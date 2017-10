ONTD Original: 5 Disney Ladies Women Can Majorly Relate To Right Now

Megara

If there's anything that won't fail to bring many of us comfort, it's a good old film that we have found companionship in since we were mere wee chaps.Yet, As adults, we have become a lot more aware of the horrible happenings within the world around us, and we may need our favourite cartoons more than ever before.And with this, I bring you 5 Disney ladies we can majorly relate to right now:Admittedly, what makes Meg so relatable is her pettiness at the beginning. Shefor the well-being of a man she once loved and trusted, only for him to devalue her worth and turn his back on her for another woman.Out of spite, she quit willingly accepting any help offered by The Nice Guys.Even still, she was forced to work for the man she sold her soul to. Unfortunately, allowing ourselves to be poisoned with the power of our own anger won't guide us towards the path of an ideal situation. But it's still nice to let it take over every once in a while, no?Show of hands, who here has encountered a man failing to accept the words "fuck" and "off"?. You gotta do what you gotta do to get away, right?Fortunately for John Smith, Pocahontas holds a mighty patience that many of us bitter Betties could refuel on these days. She holds the hand of the ignorant fool and walks him through all of the things he needs to see in order to understand how blind he is to how far his own knowledgeextends. And, fortunately for Pocahontas, John Smith was actually willing to cooperate. You know it's a fantastical cartoon when.During the time Scar claimed Pride Rock as his throne, Sarabi remained the heart of the group of lionesses.In fact, Sarabi would pass through a group of Scar supporters spewing their drool-filled growls as she kept her chin held high.Subsequently, after failing to reason with the unreasonable Scar, Sarabi spoke up against her superior, who immediately punished her before she could finish her statement. And this was just one out of many similar encounters of abuse, surely.But she really had no other choice, did she?If there's any woman who can see through men's typical bullshit, it's Princess Jasmine.Her patience with men disregarding her as an intelligent human being who is perfectly capable of deciding things for herself is thin, if existent at all., and the way she handles them is what deems her an inspiration to all misandrists/ONTD. She isn't above sicking her pet tiger on the self-absorbed princes that try to woo her with material things and superficial qualities,A clear choice for the number 1 spot,She's loud, she's aggressive, she literally kicks ass, and is basically everything a woman wishes she could get away with in the real world. On top of it all, Frollo blames his sinful lust for Esmeralda on Esmeralda herself. Boys will be boys?Esmeralda resembles an unachievable freedom that we crave, and a beacon of strength that we're desperate for.An honourable mention, as well as the inspiration for this very list, Mulan is the very embodiment of the lengths a woman will go to in order to thrive in a man's world. She didn't suit the standards that men set for women (who does?) and was therefor considered an outsider. To society, to her own father, even to herself.She persisted, however, and realized her strength, despite the fact that she was swimming in a sea of discouragement from those around her.And they needed theto acknowledge what she did in order for people to view her as a hero.Every obstacle she had to go through existed by cause of the mere fact that she is a woman. Now that is, unfortunately, something we can all relate to. //////////