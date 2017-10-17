film

skeet ulrich talks harvey weinstein, says "most people knew"



+ He appeared in Scream, which Weinstein produced.
+ On the allegations. “I knew. Most people knew. I had dinner with someone who is one of the most famous women on the planet — I won’t say who it is — who has not come out, who told me similar things.… There is nothing you can do. I mean, what am I gonna do? I can’t step up, certainly then, on allegations. Honestly, and I think it’s what most people faced: How do you cut your livelihood from a very powerful corporation on something that you don’t know what the facts are?"
+ Says he's glad many women have shared their stories. "That’s what it takes. Because one person stepping up and making allegations is gonna hurt that one person and not help anyone, especially [against] someone with that power. What industry is safe? Where is a beautiful woman, or any woman, free to walk down the street and not be a feast to some asshole’s eyes? I see how men can be. And then you give a man power? It’s scary.”

