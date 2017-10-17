I'm still laughing @ Billy Eichner fucking Colton Haynes. Ryan Murphy is so fucking transparent. Reply

You know any twink has to blow RM to get on the show Reply

Colton paid extra, unlike the others. Reply

Is this based off anything besides Ryan being gay? Reply

Dunham playing Solanas was ugh and too on the nose.



She probably thinks that performance was emmy worthy. Reply

Wait she was in the ENTIRE episode? Reply

75% was about Lena. Reply

ive never seen her act really but she was awful in this. she almost ruined the ep imo lol Reply

Her voice is so grating. I already couldn't stand her but she was terrible this episode. Reply

Valerie Solanas, the Zodiac killer? Lol I am done with this show. Reply

i'll never forgive ryan for making me sit through 45 minutes of lena dunham Reply

mte lmao Reply

I'm just in it for Evan's performance this season. I can't wait to see him as Jim Jones and Manson. Reply

When it coems to AHS I have zero expectations, suspend disebelief and give in to the camp sooooo I enjoyed this episode. Also, Evan as Warhol kinda did something for me. Reply

Unf! He's truly the best part of the show. Reply

evan was frustratingly attractive as warhol this episode. i wish he'd act in more things!

i think we're finally able to stop worrying about ally's screams, too!! YAY! also lmao @ ivy justifying her actions by saying it was okay she drove her wife crazy. she bothers me the most. Reply

I tried to watch some of his movies, but aside from X-Men, he's in really shitty ones lol Maybe if he gets an Emmy nom for this season and he dumps Emma Roberts, he'll have a shot at better scripts. Reply

aw, really? shit. he really seems to love doing ahs, though, so that's good for him

the thing with emma... i just...... Reply

Ivy is awful and I’m ready for her to leave Reply

I haven't watched this but why is his hair blue? Reply

No specific reason beyond being edgy. Reply

I thought it was like a Joker-esque thing? Reply

"I remember seeing this movie called SLC Punk! and I always associated Detroit with this punk rock type scene. There was something kind of scary but alluring and kind of underground about blue hair."

He also told the outlet that once he made the connection, blue hair started popping up everywhere.

"I was like, this is some kind of sign and I just have to do it. Everybody has brown hair, blonde hair, and red hair. So it was kind of like, destroy what’s already kind of going on everywhere — what’s normal — and let’s create something new. That was the logic behind it."



http://www.refinery29.com/2017/10/175208/evan-peters-blue-hair-kai-reason-american-horror-story-cult

Lena Dunham ruined my whole night. Reply

Lena Dunham was horrible. She ruined the episode for me.



Meanwhile, Evan Peters is amazing. His best remains the character he played in AHS Hotel, but he's great in Cult too. Reply

I'm currently watching tonights episode and I am thisclose to turning it off because Lena Dunham is annoying me. Reply

don't do it! wait for her death, lol. evan really works his magic towards the end. Reply

...Seriously questioning who March thinks he's been inviting to dinner all this time in Hotel but alright.



Evan did a great job. Looking forward to his portrayal of other historical cult leaders. Lena can choke. Reply

right? i knew the masked zodiac showed up in Hotel Reply

Evan Peters is too good for this show.



especially since like Hotel before it, he's the only thing worth watching about this season. Reply

Not getting the Lena hate. Say what you will about her outside of the show (I find her as annoying as most) but she did a pretty decent job tonight Reply

How'd she die Reply

Not sure how to do spoiler cuts! Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] she basically dreams up warhol downplaying her efforts + life and when she tries to kill imaginary!warhol, she hits herself and dies. it's really funny, tbh Reply

Yeah I thought she did a pretty good job with this particular character. Reply

I predict Kai will somehow throw Winter under the bus or she dies this episode Reply

i a2g if she mentions how she went to vassar one more time, i'll bludgeon her myself Reply

