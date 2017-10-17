skeet ulrich talks harvey weinstein, says "most people knew"

“Honestly, and I think it’s what most people faced: How do you cut your livelihood from a very powerful corporation on something that you don’t know what the facts are?"



Someone blunt enough to say it. They were thinking of their income first.



He won't go down unless X-Men is completely free from his grasp I fear.

I'm pretty sure he has Ben Hardy in his clutches.....first X-Men now the Freddie Mercury film. I hope he wasn't part of casting couch :( Reply

ben seems like his type too so... uggghghhh Reply

god he needs to go down, if not to liberate X-men from him and Simon Kinberg who needs to fuck off from the franchise Reply

I think it makes a huge difference if your income is 4mill a year or 45,000 a year. Some people literally can't afford to NOT think of their income and I'm sure some of the people working at TWC fell under that second category. I can't say either way if those people knew enough to be complicit, but I do think it still matters. Reply

so how many allegations does it take for the "facts" to be known? Reply

i feel like the rumors were swirling around in the public even before this whole thing broke. i've thought he was a creep ever since the oscar campaign for jlaw for silver linings playbook. i remember reading comments on here about how harvey gets obsessed with actresses he works for and makes sure they get whatever awards he wants them to get. people used it as a way to diss jlaw and say that's the only reason she was going to win but to me it raised other red flags. gave me hitchcock vibes tbh. Reply

Yeah I had about his bullying his way into Awards campaign from some 10-ish years ago. Reply

i first got to know about harvey's ~behavior~ when blake lively was suddenly this indie/auteur darling around 2011, i think, and people were speculating she was fucking him for roles Reply

Actresses trading sex for roles/awards was always the main rumor about Harvey (i.e. the 'casting couch'). That and him & Bob being accused of buying awards and fucking up filmmakers' art in the editing room. I don't think there was ever a popular rumor of him physically forcing himself on women, but I could be wrong. Reply

It's says a lot about the whole situation that people thought she was basically desperately throwing herself at him for roles and that he was just like "sure, okay why not?" So gross. Reply

People have been talking about this sort of thing since Gwyneth won for Shakespeare in Love (in 1999?), my memory may be wrong but I feel like that was the one instance that was most speculated about in the mainstream, pre-JLaw. Though, to be fair, very few people were genuinely concerned for Goop (or JLaw) and were simply looking for any opportunity to drag her and devalue her worth/achievements. It was posed as Gwyneth (then JLaw) being desperate for roles and sleeping around which I'm pretty sure was the consensus among most of Hollywood - that the women were in the wrong. Reply

my memories of harvey go back to the 90s when i started becoming a cinephile/awards junkie as a kid and started hearing so much about him and miramax's power in hollywood. i think i heard all those rumors from all the gossip shows on E and such back in the day Reply

"something that you don’t know what the facts are?"

lol, fuck you, man. Reply

A lot of this interview is rubbing me the wrong way Reply

agreed. he's not actually taking a stand against weinstein, just bemoaning the fact that men can sometimes be lecherous? he's not one of those men, of course.



I just don't think any man's opinion is relevant in this scandal unless they are willing to take a VERY STRONG stand against this behavior. Reply

it feels pretty self-serving Reply

Good for him being honest. Reply

Congrats; you knew and did nothing until women stepped up first. Reply

what was this dlist actor who wasnt actually his victim supposed to do Reply

not get disgustingly transparent publicity by throwing his useless opinion in the ring. Reply

I keep hearing this and I agree that it's shocking, but on the other hand... short of just avoiding work and association with HW and TWC, was was one to *do*? A lot of these scenarios seem to require outting the person who told you about the assault, likely in confidence, and that isn't anyone's place unless they are the victim themselves. If it's the victim's choice to try to keep it under wraps, maybe just tell a few people and ask for advice... your hands are tied. It isn't as if you are in a position to present anyone with any kind of evidence second hand.



Doing so would likely get you and the person who told you fired and blacklisted and no one wins. You're forced to be just another secret keeper. So many of these women say they didnt want to think about it or talk about it at all before. How is someone else supposed to get involved in that?



I think now the victims are coming out because they feel safer with other victims. Having an intermediary before but still being once voice wouldn't necessarily have made things better. IT just seems like a really fucked up situation all around. Reply

I don't know, is he supposed to come forward with stories naming names for women who didn't want to come forward yet? Even here, he relays a story without naming names because the woman hasn't gone public. In that case, it's better to respect their wishes and support them privately until they want to speak publicly Reply

I mean, what was he supposed to do with a victim who wanted to remain private?

He could've gone publicly on record and said harvey is a pig who assaults women and then you'd have comments and people like those even in this post going on a hunt and guessing game of which woman it may have been that he assaulted, which is gross and an invasion of the women's privacy.

i still remember that one ONTD member who shared how their mom who worked in the film industry was harassed by harvey in the 70s and he wasn't even this bigtime producer yet Reply

Funny, I've seen that person mention their mom before but in completely different job/context.... Reply

does their name rhyme with kettle pools? Reply

If it was me, they’re either misremembering or it’s someone else. My mom worked in TV and advertising and was offered a job when Miramax was just starting out in the late ‘70s and her co-workers told her to turn him down. She never even met him. Just women in New York knew because he was a concert promoter in New York before then and had apparently built up a reputation before he even got into the movie industry. Reply

News alert: My mom told me this evening that Harvey Weinstein offered her a job decades ago but everyone told her to refuse. — 👻🎃Gory Laurie🎃👻 (@SadGalLaurie) December 8, 2012



Haven’t changed my story. I might have said she was in advertising at the time but she had actually moved onto a different job in television when he offered her the job in 1979. Here’s a tweet from 2012 when my mom first told me about it.Haven’t changed my story. I might have said she was in advertising at the time but she had actually moved onto a different job in television when he offered her the job in 1979. Reply

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/86143366.html?thread=15149092486#t15149092486



Please do find a comment where I said anything otherwise because I wouldn’t lie about my mom getting harassed since she never even met the man.



Edited at 2017-10-18 05:09 am (UTC) And here’s a comment from here from 2014. The only thing I was wrong about was the job she was working at the time (I mean, I wasn’t born yet so I wasn’t exactly familiar with her CV)Please do find a comment where I said anything otherwise because I wouldn’t lie about my mom getting harassed since she never even met the man. Reply

"How do you cut your livelihood from a very powerful corporation on something that you don’t know what the facts are?"



Could have left that part out. Reply

real talk, it's probably the norm for producers and studio heads to be this predatory so I'm surprised anyone got singled out Reply

I mean, realistically how can someone step up with only second hand allegations? What do people think someone in his position should do aside from like, leave the industry? Reply

MTE, but in more efficient fewer words. lol Reply

mte Reply

i agree. Reply

of course not, but I don't give a rat's ass what he thinks about the allegations. these wishy-washy solidarity statements from male members of the industry only dilute the message, imo



agreed Reply

ia Reply

Especially considering that Harvey actively blacklisted and destroyed people's careers for far less than that Reply

exactly.





the agencies and film companies are the ones who need to be held acountable for not having any strategy to deal with the shit happening under their own roofs with their own employees (outside of ponying up a few dollars) Reply

People here don't know how the real world functions apparently



exactly. yes, people *should* have stepped up way sooner to support survivors, but i think that it would have been easily swept under the rug if the women abused/harassed by harvey weren't ready to tell their stories. look at how much work ronan farrow had to put into his exposé; it's not easy to take down one of the most powerful figures in hollywood. Reply

i mean at least he didnt lie.. he just admitted he looked the other way for $$. nice.

Where is a beautiful woman, or any woman, free to walk down the street and not be a feast to some asshole’s eyes?



the patriarchy strikes again. even though he says "or any woman," as an afterthought, this sounds creepy. also he never actually denounces weinstein in any of these quotes. just says "it's scary" and "what am i gonna do?" I don't care who knew, I care about the people who did something about it! Reply

I know, I fucking hate that, and now I feel like putting that line side by side with Mayim Biyalik's awful op-ed where she says not being a perfect ten kept her "safe" from rape. Like fucking miss me with that particular myth. That one needs to die just like the "short skirt = asking for it" myth. Although at least I hear DISCOURSE around the "short skirt is asking for it" myth - I hear it taken down all. the. damn. time. I want similar levels of discourse around the "pretty girls get raped and plain girls don't" myth. Reply

I think what he is getting at, is that how can he do anything on something someone else told him... if that person didn't want to come forward, what would him coming forward do? Particularly legally, the person themselves has to press charges no? He wasn't in the room, couldnt prove anything himself... at least he's being honest with the fact that he was selfishly wanting to save his livelihood (when he hasn't been a famous actor really) rather than the ~oooo i never knew! I made millions off of this creep and I never heard anything~ Reply

I mean thx for being honest but fuck you for the ~~well like what are the facts line Reply

Wonder who "one of the most famous women on the planet" is? Would it likely be someone he worked with (maybe Drew Barrymore), is speculating about it wrong?

Obviously no one is obligated to speak up about their victimization, but voices of support from high profile actors/actresses goes a long way.

After Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and (just last night) Reese Witherspoon made statements, I started thinking about the remaining actresses "on their level" (like Julia Roberts) and if/when they'll say anything. Idk where I'm going with this, the onus is not on women to speak out, just my curiousity I guess. Reply

yes speculating about it is wrong Reply

its wrong. Reply

julia roberts has already made a statement actually: “A corrupt, powerful man wields his influence to abuse and manipulate woman. We’ve heard this infuriating, heartbreaking story countless times before. And now here we go again. I stand firm in the hope that we will finally come together as a society against this kind of predatory behavior, to help victims find their voices and their healing, and to stop it once and for all.” Reply

Ok I missed that, thanks. Reply

Michelle Pfeiffer noted and praised Gwyneth for speaking out at a luncheon. Reply

It's possible he doesn't know the person has spoken about it or hadn't at the time of the interview. Without an aggregator site it's hard to keep track of all the stories. Reply

OK, being upset about his "facts" line is reaching. It's true, you can't step forward with allegations about someone when you weren't involved. The women he attacked were afraid to speak up, how could someone who had only heard stories do anything about it? Reply

Ehhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh I wish he hadn't felt the need to qualify it with "beautiful". It reminds me of an adult neighbor I had when I was a teenager talking about the horrors of war and she said "people were afraid to have a pretty daughter" (as in, it was terrifying to have a pretty daughter because pretty girls are raped and I suppose homely girls aren't) and I felt pretty icky about that. Reply

for what it's worth, it sounds like he realized that right after he said it, and that's why he said "or any woman"(maybe). I've done that myself when speaking out loud and realized "oh shit, I'm playing into the misogyny too..." Reply

I've heard stuff like this all the time, especially when reading stories about wars, even documentaries, it's like they're more afraid for the beautiful women. I actually have heard one true story, I can't remember the girl's name but she was from a wartorn country and said the she had something wrong with her skin and was considered ugly by others, and that actually saved her from being raped, I wish I could remember her name. Reply

Parent

its not the best comment but at least its honest Reply

Omg on him being honest at first of all Reply

This response is much more dignified than A listers like Streep and Clooney going "I didnt know!!"



probably every actor who's been in one of that asshole's movies is being asked about this. They should prob all get with their publicists to craft a response tbh bc this is not a topic some people should talk off the cuff about, even if they're well-meaning. Reply

"Or any woman", ugh this comment annoyed me.



That picture of him in a fedora and his comments... Reply

Good that he spoke about this. Reply

