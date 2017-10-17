ONTD Original: 5 Disney Ladies Women Can Majorly Relate To Right Now

Ahh amazing post op 👏🙌 Reply

tysm bb ♡

where's this iconic bitch tho

that's me tbh

RIGHT?! My Disney queen!

Yeeessss

Lmfao yessss

burning in hell where she belongs

Sis, you lured me in with a Mulan gif but she's not on the list?



Dishonor on you, dishonor on your cow...

Edited at 2017-10-18 02:01 am (UTC) mte

mte. I'm a little bit upset now

I was looking for that moment when she called Shang out for trusting her as Ping but not as Mulan. At some point we've all felt that people would put more value on our words and opinions if we were men.

M T E dis ~betrayal rn

mte

mte wtf?



I mean all 5 totally deserve to be there (tho I'd move Pocahontas to the bottom), but it should have been 6 to include Mulan imo!

tbh she is THE Disney lady, so she doesn't even need to be on this list tbh. She is greater than a numbered spot imo

Mulan not being on this list invalidates the whole thing.

This omg false advertising

I feel like Mulan is the most inspiring Disney princess, so not having her on here is a crime IMO

great post op! 👍 i love all these ladies

I tear up every time I see Scar do that to Sarabi.



Queen Yzma is the true female icon, the drama and opulence

Good, Sarabi is here.

Pull the lever, Kronk!!

Considerate of her employees' needs







Incredibly stylish







Yzma is truly the hero we deserve She's a multitaskerConsiderate of her employees' needsIncredibly stylishYzma is truly the hero we deserve

Yes, I only identify with purple Disney women. And occasionally Cruella de Vil

Yess cruella

Yeeeeesssss Yzma is the best!

lol, I loved Yzma.

I love Yzma. Underrated movie

the obvious question is: why do we have these kick-ass female role models in entertainment, and yet these kinds of personalities still aren't accepted in "real" life. I can't climb the corporate ladder acting the way Jasmine does — my superior would label me "difficult" or "disruptive" and my upward mobility is kaput

Megara has always been one of my favourite, if not my favourite Disney character. I related to her when I was 5 years old and now that I'm older I appreciate her a million times more tbh.

Sarabi got like 1 minute total of screen time, but she was a figurative and literal queen through all of it.

I have such a love/hate relationship with Esmeralda lol she's such a stereotype but I loved her so much as a kid that I can't hate her entirely.

She's got one of the best songs in disney canon too

Every song in this movie is legendaey but I hate how downplayed this song is compared to Hellfire. I understand that both songs are good, I just hate that the song about rape and murder is more memorable than this one.

I loved Esmeralda so much as a kid, she was my role model. So I'll always have a huge soft spot for her.

Pocahontas was always my favorite because she stood up to everyone to fight for what she believed in, not just the colonists. It's even harder to stand alone against your friends & family. Her only flaw to 7 year old me was her taste in men.



I love Pocahontas, I still love her. And "Colors of the Wind" is one of my favorite Disney songs.

It's still one of my all time favorite Disney movies. I loved the animation and the songs as a kid. My daughter is actually starting to get into it now and I'm loving listening and watching it all over again lol



And yes I always thought Kocoum was the better choice for her!!

I feel like her taste in men remains flawless bc she let John Smith go and she was all chill like bye bitch u go back home I'm not bothered

GOAT Disney movie tbh

Also where is Kida?

underrated queen 💔

This movie is criminally underrated.

it was a huge money loss for disney, too. i don't get it, it's one of my all time favorites.

Queen Kida for sure

The fact that she isn't even an official inclusion within the Disney princess line is trash tbh!

I love that movie. I remember going to the movies to watch it with my grandma and then she bought me her barbie. It came with the same necklace she wore in the movie and I used to wear it alll the time.

Mood:



My queeeeeeens <3Mood:

Ack I didn't recognize it was you posting this 'til now! lmao



Also that's been my mood lately, too. I think that gif speaks to all of us right now.

what an excellent post wow!

Edited at 2017-10-18 02:33 am (UTC) rapunzel is my fav disney princess

lol relatable

But smh where are Belle & Mulan?



YAS THIS POST!But smh where are Belle & Mulan?

Lmao gonna steal this gif.

Belle, now and always.

Eh, idk disagree.



Like don't get me wrong I stan so so hard for this film. But Belle has never felt that special to me?

"I want adventure in the great wide somewhere" is a line I still relate to

BatB is my all-time favorite Disney movie.

Of all the "traditional" princesses, Belle is the best and I will hear no dissent.

There must be more than this provincial life!



I relate to belle in someways. A bookworm , isolated gal 🤓

JUSTICE FOR MERIDA FIRST BORN OF CLAN DUNBROCH

I get so mad for Merida. Brave started off so well, but ugh it just got terrible.

Merida deserved a better movie than she got.

i was surprised to see so many sexist remarks when i rewatched 'mulan' as an adult b/c for some reason my child self blocked all the "you're just a woman, your opinion is worth nothing", "women're only good for marrying and bearing sons", etc. i remembered it as lighthearted and inspiring, and suddenly it turned so bitter and relevant.

tbh that's what I love about Mulan, that all that is said to her and she straight up says "fuck you" and goes and accomplishes everything

Oh, man, there's a lot in most of them. Like when Jafar tells Jasmine, "you're speechless, I see. A fine quality in a wife."



bastards all around

These women + Mulan are the true HBICs of Disney, and none for those betsy esty baking princesses bye



Edited at 2017-10-18 02:54 am (UTC)

I will not stand for this slander against Tiana.

Fuck I knew I was forgetting someone, my bad bb

But where's Ursula? Also I feel like Joanna from Rescuers Down Under a lot of the time, lmao.



ETA: Mulan's added to the list, yaaaaaay! :D



Edited at 2017-10-18 04:26 am (UTC)

"Well, you know how men are; they think 'no' means 'yes' and 'get lost' means 'take me I'm yours'."



This is one of the realest lines Disney writers have ever come up with. Reply

Thread

