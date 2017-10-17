ONTD Original: 5 Disney Ladies Women Can Majorly Relate To Right Now
If there's anything that won't fail to bring many of us comfort, it's a good old film that we have found companionship in since we were mere wee chaps.
Yet, As adults, we have become a lot more aware of the horrible happenings within the world around us, and we may need our favourite cartoons more than ever before.
And with this, I bring you 5 Disney ladies we can majorly relate to right now:
5.
Megara
Hercules
Have you sworn off man-handling yet?
"Well, you know how men are; they think 'no' means 'yes' and 'get lost' means 'take me I'm yours'."
Admittedly, what makes Meg so relatable is her pettiness at the beginning. She literally sold her soul to the God of the Underworld for the well-being of a man she once loved and trusted, only for him to devalue her worth and turn his back on her for another woman. After that? Well, suffice it to say, she was totally done with men and she canceled them all.
Out of spite, she quit willingly accepting any help offered by The Nice Guys. She also pretty much gave up the obligatory politeness women know all too well about, and took on a more blunt persona.
Even still, she was forced to work for the man she sold her soul to. Unfortunately, allowing ourselves to be poisoned with the power of our own anger won't guide us towards the path of an ideal situation. But it's still nice to let it take over every once in a while, no?
4.
Pocahontas
Pocahontas
That man's voice sounds awfully familiar...
"Still, I cannot see if the savage one is me. How can there be so much that you don't know? You don't know."
Show of hands, who here has encountered a man failing to accept the words "fuck" and "off"? Pocahontas actually climbs a tree to get away from a man who was basically trying to hit on her with his racism. You gotta do what you gotta do to get away, right?
Fortunately for John Smith, Pocahontas holds a mighty patience that many of us bitter Betties could refuel on these days. She holds the hand of the ignorant fool and walks him through all of the things he needs to see in order to understand how blind he is to how far his own knowledge really extends. And, fortunately for Pocahontas, John Smith was actually willing to cooperate. You know it's a fantastical cartoon when.
3.
Sarabi
The Lion King
What happens when a woman speaks up against a man in power?
"If you were half the king Mufasa was..."
During the time Scar claimed Pride Rock as his throne, Sarabi remained the heart of the group of lionesses. They were forced to work under an abusive male, and they didn't dare to complain. In fact, Sarabi would pass through a group of Scar supporters spewing their drool-filled growls as she kept her chin held high.
Subsequently, after failing to reason with the unreasonable Scar, Sarabi spoke up against her superior, who immediately punished her before she could finish her statement. And this was just one out of many similar encounters of abuse, surely. Sarabi is a fine example of a woman with an unwavering strength that serves as the battery to her survival in a society she didn't ask to be a part of. But she really had no other choice, did she?
2.
Jasmine
Aladdin
In this video, we see a group of men deciding on the future of a woman. Sound familiar?
"Did you think I was stupid? That I wouldn't figure it out?"
If there's any woman who can see through men's typical bullshit, it's Princess Jasmine.
Her patience with men disregarding her as an intelligent human being who is perfectly capable of deciding things for herself is thin, if existent at all. Jasmine can be absolutely ruthless to these men, and the way she handles them is what deems her an inspiration to all misandrists/ONTD. She isn't above sicking her pet tiger on the self-absorbed princes that try to woo her with material things and superficial qualities, then laughing about it later.
Even if most of us can't exactly relate to being a wealthy princess, many women can certainly relate to feeling trapped within the thick walls that were built by men who try to keep them in their "rightful places".
1.
Esmeralda
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
When it's 2017 and you can relate to a scene showing injustice in a film that takes place in 1482...
"You speak of justice, yet you are cruel to those most in need of your help!"
A clear choice for the number 1 spot, Esmeralda is a verbal powerhouse who rebels against the unjust cruelties of, arguably, one of the most sinister and darkest Disney villains of all time. She's loud, she's aggressive, she literally kicks ass, and is basically everything a woman wishes she could get away with in the real world. On top of it all, Frollo blames his sinful lust for Esmeralda on Esmeralda herself. Boys will be boys?
Esmeralda resembles an unachievable freedom that we crave, and a beacon of strength that we're desperate for. Though, whether it's against abuse of power in politics, in Hollywood, or in the real world; like Esmeralda, we shall never give up on fighting the good fight.
Bonus
Mulan
Mulan
When a man is shocked and overwhelmed after realizing the true potential of a woman.
"You said you'd trust Ping. Why is Mulan any different?"
An honourable mention, as well as the inspiration for this very list, Mulan is the very embodiment of the lengths a woman will go to in order to thrive in a man's world. She didn't suit the standards that men set for women (who does?) and was therefor considered an outsider. To society, to her own father, even to herself.
She persisted, however, and realized her strength, despite the fact that she was swimming in a sea of discouragement from those around her. To the eyes of many, Mulan wasn't good enough, and she needed to literally save China in order for people to view her as an equal. And they needed the emperor to acknowledge what she did in order for people to view her as a hero.
Every obstacle she had to go through existed by cause of the mere fact that she is a woman. Now that is, unfortunately, something we can all relate to.
Sources: Hercules // Pocahontas // The Lion King // Aladdin // The Hunchbak of Notre Dame // Mulan
