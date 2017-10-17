Fifth Harmony on TRL: “Don’t Say You Love Me” debut TV performance
Fifth Harmony deliver their television debut performance of 'Don't Say You Love Me'.
There are more videos at the TRL youtube channel but this is enough and i’m lazy
so DSYLM really is 5h next single
-my rendition of ONTD's 5H stan who is always on beast mode
Also, DSYLM needs a video.
I'm sure all 10 people watching were entertained.
Slay me, Normani!
But they SLAYED that DSYLM performance. All of them sounded so good. That song is a hit but I just know Epic ass is going to torpedo it because they are garbage. smh I'm ready for their Tidal performance. When its usually big crowds, they cut up.
they better slay their Tidal performance because Beyoncé will probably be there & Black twitter is ruthless and don’t forget