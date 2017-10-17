Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward suffers gruesome injury during NBA season opener against the Cavs

OHHHHHH BRUHHHHHH Reply

omg I wish I didn't watch that, I hate seeing injuries like that Reply

Hey, I sent you a PM yesterday, idk if you saw it Reply

Same with Aaron and the entire starting lineup of the Doncos :/ Reply

Oh that poor guy! I would be freaking out! Reply

This poor guy Reply

omg I thought it would be no big deal but aaaaaaghhh.





like if that happened to me I would have been screaming and crying. Poor guy. Reply

IKR? How was he not screaming bloody murder? Reply

I can't stomach watching gore. Can some summarize what happened? Reply

He landed wrong and his leg literally snapped at 90 degrees. You can even hear it break in the video. UGHHHHHHHHHH poor guy Reply

OMG I'm still not over seeing that college student break his ankle a couple of years ago so I know I can't watch this injury



Reply

His leg? All I'm seeing is in ankle fucked up. Reply

OK. Watching it again, it's not as bad. His leg like snaps back and he lands hard on his ankle/leg. Reply

AHHHHHHHHH Reply

thank you thank you lol i can't watch those type of videos *YOU DA REAL M V P* Reply

There's no blood. His leg turned a way that it's not supposed to turn...



Edited at 2017-10-18 01:37 am (UTC) Reply

Broke leg. Reply

Ended up just being an ankle fracture but it LOOKS like his leg pulled an Elle Woods Reply

it's not that bad tbh. Reply

It looked like his shoe came off. It did not. Reply

Omg I watched the video and SCREAMED. I still have chills just thinking about it. Reply

oh shit

those other players reactions say it all

poor guy Reply

Holy shit Reply

NOOOOO omg why'd I click play!? Reply

you can hear it but i cant see shit in that video lool.



still not as bad as that college guy whose bone broke right through his skin. talk about gruesome. Reply

Yeah that's the worst I've ever witnessed. Just thinking about it makes my shin tingle Reply

oh wait now i see it. the damn video wasnt loading properly lmao.



anyway i stand by my original comment. Reply

yeah, it took me a minute to figure out who i was supposed to be watching. then the camera swooped down like a vulture and got all up in his ankle Reply

tbf, I think that's more on the producer/director since they chose to broadcast it. Heyward is like directly in front of the cameraman on the ground, so it's not that much of a vulture move. Reply

DELETE Reply

Fuck, the Cavs are savage. Reply

not as bad when that louisville player broke his leg and the bond went through back in 2014 i think? Reply

Oh fuck, that was truly fucking brutal. Reply

Holy shiiiiiiiiiit. Reply

i cringed omg. goddamn first night of the season. i wonder how long he'll be out for. Reply

forever Reply

nope nope nope nope nope Reply

Y’all see that bodybuilder who attempted a backflip and snapped his neck and died instantly? Reply

no

:(

There was a footballer who did a flip as part of his victory celebration after scoring a goal and he landed on his neck, pretty much dying instantly. Reply

whaaa 😱 ?! Reply

that was fucking chilling Reply

wait what/who omg Reply

Edited at 2017-10-18 01:44 am (UTC) Reply

So bad but TTs reaction made me laugh. Reply

lol Reply

lol these grown men squirming Reply

men reacting to gore is so funny



i was watching a movie review the other day and there's a scene where a woman's alien vagina bites the penis off a man while they're having sex and all the guys started screaming and wretching and hiding their faces Reply

they're even worse w/ period blood Reply

I'm sorry but I'm cracking up at the number of dudes who just got up and left like nope I quit forever bye. Reply

That was horrible. Hopefully he has a quick recovery. Reply

I'll never forget being at this big Easter get together with my family and my BIL's family while most of us were standing in the open kitchen/living room watching that Louisville game and it quickly went from, "wait? What happened? Did you see anything? I didn't see anything..." to "HOLY FUCKING SHIT!" Everyone gasped or screamed and physically recoiled. It was a real bonding moment. Reply

i'm too scared to watch this



i saw a gif of the bench reaction and like that's all i need 2 know Reply

Being a professional sports player seems awful Reply

you mean minus the amazing salary and fame and free shit? i agree with you re: football players (permanent brain damage, etc) but NBA players don't have it too bad. Reply

Just the constant pressure to do well in these games, I would imagine that would be stressful. I could never deal with it.



But lol yeah, they're obvi privileged af Reply

