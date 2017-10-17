Glee actor and convicted pedophile Mark Salling slit his wrists in suicide attempt.
#Entertainment | 'Glee' star @MarkSalling 'cut wrists' before pleahttps://t.co/XYkctF3cen pic.twitter.com/BcmXVBBxUJ— The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) October 17, 2017
- He did it back in August, before striking a plea deal over his child porn charges.
- That's why he's using long sleeves in most of his pics.
- More than 50,000 images of child pornography were found on the actor's laptop and another 4,000 images and 150 videos were found on a flash drive.
We don't really need another pedo in this world, so bye.
That shit is bigger than my CockyBoys collection.
Exact same. I mean, he gets off on things that destroy literal children. He deserves to suffer so much worse.
you aren't getting any sympathy from me, you piece of shit
Fuck him
Burn that shit up
he deserves no sympathy, no forgiveness, no headlines until he's dead and they run an obit
solitary is cruel and unusual punishment but for people who commit crimes like these... i feel more vengeful than i'm prepared to admit
what a fucking coward
Better luck next time
Hopefully he rats out/has ratted out other pedos before he exits tho
It was just unnecessary and uncalled for in that post. And the levels of distinction being made just to prove a point...I can't.
I'm not surprised that he is a sex maniac tho, I read some news bits when he went to the Philippines a long time ago and apparently he did a lot of questionable things while there.
Also, this topic reminds me of that Darknet episode about pedos who prey on countries like Thailand. I fucking nearly lost it when that woman cried about how Americans go to her country to take advantage of the children there. I felt her rage boil within me...
He's gonna suffer a LOT in prison.
The psychology I read says most feel embarrassed that people know, that their image is tarnished. They don't feel guilty, predators like this usually only care about themselves. It's an ego thing.
In this case though, if they felt guilty, they wouldn't be doing it at all. Or they'd try to find ways to completely avoid being in situations where kids are present.
I've actually read somewhere, or watched a documentary, idk, of a guy who knew he was a pedophile, and he voluntarily chemically castrated himself.
So for this fucker, I'm thinking it's about losing face.
May he rot in hell.