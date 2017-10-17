How Republic Records helped "rockstar" hit number one on the Hot 100

Does the looped version of the song count once for every loop? Otherwise I don't see the problem. Are they concerned people wouldn't listen to the full song so many times if it were uploaded? Reply

The trick is that it's not the whole song it's just the chorus, yet Republic marked it as the entire song. It does nothing to say it's just the chorus looped for 3 minutes. They're cheating listeners.



Plus with YouTube anything north of 30 or so seconds counts as a view, so even if people realize it's just the chorus it would be about a minute or so in. It still counts as a stream/view Reply

that makes absolutely no sense.



every song in the billboard top 10 right now is available for free on YouTube EXCEPT for rockstar. the fact they put a version on loop does not inflate his number, in fact it decreases since less ppl would be willing to listen to it on youtube. Reply

I still don't see how they're cheating anyone. They'd have to be dumb not to realize that they were listening to a loop of the chorus, unless the argument is that ppl would peace out before the 30 second mark if the full song was posted. Reply

I said this below, but this is my theory:



i think they're implying that many people listen to radio hits on youtube for the chorus. in this case, the chorus is front and center so they don't have viewers who are only mildly interested in the song closing the tab before it gets to the chorus? I think? Reply

oh, a fraud Reply

That picture makes him look like he could easily fit into the cast of a Deliverance remake as "Dirty Tattooed Hick #1 ". Reply

Is he this generations Andrew WK?



No offense to Andrew Reply

saemcrh

omggg omggg Reply

This creature from the vantablack lagoon would smh. Reply

omg i'm CHOKING Reply

Sad that beyond shitty lyrics like this are what millions of people want Reply

it's billboard's fault. he's just playing by the system. LOLing at how much the music industry is dying nowadays tho that they have to resort to youtube streams for "sales". youtube ads don't even pay much



anyway i havent heard of this song at all Reply

I dunno how this is a trick though, listening to one part of the song over and over requires the same effort from the listener... I mean, if that many people are dumb enough to listen to this chorus on loop for 3 and a half minutes, they earned their #1 .....I dunno how this is a trick though, listening to one part of the song over and over requires the same effort from the listener... Reply

lol Reply

Yeah, I'd think it would be harder to get a bunch of views that way because who actually wants to hear that chorus on loop? Reply

Yeah, this is what I'm asking. Reply

mte Reply

right?



if anything, republic not making the song available on youtube in its entirety is actually DECREASING his overall numbers Reply

Ia Reply

I don't get it. How is it a tactic to get #1 ?? Reply

I don't understand how any of these new "musicians" could be popular without fraudulent and shady tactics tbh. They're all steaming shit piles. Reply

Taylor is the only person who deserves the number 1. Reply

sis, Taylor just used payola to get her single to #1 on pop radio. She's not immune to chart tactics. Reply

I can't believe this dude is 22. Aging like a banana. Reply

lmao those lyrics are literally every stereotype people use to bitch about rap. But when trash like this goes number 1 I can't blame them for bitching tbh. Reply

People keep saying he's an industry plant. I'm starting to believe it. Reply

He's organic. He was a one hit wonder who got lucky with his second hit. His label is just trying to substain his momentum. Reply

his daddy bought his career Reply

we know Halsey is for sure Reply

Those lyrics are laughable dude, I can't. Like a screenshot of different tumblr posts made into songs Reply

i believe it. Reply

he's not. i saw him live in 2015 (LOL) at a music festival and he had legit a crowd of like 15 people. me and my friend walked up to the front having no idea who he was and giggled that he looked like an unattractive version of our friend.



he performed white iverson in the middle of his set and then sung some song called "i wipe my tears with the money" which i thought was going to be a hit. then WI blew up right after that and tbh, he seemed stoked that even 15 people wanted to listen to him live. He tried getting the crowd to sing along with him only to scattered mumbly responses before he declared "I love you guys" while shaking his head and smiling like a kid on christmas.



I just remember it so vividly because it was so bizarre. Reply

wait what Reply

this is that White Iverson guy right?



lol no thank you ever. Reply

I clicked to the source and I'm really not understanding how this is supposed to be a sneaky trick. They say people don't have to fully commit to the song, but if they're sitting through a video of the chorus that's exactly the same length as the song, it's the same commitment. Reply

i think they're implying that many people listen to radio hits on youtube for the chorus. in this case, the chorus is front and center so they don't have viewers who are only mildly interested in the song closing the tab before it gets to the chorus? I think? Reply

I thought this guy was a joke- like Youtube famous. Cool people don't like this, right? Reply

How does a loop of the chorus help it's streams though? I would get it if the song just kept on autoplaying Reply

The Hot 100 is so meaningless in the streaming era. It was already a dubious accomplishment to earn a digital download hit. It surely doesn't mean shit now if nobody has to spend money, let alone actually leave the house to support your single.



Edited at 2017-10-18 01:10 am (UTC) Reply

I don’t understand how this inflated numbers if it’s just one video Reply

Republic seem to be doing the absolute most for this guy. Reply

Is it true that he's a trumpie? That just makes his culture vulturism more abhorrent if true.. Reply

He said he wouldn’t oppose to performing at the inauguration if asked, he’s a Bernie bro though.



He’s a big opponent of gun control, and also sports a “don’t tread on me” tattoo. His personality is just as disgusting as his physical appearance. Reply

just now realizing that post malone and austin mahone are two different people. Reply

