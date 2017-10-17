Director says Harvey Weinstein recast Sophie Okonedo in B. Monkey because she wasn't "fuckable"

I want him to answer for every shitty thing he's ever done and I want the universe to drown all his fellow rats. Both those who allowed this to happen and those who do the same shit themselves. Reply

the gall of this scrotum looking motherfucking calling anyone unfuckable Reply

This comment made me laugh so hard I scared my dog who’s stoned right now Reply

why is your dog stoned? Reply

Lmfao right? Sophie is beautiful Reply

Power is a helluva drug. Reply

seriously, the absolute nerve Reply

right?? He's sf hideous inside and out. Reply

this proves he is a straight up racist in addition to the other bigotry he spews. if she is unattractive, he is essentially saying black women are unattractive. Reply

I hope Sophie is okay with being named in this story. Reply

That too. She might not have wanted this to become public... Reply

oh jeez.



I can only feel bad for both women Reply

Oh my god why does such scum exist Reply

Gross. I've heard way too many casting stories that included the word 'fuckable' in the decision making. Reply

as if I wasn't disgusted enough this past week Reply

with that face? bruh Reply

Jesus everyone has a story about this creep. I'm sure he's prepping an apology tour for 2018 Reply

how did harvey get away with this for so many years? it’s so sad reading all these stories from actresses. besides them being payed off and etc. why do rich men think they can say these things to these woman or men? Reply

Men, fucking hell, men Reply

Power and control. Reply

Its interesting to read the piece Molly Ringwald did because that's from when TWC started becoming relevant.

Rich white men get away with a lot. Also, see Exhibit B: Trump. Reply

Omg I cannot wait for this dude's gettin his head chopped off. Jesus fucking Christ Reply

Didn't he go on to fucking rape Asia? God, everything he did was a predatory act. Reply

yeah he did :/ Reply

Telling this story is kind of mean. Reply

Only if you view Harvey Weinstein to be some kind of worthy arbiter of beauty.



Otherwise, I think anyone with eyes can see Sophie Okonedo is a beautiful woman. And that Weinstein's personal tastes do not reflect on her beauty, but rather his vile and criminal casting practices.



As for Asia's role in this story, she did say that she is aware that she got roles through her "relationship" with Harvey, but that it was born of pressure and fear. I am certain it hurts her to read how this cost another actress in a different way. But that is the impact of Weinstein's behavior - no matter how a woman responded to his harassment, they would be hurt.

But it's also insulting to have lost a role because of it and to now have people indirectly evaluating your appearance instead of your acting talent. It's just uncomfortable all around. Reply

...

Man needs a shovel to his face Reply

It looks like it happened already, but a second one couldn't hurt. Reply

I'm so tired of hearing about this asshole. Reply

spike lee: "God don't like ugly! The fucked-up shit he's done over his career, that's just gonna come 'round and bite him. He's a fat bastard! A fat rat bastard!" Reply

why does this remind of the story clooney told at a roundtable about somebody who said a similair thing, was he talking about HW? Reply

For which role was this? Reply

it was the 2013 oscars roundtable. im at work so can't find the exact video Reply

Heather Matarazzo told a story about how some producer or director (don’t remember which) told her she wasn’t “fuckable” when she was only a teenager. Reply

I think it was HW but it may have been a different roundtable. Apparently Matt Damon? was mad that HW wouldn't hire Samantha Morton, who he really wanted for a party in a film, because HW thought she was unfuckable. Reply

He’s such a shitstain. The fact that he gave Asia Argento the role (had he already assaulted her at that point) makes it even worse. Reply

She is so beautiful Reply

They did something similar in the 80's with Flashdance. A Paramount executive took three actresses headshots (Jennifer Beals, Demi Moore, and some other girl) to a group of construction workers on the studio lot and asked them "Which of these women do you most want to fuck?" and they answered "Jennifer Beals". Reply

for fuck's sake Reply

she’s beautiful tho Reply

this might actually be funny and interesting if amy schumer wasn't in it. Reply

I hope he spoke to Sophie before airing this.. but fuck Harvey so much for this. Esp knowing what happened to Asia *Argento once she got the role :( Reply

