Molly Ringwald on Being Sexually Harassed as a Child Actress
* When she was 13, a crew member on a set offered to teach her to dance and then pushed against her with an erection
* At 14, her married director stuck his tongue in her mouth on set: "At a time when I was trying to figure out what it meant to become a sexually viable young woman, at every turn some older guy tried to help speed up the process."
*In her early 20s, a director in an audition had her co-star, an actor on whom she had a crush, put a dog collar on her while she said her lines even though it wasn't in the script and had nothing to do with the story; she sobbed in the parking lot afterward and left Hollywood for Paris soon after
* In a Movieline article about her: "the head of a major studio—and, incidentally, someone who claims himself to be horrified by the Harvey allegations—was quoted as saying, 'I wouldn’t know [Molly Ringwald] if she sat on my face'. I was twenty-four at the time.”' (OP's note: This was Jeffrey Katzenberg)
source
Molly worked with him when she was 15-17, so I don't think any of these stories apply to him. When she was on Bret Easton Ellis' podcast last year, he straight up asked her if she and John had ever had sex back then. She was offended by the question and instantly shot down the possibility.
John Hughes was a kid himself trapped in an adult body. All the actors have nothing but praise for him. He was basically one of them.
This reminds me a lot of the Jean and Jane season of You Must Remember This. It seems like a lot of Hollywood actresses go to Paris/France looking for a chance outside the predatory system.
