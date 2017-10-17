Rosie O'Donnell Previews SMILF Character
As a part of the pre-season promo for her new series SMILF, Rosie O'Donnell sits down to talk about her character.
Is Rosie coming for that Supporting Actress Emmy, ONTD? She actually looks great and understated in this.
Her talk show was amazing. Never forget her obsession with Harry Potter, Drops of Jupiter, and slime, her friendship with Madonna, and her battle with Tom Selleck over guns.
Also she spoiled Fight Club on her show after Columbine happened. Fight Club is overrated trash so I'm kinda glad she trolled everyone.
There goes something I never heard about her or him before
Now I want some kind of LGBTQ superhero thing featuring her, Darren Hayes, Rachel Maddow, Sir Ian McKellen, Melissa Etheridge, Raul Esparza, Sarah Paulson, and RuPaul...
Like Captain Planet but gayer.
Rosie is a queen <3 (I'll let the 9/11 truther bit of her personality slide)
Stupid Lorne Michaels should have really let her play Steve Bannon
i used to watch rosie when i was a kid with my mom so im glad she's in this as well