The only thing they've been successful at this era is being pretty.

loll Reply

Are you serious? The girls have worked so hard this era after Ratmila left, like how can you even say something like that? Do you even know that 5H has been booked like crazy for the last 3 months. They just had to cancel their new Zealand dates to go to some other show. It's been 5 years of straight up group activities! They are most successful girl group on the entire world right now. Show some respect.



-my rendition of ONTD's 5H stan who is always on beast mode Reply

Such a flawless comment that needs to be in every post! Reply

lmaooo Reply

Their singles and album have flopped this era. What other metrics are you supposed to use?! That is how you measure success, stop living in denial. Reply

Only clicked play because I thought it was a cover of this



God damn it I was just about to post this Reply

lol same, it's why I came in here. Reply

This was on the first album I ever bought lmao. The Pokemon movie soundtrack >>> Reply

me too. so disappointed it's not ): Reply

omg the nostalgia Reply

Lmao this is the first thing I thought of too. Reply

Only reason I came into this post. I ❤️ my fellow ONTD olds!! Reply

The girls in 5H were probably not even alive when this came out. We old. Reply

These chipmunks Reply

also thought of this song. I was like hell no they did not ruin this 90s classic Reply

comment twins!! Reply

This isn't cancelled yet? Reply

I've been transformed into borderline stan for them and I used to pay them dust!! You can tell they are making music that actually fits them, and their energy is so much more positive now! Bless! <3



Also, DSYLM needs a video. Reply

those vj's have wayy too much energy for such boring games Reply

Dj Young Joc or w/e his name is sf annoying. He needs to turn it down at least like 15 notches. Reply

screaming at 'watch & donate on tidal.com/brooklyn' Reply

lol that gif. reminds me of this queen:

god I feel so old all of a sudden Reply

omg Reply

The fact that he seems so unaffected by her meltdown is cracking me up. Reply

those high notes went to dinah? ok girl Reply

They're still trying to exist? Bless their hearts. Reply

I hate it when one of the mics is louder than all the others. They all had equal parts in this song but Lauren had the loudest mic. Reply

IKR. Poor Normani. They might as well just turn the damn mic off. Reply

the sound guy knows who the real vocalist of the group is. Reply

lauren and dinah both visibly fucked with their in-ear monitor so I wonder if something was up with all the levels Reply

I was wondering that too. Reply

It's good they chose a show with such a big audience to debut this song.



I'm sure all 10 people watching were entertained. Reply

Yessss! I love "Don't Say You Love Me"!

Slay me, Normani! Reply

unless this is an M2M pokemon movie cover, I don't care! Reply

I am so mad at that HLT performance. Literally TRASH. Did Ratmila sneak into production room to fuck with Normani's mic? Like wth. Not only that, but that new arrangement was a mess. I couldnt tell if a toddler was on the drums or some middle school freshman drummer. Idk why they changed it up from GMA arrangement. And Ik that stage is small but they could have at least danced or something.



But they SLAYED that DSYLM performance. All of them sounded so good. That song is a hit but I just know Epic ass is going to torpedo it because they are garbage. smh I'm ready for their Tidal performance. When its usually big crowds, they cut up. Reply

HLT is the kind of song that needs choreo & backup dancers or otherwise it’s just... meh. they should have performed another song if they didn’t want to dance.



they better slay their Tidal performance because Beyoncé will probably be there & Black twitter is ruthless and don’t forget

finally a good decision, DYLM is a HIT Reply

Is the new TRL doing well??? I know it won’t have the same cultural impact the original one had but I hope it’s doing well tbh Reply

DSYLM is the new single? Bummer. It sounds like it was supposed to be a country song originally, I am not a fan of it. Reply

ia it's very forgettable. I even forgot it was on their like, 10-track album. Reply

every time I see this title I can't help but think of the Norwegian bop:



Reply

the don't say you love me performance was really good, their vocals were on point though i felt bad for normani having to SCREAM into the mic to be heard at half the level that lauren was Reply

