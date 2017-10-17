She can be good. I love her recurring role on The Fosters Reply

I miss the Rosie O'Donnell show. I still remember being in shock as a kid when she basically said she was being fake the entire time.

On her Ask Ro section of her website she has been talking about rebooting it a lot. She wants it to be free of politics (suck it Jimmy) and she wants to bring back John McD as the band leader. The way she is talking it sounds like it's something that is actually being discussed in a professional setting, fingers crossed!

I remember when her show was on an episode of the Nanny.

nah

Her talk show was amazing. Never forget her obsession with Harry Potter, Drops of Jupiter, and slime, her friendship with Madonna, and her battle with Tom Selleck over guns.

Also she spoiled Fight Club on her show after Columbine happened. Fight Club is overrated trash so I'm kinda glad she trolled everyone.

"and her battle with Tom Selleck over guns"



There goes something I never heard about her or him before

Is he fucking for real? Goodness gracious

i love that she had a button that would play savage garden's i want you at any moment. tbh still wish i had one of those.

Now I want some kind of LGBTQ superhero thing featuring her, Darren Hayes, Rachel Maddow, Sir Ian McKellen, Melissa Etheridge, Raul Esparza, Sarah Paulson, and RuPaul...

Like Captain Planet but gayer.

And the say nope to Scope mouthwash after a poll they had declared her to one of the "most unkissable" people on TV. Then Listerine saying they'd pay $1,000 per kiss she got on her show to charity, with dozens of celebrities coming on to kiss her & raising a bunch of money.

i hated this pilot script but i'm kind of into the show based on this promo? it's the only footage i've seen from it tho because i couldn't get into the pilot.

she really should be playing huckabee sanders on SNL

the "she can't play a parody out of hatred" is bullshit! She would have been a hilarious Steve Bannon, and 100% would have been able to hide the hatred and amp up the comedy... That quote turned me off so much...

Rosie is a queen <3 (I'll let the 9/11 truther bit of her personality slide)

Stupid Lorne Michaels should have really let her play Steve Bannon

im excited to play spot the landmark in the show and because i like frankie shaw.



i used to watch rosie when i was a kid with my mom so im glad she's in this as well

i love how 90s her wardrobe is

this looks great! i like frankie a lot and fuck me, please let rosie win ANOTHER emmy while donald trump remains a total fucking emmy (and life) loser.

Her feud with Hasslebeck was iconic

