Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini Join JLo's New Rom-Com Second Act



The STXfilms feature follows a big-box store employee (Lopez) who, after reinventing herself, gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree. Hudgens will play Zoe, a young executive at a consumer goods company. Remini will play Lopez's best friend.

