which I had done that with the legendary birds and the first legendary dog.
I think if they'd introduced legendaries back when the game was trying to take over the world it would've been a lot more awesome.
It’s really cute tho
Raiding was a chore, but I’ve actually made local friends. We have a good core group who plays from a few cities, and even had a taco night together haha
I can’t be mad at this dumb repetitive game bc it has helped my shyness a lot.
mte. And it's helpes me lose weight and become more familiar with my city.
lol but if you hadn't raided that gym recently you were shit out of luck :(
I have several Enteis and Raikous
I go to raids at least one or two times a week, they're just fun regardless if you catch anything. Met some cool people playing!
I would love for Junji Ito to collaborate with Pokémon for Halloween again, some creepy ass ghost Pokémon exist that could be nice artwork
I'm glad for gen 3 and the Halloween event though, because I'm getting bored with Entei.
I worry I'll have the same problem! I need to do some research on evolutions and whatnot.
New Pokémon will definitely keep me hooked longer!
Plenty of people still play in my area.