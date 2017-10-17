Tessa Thompson is pushing for an All-Female Marvel Film
Actress @TessaThompson_x pitched an all-woman #Avengers movie to Kevin Feige! 💪 #ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/vQFAamJORJ— IMDb (@IMDb) October 16, 2017
- Tessa Thompson wants an all-female Marvel superhero film.
- At a Marvel photoshoot, she went up with Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Olsen to ask Marvel president and certified human thumb Kevin Feige for an all female Marvel film
- "But, Brie Larson is now in the Marvel Universe. I mean, Angela Bassett is. I kind of want a movie like—it's everybody."
SOURCE
An all-female Marvel film would be amazing but considering Kevin Feige kept promising a Black Widow film that we clearly aren't making any progress on...I don't trust him to make it happen.
I doubt an all female movie will happen tho. :/
Also Tom Hiddleston looks hot in that video.
I wanna like Tessa but she has said some really sketchy shit and seems ot be unbothered by colorism in the industry.
“I remember reading some idea that I had been cast in Creed because I'm light-skinned," she says. "That idea — that I'm in a position because Hollywood is so racist, I get parts because I'm more palatable — it's not that I'm uncomfortable confronting the validity of that, it's that I also feel—” She stops and bites her lip. "I have a hard time with that. Because I just don't think it's true.”
https://www.buzzfeed.com/anitabadejo/tessa-thompson-seizes-the-moment?utm_term=.wf5rrJY5da#.utgjjb0W5O
Not that I feel strongly about any of the Marvel dudes.
NHF Brie's casting because Carol Danvers is supposed to be much older. But we all know if you're a woman in the MCU you're under 40.
Meanwhile, I can't wait to see Thor and Tessa as Valkyrie.
I just hope she doesn't go into hiding like Civil War and is actually present for the damn conclusion of Infinity War
I doubt she's going anywhere, she's the highest profile female Avenger.
Edited at 2017-10-18 03:18 am (UTC)
Better yet, just kill off Hawkeye and bring her into the MCU
Edited at 2017-10-18 03:29 am (UTC)
anyway i just wanna use this post to say im catching up on some marvel titles and i could rip my hair out. bendis' work has become unreadable. america is trash. jean grey isnt even a true solo book. its neverending.