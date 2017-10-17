Pokemon GO Goes Halloween and Will Launch Gen 3

No, I stopped playing ages ago but would start again if I could catch mimikyu Reply

Thread

Link

Mimikyu is a true gift tbh. I love it so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stopped once I got all of Gen 1&2 but unown and the legendaries. the game is so unfair re: legendaries to people who are in the suburbs smh Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah you need to be in large cities like NY, LA or San Francisco to find other players in raids Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah my city sucks unless you wanna spend 2 hours a day driving around and waiting for people. I spoof to Singapore but have also played in new york and raids there fill up in like 20 seconds. it's insane. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you're in a suburb and not actually rural you just need to find your town's / county's discord / facebook group / whatsapp chat.



I joined one and got Entei on the first day. Which I had done that with the legendary birds and the first legendary dog. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I live in Louisville KY which is reasonably sized and work downtown which is reasonably busy and there's never anyone else doing the legendary raids. Blargh.



I think if they'd introduced legendaries back when the game was trying to take over the world it would've been a lot more awesome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't play because i don't wanna use up my data and phone battery when i'm out. might play a bit though to get spooky pokemon. Reply

Thread

Link

I think I was here lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo so cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My daughter watches this video all the fucking time, drives me bananas lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol b/c of the whistle?



It’s really cute tho



Edited at 2017-10-18 06:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Desperately trying to pump life into a dead corpse, just face it, Pokemon-go lived and died in the summer of 2016, it's not ever coming back. Reply

Thread

Link

Not really? Lol. There's a ton of people still playing. Every time I go to pier 39 in SF it's full of players. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly lol. There are still crowds in Universal Studios, Long Beach and The SM Pier Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it’s not gonna be at the crazy levels it was at peak, but there are still a dedicated group who play worldwide 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree that they wanna revive it further but it’s only us dedicated players still playing. When new Generations are released it does spike the play. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How are you ALWAYS wrong? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like I've lost one of my friends to this game lol Reply

Thread

Link

At least it's not Warcraft, and they're not spending 15 hours a day playing (hopefully lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do still play lol



Raiding was a chore, but I’ve actually made local friends. We have a good core group who plays from a few cities, and even had a taco night together haha



I can’t be mad at this dumb repetitive game bc it has helped my shyness a lot. Reply

Thread

Link





that's cute. live your best life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw that's awesome Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like this app does a variety of things for players. I typically use the app for Cardio workout. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. And it's helpes me lose weight and become more familiar with my city. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. A bunch of us still play and raid every day (I don't have time to raid that much and only one free pass per day). I never played that hardcore so I'm still at level 34. Reply

Thread

Link

I’m at 35 and it was a chore for me. Apparently you have to be a level 40 before Mewtwos are visible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I caught a mewtwo and I’m level 32 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm level 31 and have two mewtwo. I know someone who is only level 26 and has two as well. It's not based on level. It's based on raiding recently at a specific gym and then getting invites. My area has a bunch of Sprints and I got two invites for the same Sprint. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were a part of EX Raids (apparently Unkown is too). You had to raid a particular gym within ~2 weeks of when they event was planned and then they sent out special raid passes telling you to go to that gym again at a specific time.



lol but if you hadn't raided that gym recently you were shit out of luck :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i got to 20 pretty quickly then plateaued because it takes so long to level up after that >:( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Level 40 mystic and 33 on my valor. 😬 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i gave up on this game right quick when all i could catch were fucking weedles Reply

Thread

Link

Mimikyu you’re doing amazing sweetie



Reply

Thread

Link

this is so beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, I still play lol. I go on a lot of long walks and it's fun for me to catch Pokemon along the way. I caught an entei the other day and am looking forward to Suicune, my favourite of the legendary dogs. Reply

Thread

Link

Suicune are only visible when you’re at level 40 :(



I have several Enteis and Raikous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jelly! I only see them during raids and me and my weak ass level 27 can't do anything to catch them haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's not true. The legendary dogs rotate around the world each month, so Suicune will be catchable in raids in North America for the month of November. I'm only level 30 but can see Suicune raids all over Europe rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol bb where are you getting this info?! Level 15s can even catch suicune. All the legendaries are available to everyone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I play! I have the Pokemon Go Plus and wear it at work to hatch dem eggs.



I go to raids at least one or two times a week, they're just fun regardless if you catch anything. Met some cool people playing! Reply

Thread

Link

i still play. a few weekends ago i was at the club and i met a girl who was trying to do her daily pokestop for the 5 day checkins just like on the dancefloor, i was so impressed tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I stop playing ages ago at like level 4 but it is still a big thing here in Japan.

I would love for Junji Ito to collaborate with Pokémon for Halloween again, some creepy ass ghost Pokémon exist that could be nice artwork Reply

Thread

Link

i stopped after a while. my city was not pedestrian friendly Reply

Thread

Link

omg that gif! lmao cackling!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

This reminds me that its still on my phone, I wonder if they finally populated the Arctic with pokemon? Hmmmm....brb...checking...

Reply

Thread

Link





I support you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still play, lol. I try to use my free raid pass each day, it's a good way for my antisocial ass to meet people. I joined our local Discord group, which makes organizing raids a lot easier.



I'm glad for gen 3 and the Halloween event though, because I'm getting bored with Entei. Reply

Thread

Link

I have all but one which refused to come out of an egg so i havent played in a few weeks. Gen 3 may bring me back to it. I am not one of those crazy persons that have to find the perfect 100% IV Pokemon of each species and power them up and shit. I only want a full pokedex lol Reply

Thread

Link

yes i do i am lame but i have been playing less cuz its been boring so thank god Reply

Thread

Link

Pokemon Go is pissing me off because they put a damn gym in the middle of our library. Every so often, there's 20 plus people standing under our stairs because of it. Reply

Thread

Link

I still like to play it a bit when I go out for walks Reply

Thread

Link

I still play. I enjoy the social aspects of it, although I have definitely met some people who are too hardcore with the raids. I never played past Gen2 so I don't really know how I feel about Gen3. There won't be any nostalgia factor. Reply

Thread

Link

I worry I'll have the same problem! I need to do some research on evolutions and whatnot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i finally stopped playing a couple of weeks ago, after not seeing any new pokemon for ages, but i guess i'm back in again! Reply

Thread

Link