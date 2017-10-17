Charlyne Yi calls out David Cross for being racist

Yep, he sucks. I think Mr. Show is one of the funniest shows ever made but Bob Odenkirk was always miles and miles above him in talent. Cross brought down basically every sketch he was in. Reply

I love Odenkirk. I feel like he's underrated.

Even now that he's Saul?



I agree tho, most people don't realize his range.

Uh, so, his response is to imply she might be lying? That's an interesting PR strategy

Years ago I was reading a men's mag (that I think was GQ) around the time Scary Movie 2 came out. His interview was one of those last page articles and I distinctly read him saying that he didn't believe in race mixing because that's not what god intended. I was so fucking shocked. I've been searching for that interview online for years but his team may have wiped that from the internet if it ever made it on there to begin with.

Library back issues are a godsend tbh...

Hasn't he always been a pretty outspoken atheist though...?

I guess its nice he apologized but still....just don't be fucking racist. It's not that hard

He didn't apologize.

It apparently is. Look at the world right now.

when did he apologize?



"verification" sounds like he's implying she's lying.

True...I take back what I said lol

For real. There is no excuse for it.. apologizing doesn't mean shit to me.

where dat apology doe

What an asshole

His response leaves a lot to be desired.

What the hell does Amber Tamblyn see in him. This has been mind-boggling me for over a decade

He's ~ironic~ and ~quirky~. Amber is one of those women who will tell you "Oh, you just have to know my man to appreciate his humor." Blech.

Damn, you know her personally?

I always forget they have a child together too

a coupling I will never, ever understand

He's short, fat and ugly...so probably the male version of herself.

Also just realized that if this was 10 years ago, he was probably dating Amber then (can't believe they've been together that long)

Parent

He looks like her dad?..

Yeah I really don't get it at all

Geezus all these shitbags

I saw this a few days ago. He's always given such a creep vibe. Now we know he's racist too.

um wtf at his reply??

So basically he's gonna throw a cease & desist letter at her

He's been trash. Fuck him. "To clear this up" ?? What is clear is that you are a racist asshole. You needed verification? Why on earth would she just make that up, and with such specifics? Jesus he is scum.

I feel like it's set up for an alcoholism defense.

IA

"I've reached out to others for verification." That's what you're going with?

A white man is racist? I am shocked!



And now he's trying "verify" the story? Wtf even

not surprised; he always seemed like a dick irl (which he doesn't seem to deny?). Good for her for acknowledging he might have changed but also calling him out for it.

Amber Tamblyn is in no way responsible for her husband's actions but I'd be interested in seeing if she somehow responds to this. I guess probably not since David responded for himself.



Has he admitted to having a past drug or alcohol problem? It wouldn't excuse it but him admitting he was fucked up on something is the ONLY explanation for his response being that he's looking for others to "verify" the story.



Edited at 2017-10-18 01:24 am (UTC)

i guess, but you're right, being drunk/high isn't an excuse for insulting someone about their ethnicity though

or he's using his platform to try and put doubt in the minds of ppl who believe charlyne

He bragged about doing coke at the White House Correspondents Dinner a few years ago.

I side eye people who are married to racists, either that person is racist too or just doesn't care about their racism because it doesn't affect them.



Edited at 2017-10-18 03:50 am (UTC)

why not release his statement via amber's twitter? i mean.. it's the way to do it, right?

I think we've known he was a self admitted douchebag since like the second chipmunk movie when he bragged about making it a miserable experience for the crew. Amber honey you can do better

this is extremely not surprising from him. he's always come off like ignorant trash. i'm so happy women are calling these fuckers out.

er, what is that response lol

"i've reached out to others to get verification because maybe I don't remember being a racist asshole"

"I had just come from doing cocaine under a table. I have no memory of what I said. I might also have made out with a bartender named Mike, too."

"I don't recall" = "I'm not only lying, but a callous enough person to be racist and not even remember it"

Omg. :( Ugh what does Amber Tamblyn see in him tbh

ugh that's so fucking gross. I love him on AD but he seems like an asshole irl. Glad she called him out.

i can't remember anything specific, but i remember hearing about other sketchy stories of David Cross being misogynistic/racist or at least being a complete douchebag



either way, he's an asshole & i feel awful charlyne had to experience that

Also I was pleasantly surprised to see Charlyne on the Twin Peaks revival lol

I was just thinking the same thing. Her final scene freaked me out.

omg I didn't know that! I'm literally just starting it now (idk why it took so long but I guess I can binge it?) so I'll forward to seeing her. :)

Wellll just to let you know it's just a cameo, lol. But I hope you enjoy the revival anyway. :)

she was brilliant

I'm not normally a fan of her, but she was great in Twin Peaks. One of the most chilling scenes.

