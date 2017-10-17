The Mane Event: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir will get married live on BET tonight!
Airing live on BET tonight at 10 p.m., witness the union of rapper Gucci Mane and his soon-to-be wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir!
Celebrity guests include Big Sean, Jhene, 2Chainz, Lil Yachty, Kim Zolciak, Trina, Monica, and more!
Viewing post? Anybody gon' watch this tacky ass shit?
And that tales episode was great!it’s the first episode of the show ive actually caught and it was one of my favorite songs!
but I know you're right
Kim and Brielle fucked up their faces even more so then before. Brielle looks 40 when she is barely old enough to drink.
idc about this non-event so i'm taking this opportunity to proclaim that i have at last finished helter skelter, and i feel like i need an extremely stiff drink
for an expensive dress, the underlining could match her skin tone better. big sean turned up to a wedding in sandals and socks... an all white wedding looks stupid & tack asf!
idgaf! The sparklier, the better! 💒🌟🌠🎆🎉🎊✨
Jhene, Sean and the rest of them niggas look good though! I wonder if Keyshia's kids she left in Jamaica will be at the wedding
i forgot about that AYY LMAO
I find it super cute that he made Zaytoven one of his groomsmen.
And lmao at her wanting "natural makeup" and having her face that beat