Blac Chyna sues the Kardashian family, calls them "predators"
Blac Chyna Sues 'Powerful, Vindictive' Kardashian Family: They're 'Predators' https://t.co/gYzRrLeJ1B pic.twitter.com/GLRsWVC8Uf— TheWrap (@TheWrap) October 18, 2017
- The lawsuit is against Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner
- She's suing them for assault, battery, harassment and defamation and for working to end her reality show
- They will get your television show canceled, They will go after your endorsement deals. They will condone slut-shaming of you. They will spread lies about you. They will claim you are a bad mother, without evidence. They will even fund a lawsuit about crumbled cookies to get revenge on you for leaving a Kardashian.
source
Edited at 2017-10-18 01:05 am (UTC)
It's not like ur a psycho, sadist or anything.
What crumbled cookies?? Now i want cookies goddammit
Edited at 2017-10-18 01:13 am (UTC)
Sorry but I don't really believe they were the ones to get Rob and Chyna cancelled. The show got cancelled because it sucked and Rob is not someone you can build a show around. She shouldve married Khloe or somebody interesting if she wanted a multi-season TV deal.
That's exactly what I think was going on on her brain. Unfortunately for her the Kardashians have no problem crushing a black woman.
shame they all have children though
Girl who's "they"? You mean Kris.