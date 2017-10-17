Tessa Thompson is pushing for an All-Female Marvel Film

Oh mylanta, I'm glad the Henry V look is back... Reply

Thread

Link

I feel feelings coming back because of it and I need that to not happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sistren he's not worth it. He dated La Diabla/Darth Susan bc he was thirsty attention whore Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nnnn Tom's hair looks like it wants to crawl away from his face DX



I doubt an all female movie will happen tho. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Tessa and Valkyrie have been getting rave reviews so far so I can't wait to see her in Ragnarok, and I'm obviously hf more of her in general. An all-women team up would be amazing, plz let it happen. Phase 4, Feige. Reply

Thread

Link

What are they saying about Cate? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't really remember in all honesty, I've been focused on Valkyrie being called the standout. And they're only twitter reactions at the moment, so they're mostly pretty general since they're short, but Valkyrie's had a reasonable number of people saying she's a standout, which is why I remember. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No matter how good she is, Marvel sucks at writing villains. Loki was the only ~aight~ and memorable villain. The bad guy from Civil War whose name I'm forgetting was pretty twisted too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like, why haven't we had a female-led Marvel movie, yet?! For real! (I mean, we all know the reason why) But I've been dying in wait. (Elektra doesn't count. Anything related to that Daredevil release needs to just be forgotten). Even from Fox, like, I get it: Wolverine's a fave, but Storm is sf awesome. Rogue or Kitty Pride could have their own spinoffs. /feelings Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw a trailer for Red Sparrow with JLaw and it's basically the Black Widow movie (idk if it will be good but we deserve one)



Also Tom Hiddleston looks hot in that video. Reply

Thread

Link

Do you need the number of my optometrist? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Red sparrows is based on a series of novels lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bc authors can’t ~be inspired by other media when writing books? red sparrow was published in the 2010s while black widow has existed as a character since the 1960s. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here about Tom - do you wanna form a support group? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A black window film with Scarlett Johanns on? who is asking for that Reply

Thread

Link

Tom sis comb it forward or pick a different style because damn.



I wanna like Tessa but she has said some really sketchy shit and seems ot be unbothered by colorism in the industry. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah that's kinda why I side eye her too. D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





“I remember reading some idea that I had been cast in Creed because I'm light-skinned," she says. "That idea — that I'm in a position because Hollywood is so racist, I get parts because I'm more palatable — it's not that I'm uncomfortable confronting the validity of that, it's that I also feel—” She stops and bites her lip. "I have a hard time with that. Because I just don't think it's true.”



https://www.buzzfeed.com/anitabadejo/tessa-thompson-seizes-the-moment?utm_term=.wf5rrJY5da#.utgjjb0W5O Not the OC but here you go Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

noooo I love her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't feel strongly enough about any of the Marvel women to give a fuck about this, to be honest.



Not that I feel strongly about any of the Marvel dudes. Reply

Thread

Link

Nah, keep it. Reply

Thread

Link

I want an all-female heroes for hire or daughters of the dragon netflix series Reply

Thread

Link

Part of the problem is that Marvel doesn't have the rights to some of their most famous female characters. Interested with what they do with Valkyrie and Captain Marvel. Not really interested in a Black Widow movie tbh, I feel she works better in small doses tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

After seeing Atomic Blonde they could very easily do a Black Widow movie. its easy. give it some Bond elements too.



NHF Brie's casting because Carol Danvers is supposed to be much older. But we all know if you're a woman in the MCU you're under 40. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everything about the Captain Marvel movie seems so strange to me at the moment. The young casting, being set in the 90s, like ??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My bff really liked the idea of Gwendoline Christie tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yup, but a decrepit RDJ can still be Tony Stark :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I wish I liked Scarlett as Natasha more because Black Widow could make an awesome stand-alone but ehhhhhh on ScarJo.



Meanwhile, I can't wait to see Thor and Tessa as Valkyrie. Reply

Thread

Link

Scarlett could potentially bring box office receipts. She's been one of the highest grossing actresses ever so it could work.



I just hope she doesn't go into hiding like Civil War and is actually present for the damn conclusion of Infinity War Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like she kinda tanked herself with Ghost in the Shell, lol.



I doubt she's going anywhere, she's the highest profile female Avenger. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









Edited at 2017-10-18 03:18 am (UTC) Yesss, give me my Fearless Defenders but with a better plot! Reply

Thread

Link

Kate Bishop and America could make an awesome Netflix series. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah until we get white girl who happens to be half latina lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And what's wrong with this? Why you gotta shit on biracial people for sis?? Who r u?????? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

STOOOPP, let me dream optimistically. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It would be GREAT and Jessica Jones already was in an arc with Kate so we'd get a cameo in! And the shit Kate would say about Danny Rand



Better yet, just kill off Hawkeye and bring her into the MCU Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could be here for this. Also I'm feeling uncomfortable feelings for Taylor Swift's most embarassing ex in this video and I need help. Reply

Thread

Link

Sis. REMEMBER THE REFUGEES WERE WATCHING THE NIGHT MANAGER AND IT SAVED THEIR LIVES



Edited at 2017-10-18 03:29 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was the *pretentious accent* *Medicins Sans Fronteirs*~ who watched Night Manager. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL That is what I like to call the Hiddeous Humblebrag. XD Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Here you go. All feelings gone. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm just putting this out into the universe but A-Force series Reply

Thread

Link

but both fearless defenders and a-force flopped hard soo...



anyway i just wanna use this post to say im catching up on some marvel titles and i could rip my hair out. bendis' work has become unreadable. america is trash. jean grey isnt even a true solo book. its neverending. Reply

Thread

Link

616 Jean Grey is coming back tho with a vengeance. Hope she roasts Emma. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only read Hawkeye lmao I haven't the heart to read Chip's Spiderman yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the way marvel comics is shooting itself in the foot would be fascinating if it wasn’t so fucking bizarre. NOTHING they’re putting out is worth a shit lately and every single decision they make is the wrong one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just need my Kate Bishop and the Tumblr fancasts of her being Arden Cho to come to life Reply

Thread

Link

Arden Cho is a beauty so I fully support this fancasting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link