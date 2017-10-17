How Republic Records helped "rockstar" hit number one on the Hot 100
Post Malone and 21 Savage's song "rockstar" hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, and now some are questioning a tactic his label may have used to help him reach that milestone. Malone's label, Republic Records, uploaded the song on YouTube, but it is not the original version you can hear on Spotify or buy on iTunes. Instead it's a looped version of the song, where the chorus plays over and over again. Nothing on YouTube, not the way it's titled to anything in the description box, ever tells the user that this is not the full song. The video has over 40 million streams, and there is the only version of the song officially available on YouTube so far.
Did Post Malone's label game the system to get his new song to No.1 on the charts? https://t.co/sIS6uiwyAM— Vulture (@vulture) October 17, 2017
None of this is techincally against any Hot 100 rules. It does call into question the types of tactics Republic (and other record labels) are resorting to in order to inflate numbers especially now that Billboard is considering counting YouTube streams towards album sales.
Plus with YouTube anything north of 30 or so seconds counts as a view, so even if people realize it's just the chorus it would be about a minute or so in. It still counts as a stream/view
every song in the billboard top 10 right now is available for free on YouTube EXCEPT for rockstar. the fact they put a version on loop does not inflate his number, in fact it decreases since less ppl would be willing to listen to it on youtube.
i think they're implying that many people listen to radio hits on youtube for the chorus. in this case, the chorus is front and center so they don't have viewers who are only mildly interested in the song closing the tab before it gets to the chorus? I think?
I dunno how this is a trick though, listening to one part of the song over and over requires the same effort from the listener...
if anything, republic not making the song available on youtube in its entirety is actually DECREASING his overall numbers
