flash tomcav givingFACE

The Flash 4x03 Promos & Description - Luck Be A Lady

The Flash 4x03 Promo & 'Therapy' Promo





4x03 Luck Be A Lady - Episode Description

Barry and the team are hit by a string of bad luck and realise it is the handiwork of a new meta, Becky (guest star Sugar-Lyn Beard) nicknamed Hazard, who has the ability to give others bad luck, while cashing in the benefits for herself.
Meanwhile, Harry Wells returns to Earth-1 to give Wally a message from Jesse.
Airing 24th October.

Sources: Promo, Therapy Promo, Description

Are you the rightful Team Leader of your Superhero Squad, ONTD FlashFam?

photo ontdflash 17thoct_zpsp9lczqjc.gif
Tagged: ,