1992 Olympic Champion, Tatiana Gutsu, says fellow teammate and champion, Vitaly Scherbo raped her
Inspired by #MeToo, Tatiana Gutsu, the 1992 female Olympic all around champion, shared a facebook post about being raped by Vitaly Scherbo, the 1992 male Olympic all around champion. Both were on the Soviet national gymnastics team for years and competed for the Unified Team, the last Olympic team where the former countries from the Soviet Union all competed together. Gutsu is from Ukraine and Scherbo is from Belarus. Gutsu, Scherbo, Tatiana Toropova, and Rustam Sharipov all competed for the Soviet Union at the 1991 DTB Cup in Stuttgart, Germany. Gutsu says that Scherbo raped her at that competition when she was only 15 and he was 19. She also says that Toropova and Sharipov also knew about the rape, but did nothing to help her. It is unclear because English isn't her first language, but some Russian speakers say that she meant that Toropova heard the rape happening, but didn't stop it, and that Sharipov acted as a bodyguard for Scherbo while he raped Gutsu. Scherbo has owned a gymnastics club for both boys and girls in Las Vegas, called Vitaly Scherbo School for Gymnastics, since 1998. Sharipov has been the head coach for Ohio State's men's gymnastics program since 2011.
Aly Raisman, Dominique Moceanu, and Kathy Johnson, American gymnasts who have been vocal critics of USA Gymnastics and Larry Nassar, have tweeted their support for Gutsu.
I support you Tatiana, I am so sorry. I am devastated. Vitaly you disgust me. Those who looked the other way are just as guilty. https://t.co/goaqk3AwgV— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) October 17, 2017
Crushed by this news. I am so sorry Tatiana. You are brave beyond words, heroic to come forward and have my full support. https://t.co/deQhVO77LX— Kathy Johnson Clarke (@kathyjohnsongym) October 18, 2017
💔 for all of the women who've been hurt by all this abuse...Oh Tatiana Gutsu! I'm so sorry this happened...Everyone have your 👀 wide open.— Dominique Moceanu (@Dmoceanu) October 17, 2017
She was such an amazing gymnast. She was doing skills that would still be super difficult today in the 90s. <3
I'm glad she spoke up, and had the courage to publicly name everyone involved.
We need to do something about the statue of limitation laws on sex crimes, and the statues limiting how long you have to sue your abuser. sometimes that's the only "justice" one gets.
