The Flash 4x03 Promos & Description - Luck Be A Lady

The episode was so good! For Flash standards anyway.



Genuinely had some funny moments, the pay phone part legit cracked me up (he found quarters? Sure!), the listing off of dead friends, CYNCO being cute af, and of course WA.



Very good for the standards of all DCTV properties!!!



Aka yes by Flash standards as the superior DCTV show lmao (which i'm aware is not saying much at all...)

He didn't need quarters! He called collect, which is what made it that much funnier to me! LOL Reply

tonight was a fun episode



also nitpicky but i wish wally had a hand in defeating the bad guy? like barry stopped the bullet! but it was wally who injected kilgrave .



i liked caitlin's ~nice-tuff-girl~ characterisation in the 1st ep but now they're back to awkward goofy quiet-speaking cait. there are so many different versions of her! pick one or integrate these facets better!!



Edited at 2017-10-18 01:57 am (UTC)

Ikr re: Wally? Like he didn't need to be knocked out that entire time. It would have been more effective had Barry only just got back under control thanks to Iris to stop the bullet, and Wally inject. Or even better, as Barry is injecting Kilgore shot Kwan and Wally is the one who stops the bullet.



Cos lbr he can't do this shit alone and he shouldn't even try. THERE'S NO I IN TEAM, BARRY.



And same also about Caitlin, she was back to awkward goof Caitlin suddenly but her nice-but-tough guarded Caitlin of the first ep was VASTLY superior and finally a change in the right direction for her?!



Like she was wearing jeans and a tank top and jewellery and boots. Now she's back to heeled boots and a cute little romper and the same kind of polished styling too.

I'm really over Barry trying to make everything about him. They were a team while he was gone, and he comes back and just wants to do whatever he wants. He's not always the best at being part of the team. Reply

He's always needed the team, and he still always needs them.



But most of all he needs to listen to his boss Iris, because SHE IS READY FOR ANYTHING.



He bought into his own hype, when in fact it was ALWAYS the Team who did 99% of everything when it came to Team Flash saving the day, he just implemented it (with their assistance and guidance). So idk what kool aid he was sipping on in the Speed Force but he can not be expecting to come back and suddenly for the first time ever be functional as an independent superhero.

He's always needed the team, and he still always needs them.

But most of all he needs to listen to his boss Iris, because SHE IS READY FOR ANYTHING.

Can I just say... CISCO'S HAIR THIS EPISODE. LORDT PRESERVE ME & SAVE ME FROM HIS LUSCIOUS LOCKS.

Also hella cute good episode, lots of comedy but also Iris being the greatest as per. Just needed MORE WALLY but I get they're gearing up to send him to Earth-2 from next ep :(

Loved this ep. Barry was adorable, and Cisco was so cute. Reply

really enjoyed this ep. i love CYNCO so much Reply

The Flash writers and that lowkey shade to all the other flop DCTV ships calling WA the golden standard. And that is that on that. Reply

Cisco had me crying with laughter, Carlos is a gem!



As always, Candice is queen/bae; Barry and Iris are the gold standard...etc etc

this was a fun episode. i really hope they keep up their promise of having this season lighter.



i feel like after this next ep was when keiynan disappeared for a while, so i wonder if wally's absence has to do with whatever message jesse sends through harry Reply

I just want the writers to actually let Wally do something! Loved the therapy scene with the mom from Even Stevens. Also yassss @ Iris letting Barry know who truly runs this show. Cisco was truly the purest part of this episode.

