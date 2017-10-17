Hex Girls

The Mane Event: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir will get married live on BET tonight!



Airing live on BET tonight at 10 p.m., witness the union of rapper Gucci Mane and his soon-to-be wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir!

Celebrity guests include Big Sean, Jhene, 2Chainz, Lil Yachty, Kim Zolciak, Trina, Monica, and more!






Viewing post? Anybody gon' watch this tacky ass shit?
