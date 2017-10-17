October 17th, 2017, 10:03 pm phreshprince The cast of Halloweentown reunite 🎃 The original cast of Halloweentown all reunited at the Spirit of Halloweentown, where they filmed the movie.favorite halloweentown movie?source 1 2 and 3 Tagged: disney, holiday, reunion Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
The original and II are tied for my fave.
We don't know the fourth film.
I still haven't watched a single Halloween movie this year. I need to get on that. Glad I have the first two Halloweentowns on DVD.
The first one is the only one I care about tbh.
Halloweentown 2: Kalabar's Revenge is clearly the best Halloweentown movie.
The first one was my favorite. The second one was weird, it's like they lost half their budget. I remember the whole movie taking place in the town square, which was smaller than it was before.
It's crazy how she died right after Carrie, so fucking sad.
my other favorite DCOM halloween movies are the iconic Don't Look Under The Bed and Under Wraps 😩
Lmao im pretty sure the main girl from.Don't Look Under the Bed is a crazy Mormon.
Boogeyman is Alistair from Dragon Age.
Even the tv shows had good Halloween episodes, I remember Even Stevens had one where kids in the school were getting their eyes sucked out or something?