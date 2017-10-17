skeet ulrich talks harvey weinstein, says "most people knew"
#Scream star Skeet Ulrich says he "knew" about Harvey Weinstein claims https://t.co/yAfAwDOcul pic.twitter.com/8XDhbghYpX— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 17, 2017
+ He appeared in Scream, which Weinstein produced.
+ On the allegations. “I knew. Most people knew. I had dinner with someone who is one of the most famous women on the planet — I won’t say who it is — who has not come out, who told me similar things.… There is nothing you can do. I mean, what am I gonna do? I can’t step up, certainly then, on allegations. Honestly, and I think it’s what most people faced: How do you cut your livelihood from a very powerful corporation on something that you don’t know what the facts are?"
+ Says he's glad many women have shared their stories. "That’s what it takes. Because one person stepping up and making allegations is gonna hurt that one person and not help anyone, especially [against] someone with that power. What industry is safe? Where is a beautiful woman, or any woman, free to walk down the street and not be a feast to some asshole’s eyes? I see how men can be. And then you give a man power? It’s scary.”
source
Someone blunt enough to say it. They were thinking of their income first.
When is Singer going down?
He won't go down unless X-Men is completely free from his grasp I fear.
I'm pretty sure he has Ben Hardy in his clutches.....first X-Men now the Freddie Mercury film. I hope he wasn't part of casting couch :(
lol, fuck you, man.
I just don't think any man's opinion is relevant in this scandal unless they are willing to take a VERY STRONG stand against this behavior.
Doing so would likely get you and the person who told you fired and blacklisted and no one wins. You're forced to be just another secret keeper. So many of these women say they didnt want to think about it or talk about it at all before. How is someone else supposed to get involved in that?
I think now the victims are coming out because they feel safer with other victims. Having an intermediary before but still being once voice wouldn't necessarily have made things better. IT just seems like a really fucked up situation all around.
He could've gone publicly on record and said harvey is a pig who assaults women and then you'd have comments and people like those even in this post going on a hunt and guessing game of which woman it may have been that he assaulted, which is gross and an invasion of the women's privacy.
Haven’t changed my story. I might have said she was in advertising at the time but she had actually moved onto a different job in television when he offered her the job in 1979.
https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/86143366.html?thread=15149092486#t15149092486
Please do find a comment where I said anything otherwise because I wouldn’t lie about my mom getting harassed since she never even met the man.
Edited at 2017-10-18 05:09 am (UTC)
Could have left that part out.
Edited at 2017-10-18 01:24 am (UTC)
the agencies and film companies are the ones who need to be held acountable for not having any strategy to deal with the shit happening under their own roofs with their own employees (outside of ponying up a few dollars)
Edited at 2017-10-18 02:33 am (UTC)
the patriarchy strikes again. even though he says "or any woman," as an afterthought, this sounds creepy. also he never actually denounces weinstein in any of these quotes. just says "it's scary" and "what am i gonna do?" I don't care who knew, I care about the people who did something about it!
Obviously no one is obligated to speak up about their victimization, but voices of support from high profile actors/actresses goes a long way.
After Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and (just last night) Reese Witherspoon made statements, I started thinking about the remaining actresses "on their level" (like Julia Roberts) and if/when they'll say anything. Idk where I'm going with this, the onus is not on women to speak out, just my curiousity I guess.
It's possible he doesn't know the person has spoken about it or hadn't at the time of the interview. Without an aggregator site it's hard to keep track of all the stories.
Edited at 2017-10-18 01:57 am (UTC)
But you know...