Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward suffers gruesome injury during NBA season opener against the Cavs
😲😲 Prayers for Gordon Hayward 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/gNOLuYe4Pa— Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) October 18, 2017
Early diagnosis claims he suffered a fractured ankle.
#NEBHInjuryReport: After a medical evaluation by Celtics/Cavs medical personnel Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed w/ a fractured left ankle.— Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 18, 2017
source/source
Jesus Christttt that was tough to watch
like if that happened to me I would have been screaming and crying. Poor guy.
Edited at 2017-10-18 01:37 am (UTC)
those other players reactions say it all
poor guy
still not as bad as that college guy whose bone broke right through his skin. talk about gruesome.
anyway i stand by my original comment.
:(
Edited at 2017-10-18 01:44 am (UTC)
The bench reaction
Re: The bench reaction
Re: The bench reaction
Re: The bench reaction
Re: The bench reaction
i was watching a movie review the other day and there's a scene where a woman's alien vagina bites the penis off a man while they're having sex and all the guys started screaming and wretching and hiding their faces
Re: The bench reaction
Re: The bench reaction
i saw a gif of the bench reaction and like that's all i need 2 know
But lol yeah, they're obvi privileged af