Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini Join JLo's New Rom-Com Second Act

yea

I just want more rom coms!! I'm so sick of all the superherowhatever that clogs up the film industry at the moment. Bring back romantic comedies !!

Thisssss

I miss jlo in rom coms. They're a lot of fun. I'll be watching.

I definitely miss rom coms, but not JLo's...she always does this whisper-talk thing and it's annoying.

Remini will play Lopez's best friend.



Wow what a unique character to showcase Leah's acting skills.

Will she also be a big mouth ex-scientologist with huge nails?



Edited at 2017-10-18 04:04 am (UTC)

"Will you support this WoC-led movie?"



No.



Vanessa Hudgens and JLo are both awful imo.

lol ikr

I really miss rom coms, I recently watched 'suddenly 30' with mark ruffalo and jennifer garner it was such a good movie, I cried at this scene:

Reply

ohhh huh there must be two different titles, because I have the DVD and its called 'suddenly 30'

Lmao

Are JLo and Vanessa considered WOC again here because I could pull up some comments where people dismissed them as white women.

When the hell has JLo ever considered white?

Never in my wildest brown dreams would I ever think of JLo being considered white but I've seen people make comments here about it recently. I remember they pointed out the fact she played an Italian in The Wedding Planner as proof (somewhat unconvincingly imo because bish straight up nuyorican in everything she does).

vanessa was so cute and funny on powerless, im sad that got cancelled

I'm so here for this.

I follow and unfollow Vanessa on Instagram all the time. She's gorgeous but also annoying in large doses.

I would never pay money to watch a JLo movie in 2017, but I will watch this 20 times when it reruns every weekend on Lifetime in 5 years!

I'd support this if A) I didn't hate JLo's American Idol judge run and B) Vanessa Hudgens didn't bother me for reasons that elude me.

absolutely, anything to get at d*v*d m*sc*v*g*

rooting for WOC romcoms for sure. It really irks me that 'With this Ring' was a lifetime release when it was cute & totally good enough for standard romcom fair in a theater -



Reply

We need more rom com movies. I might watch but who's the male lead?

