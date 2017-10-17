"This Is Us" 2x05 Promo
2x05 "Brothers" - Kate surprises Toby at work. Kevin and Randall attend a charity fundraiser for Sophie's hospital. Jack takes the boys on a camping trip, leaving Rebecca to deal with some unexpected news.
Source: YouTube
I LOVE BETH SO MUCH! WTF AT THAT ENDING THOUGH.
Mandy was absolutely amazing during that scene where Rebecca confronted her mother.
Edited at 2017-10-18 04:08 am (UTC)
Rebecca's mother is my mother. Almost a carbon copy I swear. Not even in the house for a minute and she nitpicked about 6 different things.
I hope that Deja can work out with Randall and his family.
toby is still the worst tho
This foster daughter situation is not going to end well for Randall at all. It's a good storyline, but, I just have a bad feeling it's going to really bite him in the end.
I'm not sure I really buy Jack and Rebecca being this woke, I felt their whole explanation to Randall about his grandmother's subtle racism was just too evolved for them and their time...
love all the pearson scenes even if some of them make me anxious. like i knew that scene where randall was tring to relate to deja at the end was going to go badly. beth was lovely though, and my heart broke for her when deja comes downstairs after chopping off all her braids.
rebecca's mom is awful and i know that people compare them but i think her mom is a bit more harsh and doesn't actually seem to come for a place of concern/good intentions like rebecca with kate, however misguided those are. and i wish fandom would ease up on rebecca. the grandma's racism did not seem that subtle at all. like the basketball comment or being shocked randall got into a private school... like come on, the only person she should have been shocked about getting into a private school would be kevin. also as stated above randall thinking his grandma shot jfk was hilarious and cute. loved him trying to get chicken pox before the science fair. how very... randall. lol.
also adult kevin.... i don't think that's exactly what your father had in mind by battling things out. you know since you still had to take care of yourself when you had the chicken pox.
idgaf about adult kate or her pregnancy.