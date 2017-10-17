I’m definitely marathoning these movies this weekend. I’ve been so busy that I haven’t done anything remotely related to halloween and the month is halfway over :| Reply

Damnnn. RIP Dylan's hairline Reply

Yessss OP. Come through when I forgot to follow up my Halloweentown 🎃 post with this. 🙌🏽



The original and II are tied for my fave.



We don't know the fourth film. Reply

Aww I grew up on these damn movies. 1&2 are iconic. Reply

The opening theme of that movie fills me with Halloweeny feels.



I still haven't watched a single Halloween movie this year. I need to get on that. Glad I have the first two Halloweentowns on DVD. Reply

Kimberly looks the same.



The first one is the only one I care about tbh. Reply

Debbie 😔😔



Halloweentown 2: Kalabar's Revenge is clearly the best Halloweentown movie. Reply

no lies detected. Reply

HOW does Kimberly not age? Last thing I saw her in was Bringing Down The House lol. (Wait...that was before the sequel to Halloweentown) Reply

The cool points are out the window and you got me all twisted up in the game. Reply

I need those Halloweentown shirts <3 Reply

I love these movies (I pretend the fourth one doesn't exist) Reply

RIP Grandma Agie. :( ❤️🎃



The first one was my favorite. The second one was weird, it's like they lost half their budget. I remember the whole movie taking place in the town square, which was smaller than it was before. Reply

Then you must be misremembering. Only one scene took place in the town square. Reply

Oop. lol It's been a long time since I've seen it. Reply

I know exactly what you're talking about! Halloweentown in the second movie looked a lot different and smaller than in the first movie. Reply

aw <3 Reply

Wait you're telling me Dylan didn't grow up into AVGN? Reply

Awww, I love these movies. Well, the first two anyway. Seeing the cast reunited without Debbie Reynolds breaks my heart tho ;_; Reply

It blows my mind when people tell me they’ve never heard of the movies Reply

ok i had a huuuuge crush on the mom as a kid. like i legit only watched it for her Reply

I remember when she showed up on Nashville as a recurring character it would make me happy for some reason Reply

This is the first Halloween without Debbie. : (



It's crazy how she died right after Carrie, so fucking sad. Reply

Is this on any streaming service? Reply

I was obsessed w this movie as a kid. It wasn't a true October for me if I didn't stay up during Halloween week binge watching Disney channel to watch their scary movies. The grandma was my fave character bc I related to her so much.. but then you grow up and realize you really became the mom oop Reply

ugh i was 7 when this movie came out. I remember being so excited for it's release and would watch it almost everytime it was on 1998-2000. I wasn't that impressed with the sequal and I don't even know if I saw 3 and 4.



my other favorite DCOM halloween movies are the iconic Don't Look Under The Bed and Under Wraps 😩 Reply

Lmao im pretty sure the main girl from.Don't Look Under the Bed is a crazy Mormon.

Boogeyman is Alistair from Dragon Age. Reply

Oh, I remember her from the Rose Red mini series. Reply

Marnie grew to be the most recognizable Reply

I had a huge crush on marnie Reply

