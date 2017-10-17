"This Is Us" 2x05 Promo

Ugh, Kate doesn't deserve to be tied to that fucker, Toby, forever. He's the worst.



Mandy was absolutely amazing during that scene where Rebecca confronted her mother. Reply

Thread

Link

mandy moore killed that scene. i say it all the time but i am SO impressed with her acting. she's incredible in her role. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think Kate is going to have the baby. She'll probably have a miscarriage which they'll deal with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bah I'm in the middle of watching it right now but my gosh is Beth just stunning. I'm so distracted by how gorgeous she is in every scene she's in. Reply

Thread

Link

she is STUNNING. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just don't give a shit about the twins AT ALL. Give me Randall and his family and Pearson flashbacks. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. Kate and Kevin are just so self-centered and oblivious to anyone who isn't themselves or each other. I love Randall and his family I would be fine just following their story lines. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sometimes I wish the show was just about them.



Edited at 2017-10-18 04:08 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also Sterling's voice is so comforting and I liked Mandy Moore's makeup in this episode. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still having a hard time feeling anything for Kate but yay for her for being pregnant.



Rebecca's mother is my mother. Almost a carbon copy I swear. Not even in the house for a minute and she nitpicked about 6 different things.



I hope that Deja can work out with Randall and his family. Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't started this season yet, and from what I've seen in the promos, the new teen Randall's trying to adopt (foster?) is making me not want to. I'd rather the new kid had been a baby. I hate annoying, teenage drama. 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

you’re missing out because there were some really great scenes with the foster daughter tonight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

randall and his family still have the best scenes - the show isn't rushing deja (the foster teen girl) into being one big happy family, its actually happening pretty slowly and naturally.



toby is still the worst tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the foster parent scenes is one of the best storylines they've done tbh. i was worried about how they would handle it, but they've done really well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but if it was a baby there wouldn't be much of a storyline since babies can't do anything lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pregnant, really? Mess.



This foster daughter situation is not going to end well for Randall at all. It's a good storyline, but, I just have a bad feeling it's going to really bite him in the end.



I'm not sure I really buy Jack and Rebecca being this woke, I felt their whole explanation to Randall about his grandmother's subtle racism was just too evolved for them and their time... Reply

Thread

Link

I feel you on that last part but I think it's all down to that they're learning and realizing that they prob had fucked up ways...like in the first season during the pool scenes with the other black people. I think that set them straight a bit to like open their eyes and wake up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was thinking the same, re: jack and rebecca. but at the same time, the mother wasn't really being all that subtle about it, so it's not like they were really picking up on microaggressions or being that woke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuuuuck I knew I was forgetting to watch something Reply

Thread

Link

did NBC move the airtime up this week??? i could've sworn it was 10pm EST last week Reply

Thread

Link

No, it was 9 last week too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I joke about crying every ep but I really do get a bit emotional on some parts. I think cause some aspects of this show remind me of classic NBC during like the ER era Reply

Thread

Link

i don't mind kate or kevin as character, really, but i just... don't care about their storylines. at least as adults. i really like kid and teen kate, and can get into her storylines. kevin is a lost cause all together. meanwhile, all three versions of randall and all of his storylines are delightful. Reply

Thread

Link

Still have to catch up, but thank God This Is Us is on netflix because I fricken love it! It really is my type of show, i love my basic wholesome white people dramas, but it hasn’t randall and adds realism and I love that lmaoo Reply

Thread

Link

i knew they were gonna go w kevin having a problem w pain killers Reply

Thread

Link

Any stream links? I can never find any legitimate ones, and I don't feel like waiting for Hulu to upload it at 2AM : / Reply

Thread

Link

Kid Randall was so damn adorable trying to catch chicken pox this whole episode. And his little face when his grandma didn't want to look at his science experiment :( Reply

Thread

Link

he is so adorable. I laughed at his little face when he thought his grandma shot MLK. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao! That got the biggest laugh from me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just want to skip to all the beth and randal scenes. Reply

Thread

Link