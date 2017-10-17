all mine

HGTV's Chip and Joana Gaines on Today Show




HGTV resident Jackass & Live, Laugh, Love decor/Ship-lap Queen Chip and Joana Gaines on Today Show to clear up marriage speculations and were
worried that continuing the HGTV reality series would lead to marital issues."For us, the most important thing in the world is Jo and I's relationship, followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids [of ours].", said moron Chip Gaines. "We didn't want to push it, to redline it for so long that we woke up and realized we are at a point of no return. We wanted to take a step back and focus on what is absolutely the most important thing to us.", adds the douche who thinks eating bugs on tv is cute. This of course comes off the heels of troubled HGTV couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa split, when deputies were called to their Orange County home after a report of a "possibly suicidal male with a gun."

source= https://twitter.com/usweekly/status/920341141630877696
Tagged: ,