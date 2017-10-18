The Flash 4x03 Promos & Description - Luck Be A Lady
The Flash 4x03 Promo & 'Therapy' Promo
4x03 Luck Be A Lady - Episode Description
Barry and the team are hit by a string of bad luck and realise it is the handiwork of a new meta, Becky (guest star Sugar-Lyn Beard) nicknamed Hazard, who has the ability to give others bad luck, while cashing in the benefits for herself.
Meanwhile, Harry Wells returns to Earth-1 to give Wally a message from Jesse.
Airing 24th October.
Sources: Promo, Therapy Promo, Description
Are you the rightful Team Leader of your Superhero Squad, ONTD FlashFam?
Genuinely had some funny moments, the pay phone part legit cracked me up (he found quarters? Sure!), the listing off of dead friends, CYNCO being cute af, and of course WA.
Aka yes by Flash standards as the superior DCTV show lmao (which i'm aware is not saying much at all...)
also nitpicky but i wish wally had a hand in defeating the bad guy? like barry stopped the bullet! but it was wally who injected
kilgrave.
i liked caitlin's ~nice-tuff-girl~ characterisation in the 1st ep but now they're back to awkward goofy quiet-speaking cait. there are so many different versions of her! pick one or integrate these facets better!!
Edited at 2017-10-18 01:57 am (UTC)
Cos lbr he can't do this shit alone and he shouldn't even try. THERE'S NO I IN TEAM, BARRY.
And same also about Caitlin, she was back to awkward goof Caitlin suddenly but her nice-but-tough guarded Caitlin of the first ep was VASTLY superior and finally a change in the right direction for her?!
Like she was wearing jeans and a tank top and jewellery and boots. Now she's back to heeled boots and a cute little romper and the same kind of polished styling too.
He's always needed the team, and he still always needs them.
But most of all he needs to listen to his boss Iris, because SHE IS READY FOR ANYTHING.
Also hella cute good episode, lots of comedy but also Iris being the greatest as per. Just needed MORE WALLY but I get they're gearing up to send him to Earth-2 from next ep :(
As always, Candice is queen/bae; Barry and Iris are the gold standard...etc etc
i feel like after this next ep was when keiynan disappeared for a while, so i wonder if wally's absence has to do with whatever message jesse sends through harry
I just want the writers to actually let Wally do something! Loved the therapy scene with the mom from Even Stevens. Also yassss @ Iris letting Barry know who truly runs this show.
And it's not a funny-haha thing to have Cisco coming up with life-saving hi-tech inventions and putting them in an unused suit instead of the suit of the guy he was regularly fighting crime with. That is character assassination of my fave and it will not stand.