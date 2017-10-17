1992 Olympic Champion, Tatiana Gutsu, says fellow teammate and champion, Vitaly Scherbo raped her





She was such an amazing gymnast. She was doing skills that would still be super difficult today in the 90s. <3 Reply

This is art Reply

wow her beam was gorgeous Reply

So damn solid yet graceful. Reply

Im so horrified watching this, she looks so damn young. Men are sick. Reply

how horrible, not only that it happened, but that Sharipov completely allowed it to happen and was an accomplice. Reply

the bravery here is amazing <3 Reply

this makes me ill Reply

Love and support you Tatiana <3 Reply

I'm both inspired by the courage these women have to come forward and share their story, and equally fucking horrified by the sheer amount of women who have been abused. Men remain the scum of the motherfucking earth. Reply

mte Reply

Heartbreaking and horrifying :( She's amazing for speaking out. <3 Reply

Oh shit. Many women are so emboldened now to share their stories, I hope for them the best Reply

Holy shit, that's horrible Reply

Heartbreaking :( Reply

So brave of her to actually hear her name her rapists and his accomplices. Whenever you hear these horrible stories the names of these sick criminals are never mentioned. Takes so much courage, so she has my outmost respect for calling them out like this. Wishing her all the best. Reply

She is so brave. We live in such a fucked up and depraved world and men are responsible for most of the problems. Reply

I have a feeling there is a lot, and I mean a lot of sexual abuse in women's professional sports. both gymnastics and ice skating require so much training you pretty much give up your life in hopes you'll make an olympic team. families hand their kids over. most are underweight, with a lot of figure skaters and gymnasts talking about the rampant eating disorders. and food issues can go hand in hand with control.



I'm glad she spoke up, and had the courage to publicly name everyone involved.



We need to do something about the statue of limitation laws on sex crimes, and the statues limiting how long you have to sue your abuser. sometimes that's the only "justice" one gets. Reply

jfc, she was just a child :( Reply

I'm so happy for her that she finally feels empowered to let the truth out. Reply

Ugh, fucking horrible. :( She's so brave to speak out about this and name names. Reply

Svetlana Boguinskaia I am very sorry to hear this story about Tatiana Gutsu, breaks my heart to know what she went trough ... I am a Woman who will stand up for people i know and care about. One of the people in Tatiana's story who i personally know for 28-29 years is Rustam Sharipov who i been with in many trips as a gymnast , many shows after Olympics, who personally stood up not only for me but many others who need it help in any situation . Rustam is one of the greatest people i ever met, he is good friend,coach,father and a husband to his wife. I just want to let others know that HE would NEVER stay and do nothing in situation like this.



BOGIE WHY. I'm so disappointed, that post was not the place to make that reply smh.

Reply

