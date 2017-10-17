October 17th, 2017, 11:30 pm theqinra American Horror Story: Cult Episode 8 Promo Source Tagged: american horror story (fx), evan peters, sarah paulson Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5858 comments Add comment
She probably thinks that performance was emmy worthy.
i think we're finally able to stop worrying about ally's screams, too!! YAY! also lmao @ ivy justifying her actions by saying it was okay she drove her wife crazy. she bothers me the most.
the thing with emma... i just......
"I remember seeing this movie called SLC Punk! and I always associated Detroit with this punk rock type scene. There was something kind of scary but alluring and kind of underground about blue hair."
He also told the outlet that once he made the connection, blue hair started popping up everywhere.
"I was like, this is some kind of sign and I just have to do it. Everybody has brown hair, blonde hair, and red hair. So it was kind of like, destroy what’s already kind of going on everywhere — what’s normal — and let’s create something new. That was the logic behind it."
http://www.refinery29.com/2017/10/175208/evan-peters-blue-hair-kai-reason-american-horror-story-cult
Meanwhile, Evan Peters is amazing. His best remains the character he played in AHS Hotel, but he's great in Cult too.
Evan did a great job. Looking forward to his portrayal of other historical cult leaders. Lena can choke.
especially since like Hotel before it, he's the only thing worth watching about this season.
How'd she die
His acting seems very forced.