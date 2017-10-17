Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini Join JLo's New Rom-Com Second Act
.@VanessaHudgens joins @JLo in the romantic comedy 'Second Act' https://t.co/Zcj2al9u7K pic.twitter.com/aPVhcwICPz— Variety (@Variety) October 17, 2017
The STXfilms feature follows a big-box store employee (Lopez) who, after reinventing herself, gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree. Hudgens will play Zoe, a young executive at a consumer goods company. Remini will play Lopez's best friend.
Source
ONTD, will you support this WoC-led movie?
Wow what a unique character to showcase Leah's acting skills.
Will she also be a big mouth ex-scientologist with huge nails?
Edited at 2017-10-18 04:04 am (UTC)
No.
Vanessa Hudgens and JLo are both awful imo.