Blac Chyna sues the Kardashian family, calls them "predators"


  • The lawsuit is against Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner

  • She's suing them for assault, battery, harassment and defamation and for working to end her reality show

  • They will get your television show canceled, They will go after your endorsement deals. They will condone slut-shaming of you. They will spread lies about you. They will claim you are a bad mother, without evidence. They will even fund a lawsuit about crumbled cookies to get revenge on you for leaving a Kardashian.


