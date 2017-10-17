Blac Chyna sues the Kardashian family, calls them "predators"

The picture of the two of them reminds me of a bowl of mashed potatoes. Reply

Thread

Link

What do you have against mashed potatoes? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mashed potatoes are beautiful don't do them like this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She tried to prey on them and it didn't work out in the long run. Reply

Thread

Link

bloop there it is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i was gonna say, if they're predators, so is she x 10 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. If you're stupid and play with fire you're gonna get burned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All those claims are difficult to prove so I hope she and her lawyer have enough to work with otherwise good luck



Edited at 2017-10-18 01:05 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Pot calling kettle. Reply

Thread

Link

Nnnn Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, okay gurl, sure.



It's not like ur a psycho, sadist or anything. Reply

Thread

Link

"They will even fund a lawsuit about crumbled cookies to get revenge on you for leaving a Kardashian."



What crumbled cookies?? Now i want cookies goddammit Reply

Thread

Link

It's definitely a stance of pot calling kettle but she is not lying. The Kardashians use dirty tricks and have no qualms about attacking ppl from all angles possible. Also, their "close family friends" are people like rapist Joe Francis and that Jonathan Chaban dude so from that we know they're messed up too and don't really have any moral stance to go after people, regardless of how "woke" they sound on Twitter. Reply

Thread

Link

yas henny litigate em! hope this shit goes to court. her last go around when she swapped her fishnets and clear heels for mrs brady wigs and white pantsuits had me rollin Reply

Thread

Link

Mrs Brady wigs 💀💀💀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao the only person who should be trying to stunt in white pantsuits is the former first lady of Turks and Caicos, LisaRaye. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol team absofuckinlutely no one Reply

Thread

Link

Take the kids from every single person in this story (plus Kanye, Kourtney, Scott, and Caitlyn) then drop these fuckers in the middle of the ocean.



Edited at 2017-10-18 01:13 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

They will get your television show canceled



Sorry but I don't really believe they were the ones to get Rob and Chyna cancelled. The show got cancelled because it sucked and Rob is not someone you can build a show around. She shouldve married Khloe or somebody interesting if she wanted a multi-season TV deal. Reply

Thread

Link

also they were the ones who got her the show lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Actually she's kinda right, E! Was ready to renew the show, I remember in an episode of keeping up, the family were discussing if giving the show a second season would be ideal given how volatile Rob and Chyna's relationship is. Where she got it all fucked up is think it's her show, it was never her show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah. It was actually renewed for a second season and they were filming a second season. I do believe they influenced the decision to completely ax the show. She probably thought she'd be able to continue with the show even after her and Rob ended. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"She probably thought she'd be able to continue with the show even after her and Rob ended."



That's exactly what I think was going on on her brain. Unfortunately for her the Kardashians have no problem crushing a black woman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didnt she try tormenting a 17/18 year old kylie regarding that predator tyga because he broke up with her to prey on kylie? Reply

Thread

Link

yup which is why I hate her ass- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uhhhhhhhhhhhh Reply

Thread

Link

They also fetishize black culture too, right? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I'm sure that argument would hold up really well in court. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did I say anything about that being something that should be admitted in court? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your child's father is a predator. Reply

Thread

Link

YAS CHYNA PESTER THEM ! Reply

Thread

Link

oh this is going to be good tbh



shame they all have children though Reply

Thread

Link

This family and anyone who chooses to associate with them 👀 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

They're like a trash vortex. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao Reply

Thread

Link

They will get your television show canceled, They will go after your endorsement deals. They will condone slut-shaming of you. They will spread lies about you. They will claim you are a bad mother, without evidence. They will even fund a lawsuit about crumbled cookies to get revenge on you for leaving a Kardashian.



Girl who's "they"? You mean Kris. Reply

Thread

Link

She means herself.. Cause she's responsible for all that bs that happened to her, and only her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link