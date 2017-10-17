October 17th, 2017, 08:27 pm theblackwidow Fox News Anchor Claims Radiohead is Elaborate Moaning and Whining 'Ring Tone Sounds' She also claimed the band's fans are "strange, malnourished, and sad." (accurate tbh)source Tagged: news / news anchors, radiohead Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 104104 comments Add comment
and omw @ that other guy dragging musical theater twinks
Don't validate those strange, sad fanboys for their pretentious and obnoxious ways.
lmao CACKLING! Ugh, I feel gross though for agreeing with something that was said on Fox News.
Edited at 2017-10-18 03:56 am (UTC)
I'd be A Punchup at a Wedding
(The intro to Idioteque is my current ringtone lol)
hmm i’d probably go with there there
iconic
but I'd pick "I lost my-se-eh-eh-eh-eh-ehhhhhhhhhhhhhh-elf" or "it weaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarrrrrrrrrrs". Or the "no's" from A Wolf at the Door
oh it's the moans at the end of how to disappear completely lmao
Edited at 2017-10-18 03:39 am (UTC)
I would've used Sesame Street, but I know how conservatives feel about the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Edited at 2017-10-18 03:17 am (UTC)
Accidentally once bought their album and every time I see the CD I contemplate driving my truck over it.
I am not rational about this, I know.
Sounds like she has issues, not Radiohead fans.