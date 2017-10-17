The Mane Event: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir will get married live on BET tonight!

Lol I’m watching



And that tales episode was great!it’s the first episode of the show ive actually caught and it was one of my favorite songs! Reply

jhene and sean look super cute Reply

she has on a casual dress... he's wearing a tux w slippers. where are they cute Reply

mte Reply

im amazed how short she is, in heels shes shorter than tiny sean damn Reply

she's gonna feel so stupid when he runs off with one of her friends. hope that whispering pays to laser off his face. Reply

I wanna believe they will last for a minute still but I know you're right Reply

Kim and Brielle fucked up their faces even more so then before. Brielle looks 40 when she is barely old enough to drink. Kim and Brielle fucked up their faces even more so then before. Brielle looks 40 when she is barely old enough to drink. Reply

I miss this Kim. Reply

KIM!...it's a wedding. Reply

is this the woman he pushed out of a moving car?



idc about this non-event so i'm taking this opportunity to proclaim that i have at last finished helter skelter, and i feel like i need an extremely stiff drink Reply

Ummm...I don't think I could marry a man who threw a woman out of a moving car. Reply

ohh boyLOL this is news to me Reply

She’s gorgeous but giving major Michael Jackson vibes here Reply

i guess i'll go ahead and just say it.. the dress is ugly ^///^ Reply

omg kim's chest looks painful as fuck in that video Reply

america's royal wedding Reply

eh'one look stupid!



for an expensive dress, the underlining could match her skin tone better. big sean turned up to a wedding in sandals and socks... an all white wedding looks stupid & tack asf! Reply

Really, Sean? Black shoes with an all white tux. Reply

I thought for a second he had black blocks on his feet. Reply

Kim and Brielle are embarrassing. Who the fuck invited them? Jhene and Big Sean look gorgeous. Was Selena Gomez invited? Reply

tmz said selena was invited, but she's working in new york right now Reply

It may be tacky but I love that first pic. The headpiece, the gold wing accents, the bouquet, I love it all.



idgaf! The sparklier, the better! 💒🌟🌠🎆🎉🎊✨ Reply

Kim and Brielle look monsters my GOD



Jhene, Sean and the rest of them niggas look good though! I wonder if Keyshia's kids she left in Jamaica will be at the wedding Reply

Lmao that's exactly what I'm waiting to see 😂😂😂😩😩 Reply

Lol what wait??? She has kids?? With a waist that snatched? Reply

Jhene is so beautiful Reply

Anyone got a stream? Reply

Try tvpc and look for BET on their USA channel list. Reply

Thanks. I tried to load them but was unsuccessful. I have it on tv, there is just a delay on my tv for some reason. Reply

He's wearing bedazzled loafers 😂😂😂 Reply

kelly clarkson and charlie puth? Reply

Why live? Do they have a reality show or what? Still looks less tacky than Messi's red carpet. Reply

Apparently this is the kick *off event for their reality show, The Mane Event.



Edited at 2017-10-18 02:34 am (UTC) Reply

Still looks less tacky than Messi's red carpet



i forgot about that AYY LMAO Reply

So expensive, yet so tacky. Reply

i love that john legend song Reply

Gucci has a beautiful smile.



I find it super cute that he made Zaytoven one of his groomsmen. Reply

