HGTV's Chip and Joana Gaines on Today Show
Chip and Joanna Gaines feared continuing #FixerUpper would lead to marital issues: https://t.co/FhOMnCWTOz— Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 17, 2017
HGTV resident Jackass & Live, Laugh, Love decor/Ship-lap Queen Chip and Joana Gaines on Today Show to clear up marriage speculations and were
worried that continuing the HGTV reality series would lead to marital issues."For us, the most important thing in the world is Jo and I's relationship, followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids [of ours].", said moron Chip Gaines. "We didn't want to push it, to redline it for so long that we woke up and realized we are at a point of no return. We wanted to take a step back and focus on what is absolutely the most important thing to us.", adds the douche who thinks eating bugs on tv is cute. This of course comes off the heels of troubled HGTV couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa split, when deputies were called to their Orange County home after a report of a "possibly suicidal male with a gun."
source= https://twitter.com/usweekly/status/920341141630877696
Edited at 2017-10-18 12:27 am (UTC)
also, lmao:
Edited at 2017-10-18 12:26 am (UTC)
that face.....
I def don't think it's neglectful to your kids to value your marriage. If you see it as the pillar that holds your entire family together, it makes a ton of sense.
*edit: wording
Edited at 2017-10-18 01:15 am (UTC)
Give me some Vern Yip and his excessive candles over the now any day.
and...your relationship comes before your kids?
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.businessinsider.com/photos-wacos-fixer-upper-homes-that-you-can-rent-2017-6
Especially since Baylor has sunk so low after the rape and subsequent coverup
Edited at 2017-10-18 12:50 am (UTC)
Or is it like how people in the South call everything "coke"?
Anyway, I'd much rather watch Home Town or Good Bones.
I've never watched Flip or Flop Atlanta, but I know my mom didn't like it. I am looking forward to the Fort Worth series, though.