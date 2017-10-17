Bucky/Nat

Tessa Thompson is pushing for an All-Female Marvel Film


  • Tessa Thompson wants an all-female Marvel superhero film.

  • At a Marvel photoshoot, she went up with Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Olsen to ask Marvel president and certified human thumb Kevin Feige for an all female Marvel film

  • "But, Brie Larson is now in the Marvel Universe. I mean, Angela Bassett is. I kind of want a movie like—it's everybody."


An all-female Marvel film would be amazing but considering Kevin Feige kept promising a Black Widow film that we clearly aren't making any progress on...I don't trust him to make it happen.
