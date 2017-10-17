HGTV's Chip and Joana Gaines on Today Show

I hate these assholes and Chip Gaines looks like a sundried tomato, but like a sundried tomato out of the jar that has subsequently been left in the sun and shriveled up even more



Edited at 2017-10-18 12:27 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link



also, lmao:

Who and who? — b (@ihategetting) October 17, 2017



Edited at 2017-10-18 12:26 am (UTC) lol, i literally hate chip. fucking annoying as hell.also, lmao: Reply

Thread

Link

i cannot imagine what a nightmare he must have been in hs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



that face.....

i can't imagine having to look at him everyday, lolthat face..... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

don't forget homophobes/conversion therapy-proponents, op! Reply

Thread

Link

wait, w u t??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, they live in Texas, not surprising. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that’s the real reason. That article has been passed around on social media. Let’s not forget they are the only RealEstate/Flipping show with no LGBT representation. That was no accident Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

just when i thought he couldn't look more gross Reply

Thread

Link

lol I always thought Tarek and Christina were pretty normal whereas I felt like these two could barely stand each other. Reply

Thread

Link

And I always find it weird when parents say that their relationship comes first and then the kids, shouldn't that be the other way around? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was my exact thought but I thought maybe I was being too nit-picky because they are so obnoxious, so I'm glad you thought so too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IMO it should be a balance, you can't put one first 100% of the time without possibly letting the other suffer. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

These two aren't shit, but I actually think putting your relationship first sometimes (assuming you had a solid one pre-parenthood) is in your child's best interests. Kids should learn early on that parents have their own identities and needs, too--it helps to teach them independence and empathy. Plus, spouses who lose touch once the kids arrive often end up becoming helicopter parents or divorcing bitterly, and that's definitely not the best scenario for a child to grow up in.



I def don't think it's neglectful to your kids to value your marriage. If you see it as the pillar that holds your entire family together, it makes a ton of sense.



*edit: wording



Edited at 2017-10-18 01:15 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's probably the one place I wouldn't fault them. I feel like a lot of marriages probably fall apart because people start focusing too much on the kids/house/work and not enough on being partners. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah toward the end Tarek was very cold to Christina Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every episode of this asshole show that airs takes time away from House Hunters and Love it or List it so byeeeee Felicias. Reply

Thread

Link

Love it or List it?! Ugh. I get so sad for the renovator when they choose to list it lol. So much work! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently that's mostly for show. They film two endings and the producers or whoever is assigned that task chooses which one to air, but most people appear on it for the renovation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love it or List it UK is my new fave! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their marriage is obviously falling apart.



Reply

Thread

Link

I too think they are heading for divorce or on the brink of it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also, bring back designing for the sexes imo Reply

Thread

Link

I don’t trust them 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

ur right not to, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looking at these receipts like 😒 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HGTV hosts becoming tabloid fodder is so unfortunate. I don't need to know about the personal lives of people who want to turn every house into a McMansion crapshack. Reply

Thread

Link

the channel has become more about the hosts, it's obnoxious. there's a big cardboard cutout of the scott twins in the chase bank i go to near work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mmm... 👅💦 i'd be okay with that, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so weird how HGTV pushes reality stars now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would already have stolen the cardboard cut out for my living room... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find their entire fan base to be creepy, desperate, and sad. I also feel like the venn diagram of their fan base and 50 Shades of Grey readers is a near perfect circle. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I miss the design show era HGTV.



Give me some Vern Yip and his excessive candles over the now any day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the show but tired of all the reruns. I like Jo but Chip's ass is nasty. That was an enormous roach he ate. Reply

Thread

Link

This couple is like on some fucking media blitz and Apartment Therapy (and also TheKitchn) constantly post about them and I'm like who? The Dallas Observer takes are way superior (how they do these expensive ass renos but they're still in Waco lolol) Reply

Thread

Link

omg this at and kitchn shoutout on ontd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the sites to bits but something the FB pages annoy me with the clickbait and reposts of old shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't believe the people over at AT actually like them lol. I would've put money on Chip and Joanna being too pedestrian for them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I stopped my depression induced binging of all things hgtv before their show started but by photo alone they look annoying af Reply

Thread

Link

So... who cheated on who? Reply

Thread

Link

My mom always jokes that Joanna is cheating with Clint, the guy who makes the custom furniture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know that they are both equally awful but I just don't understand them - she seems like someone who gets shit done while he just seems like a bumbling idiot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope not! he has such a cute wife Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG, someone on D-Listed made a long and elaborate post on exactly that! It was so funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have definitely wondered that watching this show - it's awful to speculate but it's crossed my mind too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. I'm guessing it's him.





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she is honestly, she always seems so annoyed with him and wishing he didn't exist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Masters of Flip >>>>>> these people. Reply

Thread

Link

See those guys don't seem fake to me. They actually seem normal while Chip and Joanna are constantly showing off their perrrrfect family Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kortney and Dave definitely seem more grounded. Maybe it’s because the show isn’t their only source of income and also the length of time they have been together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so like...are they ending the show or not?



and...your relationship comes before your kids? Reply

Thread

Link

They've already said the upcoming season is the last. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh ok. tyy. i don't watch this channel (i'm like the only person in the world) and read the article 3x to no clear articulation!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mm i've heard other fundie christian types say that their spouse is number one and the kids are number two, explained basically that marriage is a Til Death Do Us Part commitment under god and they can only ever have one spouse, therefor that person has to come first. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That shity church they go to is probably going to be sad when their donations go down after walking away from that HGTV money. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh lord. They have an empire in Waco. Furniture sales, they'll still be reno'ing houses, they have a little bakery, they sell real estate all over Texas, they own a pricey B&B. Their cash is probably not drying up any time soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I was gonna say they also have furniture lines in stores as well so even if the show is ending their brand name will continue on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i only know these people because conservative twitter threw a fit when buzzfeed outed them as anti-gay marriage against their will. and that was like 2 weeks after the election so these conservatives rubbed it in like "this behavior from the media is why trump won" Reply

Thread

Link

lol, they're so fucking stupid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't trust them. Reading these comments make me feel better, I thought my dislike was unfounded. Reply

Thread

Link

Always trust your gut feelings Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's funny is a large portion of those houses they fixed up for families who supposedly needed the renovations bad, turns out those people went ahead and put them on airbnb for 4 to 5 figure stays, or put them on the market for insane prices, like a million bucks for one home. Didn't even live in the houses afterwards. These styles of home shows are bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link

Who the hell is buying homes worth millions or even staying in Waco Texas? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.businessinsider.com/photos-wacos-fixer-upper-homes-that-you-can-rent-2017-6

Exactly. There's an article all about it : Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This actually has become a tourist attraction which is hilarious and sad



Especially since Baylor has sunk so low after the rape and subsequent coverup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ikr, never would i ever want to live there. unless i got like a crazy amazing good paying job there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? wth lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I'd thought that they'd divorce by now. Mess. They ain't too good for each other. Other than fakin it in bedroom, but they'd fling their fake ass relationship out there. Smh Reply

Thread

Link

They’re the second worst people on hgtv with Nicole Curtis being the first Reply

Thread

Link

lol she just did a house in my neighborhood. i saw her all the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i used to love her show but jesus christ when she wouldn't ~back down from supporting the flag or w/e i was like girl bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HEW Reply

Thread

Link

Is anybody else annoyed with how they say "sheetrock" instead of drywall like a normal fucking person?



Edited at 2017-10-18 12:50 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

my dad has been saying sheetrock for at least 35 years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it just a Texas thing?



Or is it like how people in the South call everything "coke"? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

We've used sheetrock and drywall alternatively as well in reno'ing houses. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm here for the Chip hate, I cannot fucking stand him.



Anyway, I'd much rather watch Home Town or Good Bones. Reply

Thread

Link

I even liked those sisters like the Scott twins. I hate watch Flip or Flop Atlanta, though. They don't know how to flip for an area. Just screen time. So frustrating. Like doing an extremely expensive house in Stone Mountain, at least relative to the area. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww I like Ken & Anita. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Listed Sisters! They just never seem to show them as much.



I've never watched Flip or Flop Atlanta, but I know my mom didn't like it. I am looking forward to the Fort Worth series, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link