Glee actor and convicted pedophile Mark Salling slit his wrists in suicide attempt.


- He did it back in August, before striking a plea deal over his child porn charges.
- That's why he's using long sleeves in most of his pics.
- More than 50,000 images of child pornography were found on the actor's laptop and another 4,000 images and 150 videos were found on a flash drive.

Source

We don't really need another pedo in this world, so bye.
