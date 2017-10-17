Charlyne Yi calls out David Cross for being racist
I think about the first time I met David Cross ten years ago & he made fun of my pants (that were tattered because I was poor). Dumbfounded I stared at him speechless and he said to me "what's a matter? You don't speak English?? Ching-chong-ching-chong".— Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) October 16, 2017
Yi is an actress/comedian/director. David Cross is a comedian best known for Arrested Development.
Then after he saw I was offended he asked me if I was going to fight with him karate in a southern accent. Then a few years later he was re-introduced to me after my comedy show with his girlfriend at the time & he said "Hi nice to meet you".— Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) October 16, 2017
I will say this:— Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) October 16, 2017
-I can tell the difference between this man making a joke vs condescending me.
-This happened 10 years ago and I sure as hell hope he's changed (or at the very least, he's scared enough to not be his racist self).
HOWEVER it is very uncool that a 40+ man was being racist towards me, being a young 20 year old woman who was clearly on the verge of tears from his first racist comment.— Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) October 16, 2017
Very much. I have reached out to her to clear this up. I've reached out to others who were there when we met as well to get verification. https://t.co/yDuSkgngNO— )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) October 17, 2017
I agree tho, most people don't realize his range.
"verification" sounds like he's implying she's lying.
And now he's trying "verify" the story? Wtf even
Has he admitted to having a past drug or alcohol problem? It wouldn't excuse it but him admitting he was fucked up on something is the ONLY explanation for his response being that he's looking for others to "verify" the story.
either way, he's an asshole & i feel awful charlyne had to experience that
just apologise ffs.