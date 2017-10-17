Girl bye Reply

I watched this show once and it was so boring and annoying. Reply

What else were you expecting? Reply

Something remotely entertaining? They were basically jacking each other off. I guess that's bigots for you Reply

spill it, binch



and omw @ that other guy dragging musical theater twinks Reply

i loved them all through hs, but their fans seem like pretentious douches. Reply

As a Radiohead stan, yes I am strange and sad but malnourished? Hell no, I eat good. Reply

lmao same! Reply

mte Reply

lmao same. Reply

Same here lol Reply

Same Reply

these were my exact thoughts lmao Reply

Yup Reply

lol right Reply

i know they were so close from describing us so well Reply

lmaoooo MTE Reply

i feel like bon iver's music is basically white noise. i tried to listen to 22, a million and it's 1. only 34 minutes long and 2. noise. Reply

I feel that way about Ryan Adams, Father John Misty, Death Cab...the list is long Reply

i dont get his music either Reply

his new album kind of sucks, tbh. The old stuff is way better. Reply

I love his new album. It’s like an indie folk version of 808s & Heartbreak. He was on his Kanye. Reply

they go to my hometown in this ep lol Reply

this ep is so fucking twisted, and yet it always cracks me up. Reply

this is so classic Reply

faux news is the last thing i need to see in my ONTD *rolls eyes* i hope Radiohead's stans come for them Reply

i hope Radiohead's stans come for them





Don't validate those strange, sad fanboys for their pretentious and obnoxious ways. Reply

Faux News has no chill Reply

I know this bitch with 2007 frames did not just slander Radiohead Reply

She also claimed the band's fans are "strange, malnourished, and sad."



lmao CACKLING! Ugh, I feel gross though for agreeing with something that was said on Fox News. Reply

same but she didn't lie about radiohead Reply

don't validate these trump enabling nazi-sympathizers pls



Edited at 2017-10-18 03:56 am (UTC)

I guarantee this woman has never had her back blown out just by looking at her. Reply

That's still the least offensive thing that's ever been said on Fox. Reply

If Thom Yorke's moaning was your ring tone, which song would you choose?



I'd be A Punchup at a Wedding Reply

That song is so underrated!



(The intro to Idioteque is my current ringtone lol) Reply

Reckoner. i'm so obsessed with that song Reply

One of my top top top favorites for sure. Reply

oh that’s a good choice



hmm i’d probably go with there there Reply

Nonono nonono nonono nonono, nonono nonono nonono nonono, nonono nonono nonono nonono, nonono nonono nonono nonono, nonono nonono nonono nonono, nonono nonono nonono nonono, nonono nonono nonono nonono, nonono nonono nonono nonono



iconic



but I'd pick "I lost my-se-eh-eh-eh-eh-ehhhhhhhhhhhhhh-elf" or "it weaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarrrrrrrrrrs". Or the "no's" from A Wolf at the Door Reply

the sandwiches part from Talk Show Host Reply

I have something in mind but I can't even remember what song this is from lmao



oh it's the moans at the end of how to disappear completely lmao



Edited at 2017-10-18 03:39 am (UTC)

the climax of Let Down Reply

I've actually had the intro to Airbag and the intro to Everything In Its Right Place as my ringtone in the past lmao. I haven't had a custom ringtone in yearsss though Reply

You forget so easily in you and whose army Reply

I'd like to hear what she listens to. Reply

Probably Toby Keith Reply

Toby keith is allegedly a democrat which is funny to say the least Reply

I would've used Sesame Street, but I know how conservatives feel about the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Reply

She's clearly the biggest fan of that chick who sang that Bubbley song Reply

Future United States Senator Kid Rock Reply

Taylor Swift Reply

100% Imagine Dragons Reply

right? and barf @ her pretending to like Radiohead for dudes Reply

Bitch I wish I was malnourished Reply

why is this news Reply

ive actually never listened to radiohead besides creep Reply

So she likes hipster guys? Hipster or otherwise, anyone I've dated just had to suck it up if I didn't like their music, and I didn't have the energy to pretend I liked theirs. Reply

malnourished compared to your unfortunately oversized, intentionally undereducated, oppressed, middle-American target demo? I'll take it lol Reply

I'm down such a music rabbit-hole right now. I'm just watching LCD Soundsystem, the Pixies and Foo Fighters for hours. Like, I knew all this music but I never really listened, if that makes sense.



Edited at 2017-10-18 03:17 am (UTC)

pixies are one of the best US bands imo! Reply

100% They're so good. Reply

Listening to these bands makes me want to play music and it's been a long time since I felt like that I still don't know if I can but damn, they make me want to try. Reply

Oh I was doing the same thing last night! Boppin' to Depeche Mode and MGB





Reply

I'm starting to get into the Pixies and I'm wondering why it took me so long to do so. Reply

LCD are legends but I'm ngl their new album isn't really clicking for me the way their first three did. Maybe it'll eventually grow on me though. Reply

I hate The Pixies.

Accidentally once bought their album and every time I see the CD I contemplate driving my truck over it.

I am not rational about this, I know.

Reply

Fox News perpetuate flop opinions, grass is green, sky is blue. etc. Reply

Radiohead>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>these soul sucking GOP loving, nazi embracing dweebs. Reply

bitch bye Reply

Wait so she's been pretending to like them, to get men who are their fans, who she calls strange malnourished and sad?



Sounds like she has issues, not Radiohead fans. Reply

She’s a Fox News anchor. Of course she has issues Reply

