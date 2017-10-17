Molly Ringwald on Being Sexually Harassed as a Child Actress

Ewwww fuck Jeffrey Katzenberg Reply

fuuuuuuuuuuuu Reply

:( I want to give her a hug right now. I think it's very telling that she pointed out she had very protective parents while all this still happened. :/ Reply

horrifying Reply

the collar part is absolutely horrifying. it made me sick to my stomach Reply

So fucking dehumanizing. I can see why the good sis went into french cinema for bit. Reply

it's truly beyond Reply

horrifying. hollywood is no palce for a child. and she had involved parents who actually tried to protect her, i worry sm when i see child actors or worse models esp when their parents seem keen on them becoming stars. Reply

EW wtf @ the collar??????? Reply

Every time I see Jeffrey Katzenberg, I automatically think "wtf happened to Jeffrey Tambor's face" Reply

Jesus, what the actual fuck at the dog collar thing. Reply

It's one thing to choose to be a Hollywood actor, but having your parents get you into Hollywood as a child actor? I straight-up think that's abusive parenting, whether the kid is a girl or a boy. Reply

And you know some of those stage parents would gladly sacrifice their child for fame and fortune Reply

Melissa Joan hart....Brittany Murphy..... Reply

:-( MOLLY 😔 Reply

This was really well-written but I just can't even think about that collar part. Just. Enough. Hollywood needs to be stopped. At the very least her scene partner could've said something. Reply

This is just brutal. Reply

At 14, her married director stuck his tongue on her mouth on set



Uh wtf does it matter if the director was married. She was fucking 14. Reply

Molly specifically mentioned he was married in her own wording for some reason Reply

Makes it worse, I guess. Not only is he trying to diddle a minor, but did so while his adult wife waited at home. Reply

didn't realize that, thought it was the OP summarizing in their own words Reply

It might have been her way of helping people to pinpoint who she is talking about without actually naming anyone. Reply

She may have assumed him to be "safer" because he was married. Reply

maybe actually read her piece Reply

Link

In her early 20s, a director in an audition had her co-star, an actor on whom she had a crush, put a dog collar on her while she said her lines even though it wasn't in the script and had nothing to do with the story



What in the FUCK.



...A woman needs a name. Reply

mte. Valar morghulis. Reply

She was born in 1968 so in 1981 she was 13 and Tempest came out in 1982 directed by Paul Mazursky. He was married. Who knows. Other than that she was in Facts of Life and Diffrent Strokes prior Reply

Spacehunter and Packin' It In were shot when she was 14 too. Reply

She says the incident with the "film director" happened when she was 14. So the movie most likely came out the next year, in 1983. She was in a tv movie and a film that came out that year. The film was "Spacehunter" and the director was some guy named Lamont Johnson. Reply

Yeah I considered that but I swear she said something about being 13 so I thought it was earlier.



Lamont was married too. Reply

I feel like it was the director of Spacehunter, her character is weirdly and needlessly sexualized in that. The film also has a cult following and it's mostly creepy dudes who perv on her character. Reply

Were there any rumours around John Hughes? Reply

Not sexually. The worst I've ever heard actors say about him was that he was very aloof and sometimes sensitive to criticism.



Molly worked with him when she was 15-17, so I don't think any of these stories apply to him. When she was on Bret Easton Ellis' podcast last year, he straight up asked her if she and John had ever had sex back then. She was offended by the question and instantly shot down the possibility. Reply

Wow. That's good to hear. He worked with so many people, especially young ones. That would've been terrible. Reply

Bret remains human trash.



John Hughes was a kid himself trapped in an adult body. All the actors have nothing but praise for him. He was basically one of them. Reply

Not that it's not possible, but I feel like she wouldn't have worked with Hughes as much if he treated her terribly. Reply

The only dodgy thing I remember hearing was about him apparently cracking the shits with Molly because she passed on Some Kind Of Wonderful and was basically a giant sulky baby about it and held a grudge against her for years, even though he was a grown man and she was a teenage girl. Reply

Okay that's it. I need to stay away from reading the details of these incredibly disgusting and sad stories. I'm so proud of all the women and men coming forward to share them and I hope this continues and doesn't just get swept away and forgotten in a few months. Expose them fucking all. But my rage and depression increases with each new story. I guess having personal problems with men right now isn't helping either. Reply

Take care of yourself, bb. ♥ Reply

and left Hollywood for Paris soon after



This reminds me a lot of the Jean and Jane season of You Must Remember This. It seems like a lot of Hollywood actresses go to Paris/France looking for a chance outside the predatory system. Reply

and yet polanski is welcomed there Reply

god i really don't blame her for dipping out on hollywood Reply

For real. Tbh I don't blame anyone who ends up quitting the industry. Hollywood's a fucking mess, through and through. Reply

this this this Reply

holy shit, Jeffrey Katzenberg........



could we have a tag for everything that's coming out in light of Harvey/NYT article? so much material, I would love to have a way to comb through it. Reply

Ewww!!!!!!! Omfg. Drag them all Reply

"put a dog collar on her while she said her lines even though it wasn't in the script"



so somewhere there exists an audition tape of her being humiliated for absolutely no reason. cool. great. what the fuck is their problem.



i don't even know what to say in these posts anymore Reply

Jesus Christ... Reply

