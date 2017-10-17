Project Runway's cheating scandal, explained

Claire was so annoying. I'm glad she got disqualified. They really need to stop sucking Brandon's dick.



I still think this desperate ratings-ploy could have been done a bit better. Heidi's cheery "What's happening guys?! What's going on!" couldn't have been more forced.



Also lmao Keith...what an asshole. Reply

Thread

Link

i don't get the brandon hype!!! am i uncultured swine or something!!! wtf!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He literally looks like those random dudebros who instagram everything and get dreads because they think they're woke when they're actually just white.



His stuff is overrated and boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brandon would not have even made it past the auditions if this still aired on Bravo, bad when it was actually a serious fashion show. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Heidi's "what is going ON" about drove me up the wall. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brandon's aesthetic was interesting in the beginning, but now I'm bored. Everything looks the same. It's like he doesn't even try with the challenges. At least with Kentaro, he has an aesthetic, but is also willing to step outside of his box. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, Brandon wasn't even in the top. And his look this week was laughable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m watching this epsiode right now!!! Will comment again as soon as it’s over (at the runway show part now), but can I just say I am glad the twins are gone!! They were something else ... Reply

Thread

Link

This an oddly flat scandal. This is a scripted plot, it has to be, to keep people watching. Reply

Thread

Link

Cool gif, really really cool Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Seriously, it's pathetic. I used to love this show when it was on Bravo but I had to quit after the Mondo season because the shitty judging drove me insane. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think her outfit got a high score because of the "top" looks, dixie wanted that graphic print (kentaro's far superior look's graphic was not pop-y enough for an exclusive cup). claire's was dumb print anyway wtf dixie / judges y'all a trip. Reply

Thread

Link

claire's print is literally already on a dixie cup, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like, actually Her stupid dust swipe? or a design that looks like a stupid dust swipe?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Zac Posen is an asshole.



Judges ain't ever been shit since Gretchen won Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'll prob watch PR until it goes off air bc i am truly devoted and depsite the shitty sponsors, i am enjoying this season. the designers are all different and pretty talented. i love kenya and kentaro the most. idk when tf they'll finally call brandon out for his overuse of straps like they did when sean used fringe, but i'm hoping it happens soon. he's getting the winners edit when it should be KENTARO.



sooooo glad the twins are gone and gone because they cheated. i'm glad claire's prize got rescinded. it's what she deserves.gif. Reply

Thread

Link

Kenya's "YOU DID!" mouthing at the ceiling had me ROLLING. I love her so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want finalists to be Kentaro, Kenya, and Ayana. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Ayana. She's cute as a button. And as a girl who is large chested and cold all the time and a little modest, I would 100% buy her line. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here for Kentaro actual human cinnamon roll. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's getting the winners edit when it should be *Michael Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her pant print ripped off the b/w striped dixie cup they showed in the commercials. I believe they even had it in the work room. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, and it also ripped off the classic Dixie cup design from the 90's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why can't they have measuring tape? Reply

Thread

Link

It's outside the rules to have anything back at their apartment and essentially, they called her out for working outside of the time limits. She was measuring stuff in her closet, writing down the measurements on her hand, and then using those back when she was in the workroom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oooooh I get it now. I was like 'wait they make clothes of course they have to measure.' But I get it now. Yeah that shit is for sure foul. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IDG how the twins got on the show, the one can't design in any aspect, her sister had to do everything for her. Reply

Thread

Link

Shawn cannot design OR sew (shown clearly in the "twin off" when all she could do was hold the fabric and cry at her dress mannequin while Claire had half an outfit pinned in 10 minutes) and Claire needs Shawn to help her edit her designs and be a sounding board. But them separated is not good at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew as soon as they had to work alone that Shawn would essentially quit because she literally could not put a piece together. They were both insufferable. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They always have one irritating personality. Like how The View has to have at least one dumb Republican. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like the producers are already setting up Brandon to win the show. 🙄 Glad The twins are gone. Both were hideous designers. Reply

Thread

Link

The way the judges completely shut down the contestants' criticisms and THEN completely breezed over Claire being eliminated was nagl. I was hoping they would have apologize for jumping to conclusions. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? I couldn't believe they were acting like she wasn't cheating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I felt the same. I don’t get why it wasn’t addressed in the next epsiode and also why they didn’t seem to take the contestants comments more seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was so mad when they were just like you're mad cause you didn't want her to win? Are you a judge? Being dismissive of the contestants concerns and feelings only for Claire to be ousted for cheating and the judges saying nothing about it. I'd be demanding an apology lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To be fair no one was really giving an actual explanation of what was going on to the judges Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The stuff they said on the runway to the judges was no big deal, which even Tim said. Margarita was acting as if she invented that asymmetrical top, when it's been done a thousand times before. They weren't up there complaining about the tape measure, so the judges didn't know about that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Finally a post about this season. Lol



Michael is so cute.



Glad the twins are gone. They were insufferable. The way they spoke drove me nuts.



The black girl who got kicked off (again) this week was such a disappointment. Glad she's gone.

Reply

Thread

Link

I was so excited for Batani and her aesthetic at the beginning of the season. I have no clue wtf happened. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right?! I thought she was going to be one of my faves. smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had such high hopes for Batani thanks to her personal style. She did not deliver in the slightest bit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Most boring scandal ever. Reply

Thread

Link





This season has been weird, it feels very low-budget, the designers aren't that great but I was enjoying the "drama" and also the models! Naomi Of Plus is iconic.

I'm rooting for Michael and Margarita but Brandon is gonna win for sure with his Yeezy clothes, unfortunately.



I'm glad the twins are gone but even if it wasn't for the measuring tape, Claire should have been sent home cause yes she was ripping off hers and her sister's clothes. The top she made last week ended up not looking exactly like the one Margarita did before but on her sketch it was very, very similar.This season has been weird, it feels very low-budget, the designers aren't that great but I was enjoying the "drama" and also the models! Naomi Of Plus is iconic.I'm rooting for Michael and Margarita but Brandon is gonna win for sure with his Yeezy clothes, unfortunately. Reply

Thread

Link

Kentaro is so adorable. BB YOU WANNA COME LIVE WITH ME?!



I love the models too. YOU GET IT LIRIS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Liris is EVERYTHING. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesss love her <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The models are saving the season. I love their comments Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

brandon is like vetements knockoff which is margiela knock off so like... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched an After Show with Margarita and she said several of the designers saw the twins cheating and told the producers several episodes ago. The producers ignored it and basically were waiting for it to come to a head.



Cheating off-camera at the apartment? Boring. (We aren't all Ken with his Phantom of the Opera facial mask and an iron screeching for a producer.) Having someone stalk off the Runway? HIGH DRAMA.



I'm still baffled at the JCPenney's sponsorship. They're in such trouble that they're closing how many stores down across the country? Everything's constantly 60% off. Yet they have enough bones to be a major backer of Project Runway?! Also the PR clothes on JCP's site are awful. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao ken.



Not surprising they kept the twins for that long. They desperate for ratings bc they know theyll never be high ratings again like on Bravo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





S12 was amazing. That entire Ken x Alexander incident was a mess.S12 was amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ahaha omg he totally looked like the phantom of the opera Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The last time I was in JC Penny their computer system was broken (they could not process any returns - the computers would lock up, and told people they'd have to come back another time) but I saw the Project Runway stuff they had and it was not anything I'd want to buy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was one of only like 5 people who saw Twinning (underrated vh1 show, btw, pretty good for it's recent stuff), and I liked them on it, I didn't realize they were on this now. Maybe I should check out this season now? Reply

Thread

Link

Not if you want to keep liking them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was just gonna ask if they were on that show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not if you liked them on it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean I liked them I guess, but I didn't exactly have strong feelings towards them (or anybody on that show). everyone on that show was crazy, so they came off as the only normal ones for the most part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm here to represent team Kentaro. Reply

Thread

Link





fabio Reply

Thread

Link

Omg truly. I still follow him on insta lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have such a crush. if i ever run into him in manhattan...idk what i'd do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks like a friend of mine. I loved him and his clothes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn't believe the way she spoke to Tim when he confronted her backstage. She wouldn't even look at him. And he was giving her the benefit of the doubt and had a really emotional moment with her and her sister the previous week. I knew from the first ep that I would despise those girls lol. INDEED! Reply

Thread

Link

I assume she thought production was only going to take the measuring tape from her and maybe rescind her win but not exactly disqualify her from the competition so I guess that's why she was acting like it wasn't a big deal with Tim.



Edited at 2017-10-18 03:42 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think she thought it was a big deal. How she kept going "IT WAS JUST A TANK TOP!" Hon, that's the point - if you can't even design a tank top without cheating WHY ARE YOU HERE?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like her monotone robot voice...I'm going aren't you even going to fight for your spot in this competition? Your dignity? ANYTHING? No, she just stared at the opposite wall and said in a flat voice that she cheated. And then gave some stupid speech like a martyr going to the gallows. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the twins were so annoying. good riddance



i laughed at michael and margarita pretending to be sad when claire got kicked out. yall made it happen now wanna act like you didnt want it to go down that way. just own it.



also loled when Margarita thought she invented sideways seams and thought the judges would back her up but didnt.



been a long time since ive looked forward to a PR reunion show but i just know this seasons will be messy fun. Reply

Thread

Link

Even in the critique, Tim told Claire he'd seen that top before from her and Margarita was just furious that he didn't mention her look, and I just could not get on board with her outage because I don't think it was anything special and fashion tends to be things that have been done before in general. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Michael grabbing her wrist and going, "oh I didn't mean for this to happen" OH YES YOU DID. OWN IT. OWN YOUR BITCHINESS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Margarita but girrrl you didn't invent asymmetry!



Claire cheated but the way this was handled was NAGL, obviously I'm sure it was done this way for ratings or whatever though. It just made Michael and his bowl cut look dramatic. Reply

Thread

Link

the only ep of this season I watched was the descendants one and I am still SO SALTY that that bullshit won when the best dress was 'safe'. It really did look like a smock that was cut up and nothing like the movie/Kara Saun's impeccable work. FOR SHAME



Also the twins were super annoying so I'm glad they're gone Reply

Thread

Link

The twins were so irritating and I was glad she got kicked off and didn't win the money for that challenge because of it. They're not allowed rulers or measuring tape or whatever, so yeah, it is cheating. Reply

Thread

Link









(Edit: From what I read on Reddit, Claire is wearing a Puma sweater)



Edited at 2017-10-18 03:54 am (UTC) I mean... she even wore the sweater to her final "audition"...(Edit: From what I read on Reddit, Claire is wearing a Puma sweater) Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, she really did copy everything she did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link